Funding

Cold-pressed juice brand The Fresh Press bags pre-Series A funding

Mumbai based cold-pressed juice brand The Fresh Press has secured pre-Series A funding from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF).

Founded by Mithil Lodha and Rahul Jain in 2019, the brand has onboarded actor-entrepreneur Dino Morea as both investor and co-founder.

“With the support of GCCF and Gusto Accelerators, we envision expanding our footprint nationwide, revolutionising the way people perceive and consume nutritious beverages. We anticipate that the current funding will definitely help in building a little bigger team since expansion is a major part of this fundraise,” said Dino Morea, Co-founder, The Fresh Press.

The brand has partnered with ﻿PVR Cinemas﻿, INOX, and Reliance and boasts 36 stores nationwide.

A unit of TFPF Private Limited, The Fresh Press strives to deliver healthy and organic juices, smoothies, shakes, fruit platters, and desserts.

D2C startup A47.in secures funding from Aditya Pittie

ISRO branded merchandise by D2C brand A47.in

D2C brand A47.in has raised an undisclosed amount from Aditya Pittie. The funds are expected to fuel expansion into new categories, collaborations, physical retail, and marketing.

Owned by Black White Orange, a brand licensing and IP management company, A47.in was bootstrapped for the initial 2.5 years after launching ﻿Indian Space Research Organisation﻿(ISRO) branded merchandise in 2021.

Subsequently, A47.in forged collaborations with various units of the Indian Armed Forces, including The Indian Infantry, LCA Tejas, and the Flying Instructors School. More recently, the platform also collaborated with the makers of the action film Fighter.

“A47 is more than just a brand for us; it is a passion that celebrates the essence of India. Aditya believed in our vision and his support will empower us to reach new heights and continue our mission to build the biggest India-centric pop culture brand," said Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO, A47.

"I also feel that with the current positive sentiment and a growing sense of pride in national identity, A47 stands at the forefront of fostering love for India's own,” he added.

Prath Ventures leads $2.1 m investment in travel and lifestyle brand Assembly

New-age travel and lifestyle brand Assembly has secured $2.1 million a funding rounded spearheaded by Prath Ventures. This marks the third investment from its debut fund.

Other investors in the round include ﻿Anicut Capital﻿, ﻿Blume Founders Fund﻿, and other prominent angels.

The funding will fuel the brand's product expansion, marketing and branding initiatives, and product and operations teams.

"The surge in domestic and international travel has expanded the opportunity in the luggage and travel goods space. Customers now seek products that seamlessly integrate with their lifestyle, prompting the rise of new-age travel brands," said Saptarishi Sen, Vice President, Prath Ventures.

"We believe Assembly, with its robust supply chain capabilities and design aesthetics, is primed to capture this evolving trend. We are excited to partner with them in shaping a new-age challenger brand in the luggage space," he added.

Founded in 2019 by Aditya Khanna and Mohit Garg, Assembly offers mass-premium travel gear including luggage, backpacks, and travel accessories.

Other news

ETML launches AI platform Adbytzz 2.0

ETML has launched the latest iteration of its flagship product, Adbytzz 2.0, to drive digital growth for brands. This updated platform serves as a central hub, connecting and consolidating data and campaigns across marketing channels.

Powered by its AI growth engine, Adbytzz 2.0 leverages over 100 growth recipes, frameworks, AI data models, and experiments. With Adbytzz, the ETML team aims to conduct thorough analyses and monitoring and generate insights across all key aspects of digital marketing.

“Adbytzz 2.0 now goes beyond the regular campaign optimisation, ad-wastage control and live triggers. Adbytzz has been instrumental in unlocking completely untouched growth levers for our clients including the establishment of some of the complex data models such as geosynthetic brand incrementality, fatigue predictions, guardrails monitoring, lead grading, audience suppression, and more,” said Raghav Kansal, Founder and CEO, ETML.

ETML is an advertising and analytics company, which turns market intelligence data into actionable insights, driving strategy and growth for major brands in India. Its clientele includes Lenskart, Cred, Urban Company, Blinkit, Forest Essentials, and Mamaearth.

Smytten onboards QueueBuster as its retail point of sale (POS) partner

Tech-driven product trial and discovery firm Smytten has partnered with QueueBuster, a point-of-sale (POS) solution company as its retail technology partner for its offline stores.

QueueBuster will provide a range of services including billing, inventory management, and customer relationship management (CRM) to Smytten's growing network of brick-and-mortar stores nationwide.

Utilising QueueBuster's user-friendly Android and cloud-based interface, Smytten can now provide customers with a convenient method to purchase minis from their physical stores.

"We embarked on our online journey in 2015. After a thriving e-commerce venture, we decided it was time for us to expand to offline channels to provide an omnichannel experience to our users. We evaluated a few POS software, and QueueBuster became our natural choice for managing our stores’ billing and inventory," said Siddhartha Nangia, Co-Founder of Smytten.

"By integrating their Android POS solutions into our offline stores, we are able to provide a swift and easy experience, empowering our customers to explore and purchase their desired products with ease," he added.

Founded in 2016, QueueBuster is a POS solutions provider, serving clients such as Pure - Home & Living, Happilo, Nutraj, and Cococart..

PedalStart, FAAD Network team up to launch initiative to aid early-stage startups

PedalStart, a startup community builder and accelerator based in Gurugram, has teamed up with the venture capital firm FAAD Network to introduce an initiative named 'Gear One' to accelerate and support early-stage startup founders across India.

In this select cohort-driven online programme, five early-stage startups will be handpicked to access mentorship, acceleration support, resources, networking prospects, and angel funds. This aims to advance their entrepreneurial paths from idea validation/proof-of-concept (POC) to the minimum viable product stage, the companies stated.

Each startup selected in the cohort will secure an initial angel investment of $100,000, coupled with the potential for up to $250,000 in follow-up funding through a pre-seed/seed funding round facilitated by PedalStart and FAAD Network. They will also gain access to resource-linked credits totaling $50,000, including AWS credits, coworking spaces, and payment gateway tools.

“Following the phenomenal impact and success of our previous online cohorts like Zero-to-One, One-to-N, etc, we at PedalStart are now elated to join forces with FAAD Network to introduce our Gear One Cohort, curated for supporting innovative early-stage startups," said Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia, Co-Founders of PedalStart.

"This strategic move represents a significant step forward in realising our collaborative endeavor and shared vision to catalyze the early-stage startup ecosystem in the country,” he added.

Singularity appoints Sandeep Bapat as senior partner and co-CIO

Operator-investor-led growth equity platform Singularity Growth has appointed Sandeep Bapat as senior partner and co-CIO.

Bapat will be responsible for identifying key trends and leading investment activities and will also serve as a member of the investment committee.

"Sandeep's experience and proven track record in the investment industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and are confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to our continued success in delivering exceptional client results," said Yash Kela, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Singularity.

Bapat has over 15 years of investing experience in the technology, consumer, and financial services sectors. Before joining Singularity, he was a partner at Trifecta Capital and Executive Director at Hillhouse Capital and has worked at Blackstone in the past. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and IIT Bombay. He has also been an investor and an advisor to Swiggy, CRED, Atomberg, and Auxilo Finserve.