Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘The IT sector has proved that a world-class industry can be created in India’ – 25 quotes on India business opportunities

By Madanmohan Rao
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 02:31:32 GMT+0000
‘The IT sector has proved that a world-class industry can be created in India’ – 25 quotes on India business opportunities
From services to products, witness the business trends in India through these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 31 – November 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

1

India’s glory lies in thousands of startups, small businesses being unshackled to emerge as the large enterprises of tomorrow. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'


Fortunately, we are blessed with a robust startup ecosystem driven by innovators who are focused on solving real problems and creating real impact. - Pallav Kumar Singh, SphitiCap

Government policies can be a headwind or tailwind, but the locomotive is the entrepreneur. - Ravi Venkatesan, GAME

Over the years, India has seen a steady increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions where domestic and foreign companies are consolidating their positions or expanding into new markets. - Rajesh Sivaswamy, King Stubb and Kasiva


It’s just a matter of time before India emerges as a global design leader. - Samir Chabukswar, YUJ Designs

2

It has never been a better time to be a beauty brand, as the large Indian population still has one of the lowest per-capita beauty consumption globally. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology


In an era when startups are developing into an urban phenomenon, women are striving to take startup innovation to the grassroots. - Heera Lal & Akshita Rajpal


Women have needs and issues, which can be broadly categorised into safety and hygiene, and no one is solving that. The current travel ecosystem is made by men for men. - Srishti Mendhekar, On Her Way


Today, almost every second scooter sold in Rs 1 lakh-plus segment is an Ola S1. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric

Putting [solar] on your roof just makes sense, especially in a part of the world with as much sun as India. - Chris Sacca, Lowercarbon

With over 20 specialised companies and 37 export promotion organisations, India’s logistics sector is very disorganised. This often led to fatal breakdowns in their ability to cooperate and coordinate with one another. - Zaiba Sarang, iThink Logistics


Swapping stations need to be set up, power supply must be provided for these stations, and workers must be trained and available to help in swapping. Sluggish growth in any of these critical areas would be a bottleneck in battery swapping’s growth. - Ankit Mittal, Sheru

3
1278 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] How women entrepreneurs pivoted during the pandemic and saw tangible results


The quiet economic and social revolution unleased by IT is the cheeriest story of India’s recent economic ascent. - Gurcharan Das


India today is recognised as a strong hub of innovation and upgradation in the global financial services industry. - Rohit Taneja, Decentro


Financial inclusion is a key concern in India, given the changing global economic and political dynamics. - Pallav Kumar Singh, SphitiCap


We believe fintech is the single largest venture opportunity in India. - Vikram Chachra, 8i Ventures


One of the defining elements of Middle India is that it is time rich and money poor. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'

Everybody knew, if you want to code, you must go to India. But hardly anyone came looking for designs from India. - Samir Chabukswar, YUJ Designs

Sleep is the most important part of the system and India is the second most sleep-deprived country after Japan. - Priyanka Goyal Salot, The Sleep Company


India’s gaming industry this year hit major inflexion points, registering strong growth across the board. - Shriram Keeling, Lumikai

4

Live commerce reduces the friction for new users (who are relatively less digital savvy/less fluent in English). This will also coincide with an increase in content consumption. - Redseer


Live commerce is still very small in India and cumulatively about 2,500 creators work across live commerce platforms. - Apaksh Gupta, One Impression


In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka, we see a lot of medtech solutions. Whereas in Singapore, we see a lot of AI and deeptech solutions. - Leanne Robers, She Loves Tech

What Karnataka thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. - Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister

We have built a rock-solid foundation in IT over the past six decades. It is our collective responsibility to carry forward this legacy and ensure that India remains a leader in IT and related technology domains. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'Against All Odds: The IT Story Of India'


The IT sector has proved that a world-class industry can be created in India. - Gurcharan Das


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

Healthy eating: This Jaipur-based D2C brand gives nutritional twist to Indian snacking

Petcare startup Supertails raises $10M in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

[Funding roundup] Skye Air Mobility, Monsoon CreditTech, others raise early-stage funds

Daily Capsule
It’s time for TechSparks 2022!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Today, TechSparks 2022 returns to Bengaluru! Here's what's in store

It’s time for TechSparks 2022!

pi Ventures raises $8M for Fund II from British International Investment

TechSparks 2022: Meet the impressive list of speakers for Day 1 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

TechSparks 2022: Meet the noteworthy line-up of speakers for Day 3 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

TechSparks 2022 unveils speaker lineup for Day 2 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter