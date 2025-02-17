Foodtech giant Zomato on Monday launched Nugget, an AI-based customer support platform. Founder Deepinder Goyal took to social media platform X to share the announcement.

“Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” the post read.

Resolves up to 80% of queries autonomously

The AI-native no-code customer support platform was built as an internal tool over three years ago, and it currently powers more than 15 million support interactions/month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure, the company said.

Goyal said that the tool can resolve up to 80% of queries autonomously, and shows a 20% improvement in agent efficiency.

The company is opening it up to businesses worldwide and 90% of companies who’ve seen Nugget have signed up, Goyal claimed.