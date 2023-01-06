Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push

By Team YS
January 06, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 06 2023 02:01:32 GMT+0000
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Speaking at a fireside chat at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella said that the emphasis on building digital public goods is something that he doesn’t see anywhere else in the world.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hello,


US visas may be getting expensive. 


The Biden administration has proposed a massive hike in immigration fees for H-1B (from $460 to $780), L-1 ($460 to $1,385), and O-1 ($460 to $1,055) visas. Of these, the H-1B—a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers—is very popular among Indian tech professionals.


In other news, hospitality unicorn OYO has written to the National Company Law Tribunal alleging that FHRAI members are fighting tooth and nail to "intimidate and harass" the hotel industry. It urged NCLT to take action against "erring" executive committee members of the hospitality industry body.


Meanwhile, take a look at all the cool stuff unveiled at this year’s largest tech trade show—CES 2023—in Las Vegas.


Spoiler alert: Shower heads infused with aromatherapy scents, a wearable air purifier, and the future of foldable tech.



In today’s newsletter, we will talk about 


  • Nadella praises India’s digital push
  • ﻿UpScalio﻿ trims workforce
  • Indian startups’ gold rush


Here’s your trivia for today: Vietnam won its very first Olympic medal in 2000 in Sydney. In which event and which medal did it win?

Technology 

Nadella praises India’s digital push

Digital public goods such as Aadhaar and UPI are proving to be game-changers in bringing technology to the masses as well as increasing competition in the industry. 


Speaking at a fireside chat at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella said that the emphasis on building digital public goods is something that he doesn’t see anywhere else in the world.


Also, hold on to your jobs as Nadella believes that while AI in the future would be used as a "frontline" or a "knowledge worker" to assist in various tasks, with the promise of greater productivity and creativity, there could be unintended consequences such as issues with AI ethics and job displacement.


The future is now:


  • The CEO said that the usage of cloud-native applications as a percentage of the overall applications used by organisations was still in single digits, highlighting the great potential for growth.
  • He said the work on Bhashini–a programme of the National Language Translation Mission–can be helpful in building state-of-the-art AI to democratise language translation in India.
  • Microsoft is innovating across the tech stack to support the country’s ecosystem of developers, startups and companies across every industry, Nadella said. 
Satya Nadella


<Funding Alert>

Startup: SirionLabs 

Amount: $25M

Round: Series D


Startup:  ﻿Jupiter

Amount: Rs 100 Cr

Round: Debt


Startup: ElectricPe 

Amount: $5M

Round: Pre-Series A

Job cuts

﻿UpScalio﻿ trims workforce

Ecommerce roll-up company ﻿UpScalio﻿ has laid off 15% of its staff. The job cuts, which took place in December, were a part of its annual employee appraisal process, Ankur Singh, Head of People and Culture at UpScalio told YourStory


Key takeaways:


  • UpScalio currently has an employee base of 220 across functions; it let go of 24 full-time employees as part of its performance appraisal process in December 2022. 
  • These lay-offs were not restricted to a single business division, the company added. 
  • According to data from Xpheno, nearly 24,000 to 25,000 people were laid off in the technology sector in India in 2022. 
Hiring trends


Startups

Indian startups’ gold rush

In 2000, it took a startup in India around 18 years to reach $100 million in revenue. In 2017, that number has decreased to five years due to a rapidly growing startup ecosystem. 


Today, the country has about 100 unicorns and 170 soonicorns. Of these, over 40 startups in fintech, ecommerce, and logistics have crossed over $100 million in revenue as of FY22, according to a recent study by Redseer Strategy Consultants.


Ka-ching:


  • India has about 12,000 startups ranging in revenue classification from emerging (<$10 million), growth stage ($10 million - $100 million), to large ($100 million - less than $1 billion). 
  • Around 95% belong to the emerging category, 3-4% are in the growth stage, and less than 0.5% of companies are large.  
  • Venture capital firms have invested about $143 billion over the last 15 years (CY08 to CY22) in the startup ecosystem, which is currently valued at $804 billion.
Funding


News & updates

  • Not as lucrative: The technology industry led job cuts last year in the US, totalling more than 97,000 across the sector, according to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Tech job cuts were up 649% in 2022 from the nearly 13,000 announced in 2021, Challenger reported. 
  • Looking for options: Bed Bath & Beyond might not be able to continue, bringing another US retail chain to the precipice of bankruptcy. The company said it’s pursuing strategic alternatives, including restructuring debt, selling assets or filing for bankruptcy-court protection, but “these measures may not be successful.” 
  • Cost of not complying: US-listed crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a $100 million settlement with New York regulators for anti-money laundering failures including a backlog of more than 100,000 unreviewed transactions and a reliance on social media profiles to verify customers’ identities.



Vietnam won its very first Olympic medal in 2000 in Sydney. In which event and which medal did it win?

Answer: Silver in Taekwondo.



We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail nslfeedback@yourstory.com


If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Gamified fintech startup Fello raises $4M led by US-based Courtside Ventures

‘Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments’ – 25 quotes on digital transformation

Jupiter raises Rs 100 Cr in venture debt financing from Alteria Capital

Bullspree, NymbleUp and Plus raise early-stage capital

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 trends set to dominate the global last-mile logistics industry in 2023

‘Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments’ – 25 quotes on digital transformation

Astro Sage Varta could be interesting if user interface gets better and live sessions are less glitchy

TCS Research Scholar programme to include PhD aspirants

Google prepares to contest Android antitrust ruling at Supreme Court: Report

Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE