‘Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments’ – 25 quotes on digital transformation

There is a lot of potential for collaboration between fintech startups and banks. Both have unique value propositions to ensure the proliferation of financial services. - Raul Rebello, Mahindra Finance

Most fintechs seek partnerships with incumbents for regulatory expertise, requisite licences and access to low-cost capital. - Bain India CXO survey

Fintech, consumer products, B2B, and agritech have been early adopters of venture debt, owing to their working capital, balance sheet, capex, and inventory holding needs. - Rahul Khanna, Trifecta Capital





At growth rounds [for SaaS startups], LTV/CAC, payback periods, gross margins, and burn multiples are critical to prove alongside year-on-year top-line growth. - Hemant Mohapatra, Lightspeed India





If a deeptech business is looking to raise funding, the most essential thing for them to consider is maintaining calm and waiting. - Sunil K Shekhawat, Sanchiconnect





While investors’ intent to invest in edtech companies has taken a sharp setback, the conversation has now moved to unit economics, profitability, and sustainable cash outflow as compared to the TAM [total addressable market] earlier. - Phalgun Kompalli, ﻿upGrad﻿

Crypto community members tend to trust exchanges that put in efforts to give more back to the community. - Pushpendra Singh, Bitget

Cryptocurrencies have huge inherent risks from macroeconomic and financial stability (perspective) and we have been pointing it out. - Shaktikanta Das, RBI

With huge demand for content, streaming platforms have realised there is a need for different kinds of content, which can be an easy watch, which people can tune into every day or frequently. - Tanveer Bookwala, DING Infinity

If you are honest about your content, you became relatable. - Dolly Singh

Technology will continue to drive business growth, increased efficiencies and enhanced user experience as ecommerce becomes a mainstream channel across all parts of the retail ecosystem. - Kapil Makhija, Unicommerce





India has witnessed a growth in ecommerce which has made it possible for women to sell products from anywhere, anytime across the country and the world. - Rachana Chowdhary, MVW-MSME Development Centre





We are also seeing more and more small businesses emerging from non-metro geographies that are now expanding internationally on the back of social media and digital. - Archana Vohra, Meta

With quick commerce rising and the maturity of ecommerce players, same-day or next-day delivery are becoming expectations from consumers from online consumer brands as well. - Vinit Garg, ﻿Mylo

The convenience of quick delivery will help navigate and troubleshoot the worries of delay, repair and forgetfulness. - Aman Gupta, boAt





It is difficult to sustain 10-minute grocery delivery without burning huge amounts of cash. - Anup Jain, ﻿Orios Venture Partners

With the 5G rollout, employers are already upskilling their current workforce for the upcoming 5G services. - Ajoy Thomas, TeamLease Services





The evolution of technology will definitely evolve HR functions. While data will continue to be the key part of recruitment, the adoption of technology to simplify HR functions will only increase. - Sachin Alug, NLB Services





We’ll see accelerated adoption of machine learning HR technology to calculate the optimum number of required employees for sustainable growth. It’ll save employers from over or under-hiring. - Sumit Sabharwal, TeamLease HRtech





Lack of knowledge, funds, innovation, and awareness prevent [MSME] entrepreneurs from adopting new technologies and tools, resulting in low levels of productivity, especially when compared with larger firms. - Subhash Chandra Acharya, Seeds Fincap

It’s important to help create standards around how consumers understand a new technology better. - Chetan Maini, Sun Mobility

We may not see the type and scale of layoffs in 2023 as we saw in 2022. The new year shall be the year of growth for most edtech companies. - Shantanu Rooj, TeamLease Edtech





Agricultural innovations such as cloud technology and AI-enabled insights can take the guesswork out of farming practices and processes, with improved efficacies and operational agility. - Sanket Deodhar, SAP India





Climatetech innovations are attracting second-time entrepreneurs, product managers, and engineering talent driven by consumer awareness and demand and the ever-increasing scope for innovation. - Sumeet Singh, Climate Angels





Despite the digital revolution in the tech business space, the market is still very inefficient and unstructured in terms of sustainability. - Nidhi Mehra, Myplan8

The potential for innovative space applications is immense, especially if established aerospace companies form partnerships with businesses that traditionally haven’t ventured into orbit, e.g. pharmaceutical, agriculture companies. - Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, Dhruva Space

Effective integration of AI, ML, IoT, and data-driven insights on a single platform could help build a seamless cold supply chain network that allows complete transparency and real-time tracking. - Swarup Bose, Celcius Logistics

Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments with the potential to provide extraordinary value to industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy and utilities, retail and logistics. - Achal Kataria, Cognizant





