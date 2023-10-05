How to use ChatGPT to create and update your resume

A resume is a major part of the recruitment process. For any job that you apply for, your resume summarises your abilities and experiences that are relevant to the position you’re applying for.

Resume screening has evolved over time, and currently many companies have employed the application tracking system, which matches your abilities with that required for the position based on keywords. Here is how AI can play an important role in helping you create an on-point resume.

You cannot use the same resume you have for different job applications as each one comes with its own set of necessary skills, experience, etc. However, it is a tedious task to rewrite or update your resume manually every time.

Here is how you can use ChatGPT to do the same

Identify your requirements

Every job has its own set of requirements. Identifying these will help you in giving the upper edge while you generate responses from ChatGPT for your resume. This will also help show that the skills you possess and demonstrate are relevant and your resume effectively addresses any potential concerns or questions that employers may have, further enhancing your chances of success.

Generate pointers

Provide ChatGPT with a prompt that includes all the relevant details, such as your work history and experiences, skills, and educational qualifications, and it will provide you with pointers on what to include in your resume and how to do it. The responses you receive will be based on the prompts you feed the AI tool. It becomes crucial to ensure that this information is correct and relevant.

Be specific and accurate

Once you receive the initial response from ChatGPT, you might find something missing, or maybe there is something you wish to add further. By modifying the prompt to include the description of the job you are applying for, or whichever category you feel must be improved in the resume, the response becomes tailored for that specific job or position.

Review and modify

Based on the response you get from ChatGPT, go through all the points generated and select the ones that go well with your requirements. It is important to review the responses you receive because ChatGPT doesn’t know you, it only has the information that you provided. Thus, ensure that all the skills that it has suggested are true and that you have acquired/ possess them. If you require any additional details, you can follow up with more prompts that will help to solidify your resume further.

Skills and keywords

Applications aren’t always viewed by the HR people, instead, the Application Tracking Systems filters the responses based on relevant keywords. Aim for higher keyword match, and don’t shy away from showing your abilities and achievements.

Sometimes there are chances of you overlooking some important skills that are associated with the job description or with your previous experience. By using AI, you can ensure that this is avoided. It is the keywords that will help you stand out from all the other applicants.

Cross-check and proofread

Once you have your final draft ready, ensure all the details you have added are true. And also look at it from the perspective of the HR people--what is it that they’re looking for and do not just include random facts about yourself in the resume.

How does using ChatGPT help you?

Being a freely accessible tool, the AI-powered language model allows its users to generate text-based content. It can improve the chances of your selection by giving you a new perspective, saving time in crafting an effective resume that highlights your skills and experiences, and taking your resume to the next level. Leverage the latest technology. Instead of worrying about how AI might take over jobs, use it in ways that help boost your career.