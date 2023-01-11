‘Online collaboration tools have emerged as a necessity’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





AI chatbots are dominating conversations across the entire talent management system, employee engagement and retention. - Vikas Kakkar, Amara.ai





Technological advances such as AI and cloud computing for weather forecasting, soil fertility evaluation, precision farming, and fertilisers and pesticide information can boost the agricultural economy. - Akanksha Bilani, AWS

It is fascinating to see how generative models are capturing the imagination of everyone. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft

The importance of diversity within AI teams is connected to one of the biggest challenges facing AI today: biases within AI systems. - Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Great Place to Work®️ India





The climate for women in strongly tech companies is not very encouraging for some women, because women do not get the support they deserve. - Jayathi Murthy, Oregon State University

Democratising data is a powerful way to get more eyes, ears and voices into the data. - Jordan Morrow, 'Be Data Driven'





Data analytics holds the key to unlocking the future of better healthcare for all. - Sarthak Jain, Saveo





We’ve lived in a world where people would say, “There must be an app for this?!”. Now we’ve started hearing the new term, “There must be an API for that?!”. - Vishwadeep Bajaj, ValueFirst

Social media is your hidden superpower. It may appear mundane, given its prevalence and its use. But it is a tool of staggering power. - Aakar Patel, 'The Anarchist Cookbook'

India as a market for consuming digital products and digital services is one of the biggest markets for the next 5-10 years. - Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT





With brands focusing on last-mile excellence, omnichannel retailing is becoming one of the most-favored ecommerce strategies across the world. - Nishith Rastogi, Locus.sh

The reason why fintech should exist is that they can provide a level of product capability, innovation, and customer experience the incumbents haven't been able to in over the years. - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners





Risk, discovery, and usability — all of these things put together are creating bottlenecks from mainstreaming Defi. - Gaurav Arora, CoinDCX

There is a tremendous market opportunity to bridge the gap in financial literacy and investing in a fun and gamified experience. - Kai Bond, Courtside Ventures

Online collaboration tools have emerged as a necessity for businesses and professionals in today's landscape, and 3D Design is no different. - Shubhankar Bhattacharya, Foundamental VC





