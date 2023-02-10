‘India has developed a unique and cogent digital story to tell’ – 30 quotes on India business trends

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insightts from the week of January 30 – February 5 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insightts. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s pandemic responses here.

New ideas and innovation will be critical to addressing some of India’s greatest social challenges, be it in education, healthcare, or women empowerment. - Sumit Virmani, Infosys Foundation

When the narrative of a campaign changes and becomes inclusive, it has the potential to change voter mindset and set aspirations among women to enter the space. - Kanksshi Agarwal, NETRI Foundation

The government continued its strong focus on farmer incomes. It took a few concrete steps in millets and cotton that are appreciated. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore

Currently, there are over 600 agritech startups trying to solve challenges in different parts of the agri value chain. - Rajamanohar Somasundaram, Aquaconnect

We see India being a global leader in manufacturing in the years ahead. - Sameer Brij Verma, Nexus Venture Partners

This idea that you constantly stop exports whenever prices start to go up prevents India from becoming a dominant agricultural exporter. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore

We are hopeful of rural demand reporting a smart recovery on the back of a record farm output and increased government spending. - Mohit Malhotra, ﻿Dabur India

India Budget 2023 has offered a multi-dimensional view. The 3 Cs which stand out are capex increase, consumption boost, capital gains tax status quo. - Lakshmi Iyer, Kotak Investment Advisors

We stay confident of the medium to the long-term potential of the Indian FMCG sector. - Sanjiv Mehta, HUL

India’s G20 presidency gives a unique opportunity to strengthen India’s role in the global economy. - Neeraj Choudhary, Absolute

You need the right candidates to become a part of politics. There are hardly anyone from an IIT and IIM in politics. - Ashneer Grover

India is known not just for its quality healthcare but also innovations. - Sameer Merchant, Illusion Dental Labs

ASHAs serve as the foundation of India's public health system. Yet, the challenges faced by them are numerous and complex. It is important to invest in their capacity building and multi-skilling. - Sanghamitra Singh, Population Foundation of India

India has tremendous potential for dental medical tourism. Many foreigners come to India for quality dental treatment at a fraction of the cost. - Sameer Merchant, Illusion Dental Labs

The EV industry will create five crore direct and indirect jobs by 2030. - Economic Survey 2023

The education sector is a key area of investment, with the launch of PM Schools for Rising India, the recruitment of 38,800 teachers, and the establishment of a National Digital Library for children. - Divya Gokulnath, ﻿BYJU'S

With the depletion in deposits of natural diamonds, the industry is moving towards lab-grown diamonds and it holds huge promise. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

This is indeed the right time to set up a diamond factory in India, given that diamonds have thermal and electrical properties making it superior to contemporary technologies like silicon, silicon carbide and gallium nitride. - V. Kamakoti, IIT Madras

India is a global leader in cutting and polishing natural diamonds, contributing about three-fourths of the global turnover by value. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian handicrafts and textiles are in high demand in regions where Indians have settled. This has increased our culture's exposure to the rest of the world. - Kapil Goel, Exotic India

For centuries, traditional artisans and craftspeople, who work with their hands using tools, have brought renown for India. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government’s push towards digitisation is also commendable with a new scheme to provide financial assistance for the adoption of technology and automation. - Sandip Chhetri, Trade India

The government’s announcement of setting up 100 5G labs and the development of three Centers of Excellence for AI will go a long way in unleashing the digital potential of the country. - Puneet Gupta, NetApp India

UPI has opened up many opportunities for startups and ecommerce players to develop innovative solutions that elevate the customer experience. - Economic Survey 2023

Quantum computing will be at the core of the growth and expansion in India's techade. - Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT

The move to reduce the custom duty on open cells of TV panels to 2.5% will make smart TV’s an accessible commodity. - Saket Gaurav, Elista and TeknoDome

Data can be an invaluable source of growth for organisations in India. - Puneet Chandok, AWS India

The Indian government should create a framework for the secure and efficient use of blockchain technology, which can be used in various industries such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management. - Abhay Aggarwal, Colexion

Indian MSMEs prefer ownership to subscription. The idea of paying a subscription (rental) to use a SaaS application has not appealed to Indian SMEs. - Vishal Prakash Shah, Synersoft

Onboarding small vendors and MSMEs will help ONDC further its agenda of inclusive ecommerce. - T Koshy, ONDC

India has developed a unique and cogent digital story to tell. - Economic Survey 2023

