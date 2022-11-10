‘The IT sector has proved that a world-class industry can be created in India’ – 25 quotes on India business opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 31 – November 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

India’s glory lies in thousands of startups, small businesses being unshackled to emerge as the large enterprises of tomorrow. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'





Fortunately, we are blessed with a robust startup ecosystem driven by innovators who are focused on solving real problems and creating real impact. - Pallav Kumar Singh, SphitiCap

Government policies can be a headwind or tailwind, but the locomotive is the entrepreneur. - Ravi Venkatesan, GAME

Over the years, India has seen a steady increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions where domestic and foreign companies are consolidating their positions or expanding into new markets. - Rajesh Sivaswamy, King Stubb and Kasiva





It’s just a matter of time before India emerges as a global design leader. - Samir Chabukswar, YUJ Designs

It has never been a better time to be a beauty brand, as the large Indian population still has one of the lowest per-capita beauty consumption globally. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology





In an era when startups are developing into an urban phenomenon, women are striving to take startup innovation to the grassroots. - Heera Lal & Akshita Rajpal





Women have needs and issues, which can be broadly categorised into safety and hygiene, and no one is solving that. The current travel ecosystem is made by men for men. - Srishti Mendhekar, On Her Way





Today, almost every second scooter sold in Rs 1 lakh-plus segment is an Ola S1. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric

Putting [solar] on your roof just makes sense, especially in a part of the world with as much sun as India. - Chris Sacca, Lowercarbon

With over 20 specialised companies and 37 export promotion organisations, India’s logistics sector is very disorganised. This often led to fatal breakdowns in their ability to cooperate and coordinate with one another. - Zaiba Sarang, iThink Logistics





Swapping stations need to be set up, power supply must be provided for these stations, and workers must be trained and available to help in swapping. Sluggish growth in any of these critical areas would be a bottleneck in battery swapping’s growth. - Ankit Mittal, Sheru

The quiet economic and social revolution unleased by IT is the cheeriest story of India’s recent economic ascent. - Gurcharan Das





India today is recognised as a strong hub of innovation and upgradation in the global financial services industry. - Rohit Taneja, Decentro





Financial inclusion is a key concern in India, given the changing global economic and political dynamics. - Pallav Kumar Singh, SphitiCap





We believe fintech is the single largest venture opportunity in India. - Vikram Chachra, 8i Ventures





One of the defining elements of Middle India is that it is time rich and money poor. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'

Everybody knew, if you want to code, you must go to India. But hardly anyone came looking for designs from India. - Samir Chabukswar, YUJ Designs

Sleep is the most important part of the system and India is the second most sleep-deprived country after Japan. - Priyanka Goyal Salot, The Sleep Company





India’s gaming industry this year hit major inflexion points, registering strong growth across the board. - Shriram Keeling, Lumikai

Live commerce reduces the friction for new users (who are relatively less digital savvy/less fluent in English). This will also coincide with an increase in content consumption. - Redseer





Live commerce is still very small in India and cumulatively about 2,500 creators work across live commerce platforms. - Apaksh Gupta, One Impression





In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka, we see a lot of medtech solutions. Whereas in Singapore, we see a lot of AI and deeptech solutions. - Leanne Robers, She Loves Tech

What Karnataka thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. - Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister

We have built a rock-solid foundation in IT over the past six decades. It is our collective responsibility to carry forward this legacy and ensure that India remains a leader in IT and related technology domains. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'Against All Odds: The IT Story Of India'





The IT sector has proved that a world-class industry can be created in India. - Gurcharan Das





