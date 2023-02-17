Menu
‘Social media is a beast, but make peace with the beast and tame it’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 02:26:45 GMT+0000
‘Social media is a beast, but make peace with the beast and tame it’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation
From products to platforms, these quotes from the week of February 6-12 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

1
Digital innovation in corporate and commercial banking is in its infancy. - Rajesh Parthasarathy, M1xchange

The requirement for situational awareness has become a necessity, and drone pilots, regulators, and controllers need real-time information about the drones in the sky. - Ankit Kumar, Skye Air

Drones make activities extremely efficient and cost-effective. Drones are going to be used across sectors, from construction, agriculture, healthcare, defence, infrastructure, surveying, real estate, and transport. - Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

Many industry experts worry that if women continue to be underrepresented in the technology industry, the tech products and algorithms driving the future will contain an inherent bias against women. - Nimisha Dua, Grip

The choice to establish AI-focused initiatives will assist more young people in gaining skills that are futuristic in nature and potentially drive employment rates in the upcoming years. - Amod Deshpande, AlphaSense

Developers are depending on more and more tools to get their work done while engineering costs are burgeoning. - Naomi Chopra, Hatica

The previous generation of enterprise automation was designed for infrastructure processes. - Simha Sadasiva, Ushur

3
Organisations typically test some of their assets some of the time, whereas hackers are attacking all of the assets all of the time. - Bikash Barai, FireCompass

India does very well when it comes to B2B or B2C startups. - Puneet Lamba, Aspiro

UPI has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India. - Shaktikanta Das, RBI

Unlike other countries, the Indian education system is a layered education model, the opportunity to grow and scale persists. - Sunil PP, Amazon Internet Services

The only choice [during the pandemic] was to evolve with the times, and this is where technology came into the picture. Tech tools allowed business owners to stay connected with their consumers, meet their demands, and ensure business continuity. - Prerna Kalra, Daalchini Technologies

The pandemic provided the opportunity for fintech companies to reach the underserved and provide cost-effective financial services to those at the bottom of the pyramid. - Economic Survey, 2022-23

2
[T]he pandemic accelerated the whole ecommerce adoption by almost three to five years. - Vikram Saxena, BetterCommerce

The two-decades-old legacy model of creating tickets and calling for support is costing employers billions in direct cost, and billions more in lost employee productivity. - Saurabh Kumar, Rezolve.ai

[Social media] is a beast, but make peace with the beast and tame it. - Shobhaa De, ‘Insatiable’

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele

