‘Endurance has become the universal goal’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights from the week of April 6-12 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.





A successful and well-optimised product manager is known to increase a company’s profits by more than 34 percent. - Pravin Jadhav, Paytm Money





To dream beyond your means takes imagination and courage. - Sunil Kant Munjal, Hero Enterprise





Listening to respond instead of listening to understand can prevent the assimilation of thoughts. - Malini Agarwal, MissMalini Entertainment





The truth is that culture and strategy do not compete. Neither eats the other. Indeed, for either to be effective, they must cohere. - Ben Horowitz, ‘What you do is who you are’





Successful collaboration depends on learning to understand the expertise, value proposition, interest, and most importantly the work culture of each other. - Saurabh Trivedi, Boudhik Ventures





The biggest challenge in your career will be to change other people. - Nikhil Chaudhary





A strong set of women teachers in the corporate field is sure to support the growth of the next generation of fearless female leaders. - S.K. Nigam, Stratbeans





In a world that is obsessed with perfection, it is important that we don't succumb to the unrealistic standards set by society. - Radhika Apte





You can have laws, policies, regulations in place, but if the community doesn’t have a sense of belonging, you can see what happens. - Afroz Shah

By presenting information as a challenge rather than a chore, learners are more engaged and have a greater chance of retaining information. - Raunaq Kakkar, Lawpreneurz





Math is the language of everyday thinking and problem-solving. The ability to hold a job in the near future will depend on a person's math ability, making it one of the most valuable skills. - Manan Khurma, Cuemath





Money should be the byproduct, not objective, of art. - Subodh Kerkar, Museum of Goa





Art belongs as much to the audience that interacts with it as it does to the artist who creates it. - Sanjana Shah, Tao Art Gallery





Put out your music. It doesn’t matter if you don’t think it is great – give it a chance. - Nitika Kurian, ‘Blue’

With over a billion people around the world living with some form of disability, it is critical that we find new ways to use technology to enable everyone to fully participate in the socio-economic environment around us. - Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India





The implementation of AI doesn’t have to mean the removal of humans from the staffing industry. In fact, by working in tandem with the AI, we can achieve much loftier goals. - Abhishek Agarwal, The Judge Group





There is a growing area called Learning Analytics. This is the use of learner-produced data for predicting and advising students’ learning behaviour. - Nitish Jain, SPJSGM





It is difficult for AI-based screening systems to assess the cultural fit of an individual for an organisation. - Navneet Singh, Avsar HR Services





The biggest advantage of WhatsApp for business is that it helps establish the authenticity of the brand, as customers can start relying on that account for official communication. - Rajeev Tamhankar, TBS Planet





Algae can double up as a form of fuel and also as a superfood. - Harshith Sirigeri, GreenBubble

The Indian packaged food and snacks industry comprising chips, extruded snacks, and namkeens is estimated at Rs 55,000 crore and has a predominantly unorganised presence. - Amit Kumat, Prataap Snacks





The tile market is a Rs 28,000 crore industry. Organised brands control 30 percent of the market. - Alok Agarwal, Orient Bell Limited





Kiranas are (rightfully) king as they provide customised service at a very local level and constitute 95 percent of Indian grocery retail. - Albinder Dhindsa, Grofers





In small cities, a brand’s physical presence is critical in building trust. - Ashutosh Kumar, Testbook





Indians eat most meals at home but figuring out what to make every day is a real challenge. - Rakesh Edavalath, Zelish





India is ahead in tech and usage of payment systems, thanks to RBI. - Hitesh Gupta, Park+





We cannot have people’s lives held hostage by the unavailability of a few thousand rupees because they cannot access their own earned, unpaid salary. - Khushboo Maheshwari, Kaarva





Online tutorials are going to take off in a big way in India. - Sahil Sheth, Lido Learning





In India, contaminated water remains the root cause of many diseases. - Mahesh Gupta, Kent RO





The pharma and healthcare industry across the world is probably one of the slowest moving industry. - Bhavik Kumar, Medibox

Don’t spend on marketing until you have product-market fit. Marketing is not the way to get product-market fit. - Avnish Bajaj, Matrix Partners India





It is unfair on the part of the government to expect from a new company a fee being paid by a multinational. - Abhinav Jindal, Kimaya Himalayan Beverage





In investing, nothing is given. There’s no perfect right or wrong answer like there is in math. Instead, it’s a complex chemistry of decisions you make on a daily basis. - Ishaan Mittal, Sequoia India





Great marketing doesn’t need big teams or budgets, and successful marketing can be driven through lean and efficient structures, small budgets, and a flex-planning approach to each campaign. - Meenu Bagla, Tech Mahindra





Be ready for the grind and hustle but in the end, it will be worthwhile. Everyone enjoys a mug of good quality craft beer. - Hari Singh, Briggs Brewery





Challenges help us to grow, to learn, and to become stronger. - Zarina Screwvala, Swades Foundation





The learning curve in the startup environment is really steep, and you should be prepared for it. - Henna Jain Tatia, StuCred





You only fail if you never try. - Sanjay Bhatia, Freightwalla





Endurance has become the universal goal. - Sanil Sachar, Trusox





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).