‘Collaboration is the need of the hour’ – 100 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Never before has the world needed people to switch to sustainable lifestyles more than it does today. - Rabia Tewari and Indranil Sengupta, Ethico





Maybe this is a wake-up call for all of us to live more conscious, to take care of our environment and our people, be more social and less egoistic. - Andrea Thumshirn, Inwasol





Even when the lockdown is removed, the recovery is not going to be overnight. - Ravi Venkatesan, GAME





It will take at least six months for the economy to stabilise. - Mariam Mohuideen, Baker’s Treat





Even if the lockdown is “unlocked”, with the reverse migration that has taken place, it will take another year to get people back. - Velumani A, Thyrocare





We require long-term solutions like that of the utilisation of clean energy, conservation of forests, and efficient waste management systems in order to see real impact. - Sunita Narain, CSE





COVID-19 is not going to go away and India should fix its supply chain if this problem persists and we can help this ecosystem go digital. - Raj Saxena, LogisticsNow





All countries will have to think about health infra and last-mile delivery post the pandemic. It will be a huge challenge. - Satkam Divya, KlinicApp





When this is all over, what India needs to do is invest massively in its healthcare system proactively so that an emergency situation in future has a much better base to support its population. - Tara McCartney, United for Hope





The present pandemic must give us the right time to introspect on the state of our healthcare and pharmaceutical industry in India. We import almost 70 percent of our active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). - Anil Shetty, Peace Auto





We as humans will come out stronger from this and we will value and appreciate what we have. We will be responsible towards our family and also with consumption. - Amit Agarwal, Amazon India





It is important for all including governments, industry and individuals to contribute with all its might to overcome the present and emerge stronger as humanity. - Minister Sanjay Dhotre





This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn't really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. - Shah Rukh Khan





Given the severity of the disruption, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response that includes financial and material support, healthcare assistance, and community responsibility. - Rajashree Birla, ABCCIRD





These are unprecedented times that require every section of the society to rise up to the challenge. – Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation Chairperson





For humanity, our country and fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let's do our bit. - Shilpa Shetty





Right now, it is important to fight this, everything else is secondary. So let us all come together and do our best, which is to stay home. - Dipa Karmakar





It is important to help each other during times of crisis. Even small contributions from citizens will make a huge difference. - Bharat SB





It is about everyone coming together and doing their bit. - Shashank ND, Practo





True kindness lies in helping someone without having any expectations in return. - Jitendra Sharma, ‘Ted the Stoner’





Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because they cannot afford proper treatment, and at the same time, they lose their livelihood while dealing with the illness. – Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation Chairperson





The current pandemic situation is a tough time for all of us, but we know that it is felt more acutely for the lower-income segments. - Ankush Aggarwal, Avail Finance





Let us all take a moment to thank everybody around the world who are helping to defend us against this pandemic. - Rachna Muralidhar, Mpower









It is important for all of us to stay positive, communicate hope and optimism for our teams. God willing, we will overcome! - TN Hari, BigBasket





A book is all the comfort you need. Reading can transport your mind to a totally different setting; it is also said to minimise anxiety, boost happiness, and brighten up your day. - Malini Agarwal, MissMalini Entertainment





In troubled times like what we are going through today, art can be a source of solace and inspiration to all. - Sanjana Shah, Tao Art Gallery





Art demolishes the walls between people. - Subodh Kerkar, Goa Affordable Art Festival





Music is always a good healer. - Ankur Tewari





Your body is a high-functioning machine that runs on the food you eat, much like a car that runs on the fuel you put in. - Sarika Agrawal, Saanjh





The terrain of individual bodies can be a factor why some people are more or less prone to COVID-19. You can support your terrain in multiple ways to reduce risk. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR





Taking care of one’s overall wellbeing has a huge role to play during the coronavirus outbreak. - Manoj Kutteri, Director, Atmantan





Having a longer gap between dinner and breakfast helps the body optimise the recovery, cleansing and that, in turn, strengthens immunity. - Manasa Rajan, Eat.fit





Positivity goes a long way. - Karuna, homemaker





The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. - Venu Srinivasan, TVS Motor Company





We are foreseeing times that would divide human history into two eras - the world before the COVID-19 outbreak and one that survived it. - Gautam Adani





The course of the global health crisis and the fate of the global economy are inseparably intertwined. Fighting the pandemic is a necessity for the economy to rebound. - Tedros Ghebreyesus and Kristalina Georgieva





Here is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption. - Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor India





There are 20,000 face shields being used by doctors across India. The total requirement for the shields is more than four lakh in Maharashtra alone. - Arjun Panchal, Boson Machines





Many Indians don't have health insurance covers, so they will be faced with an added financial burden in case someone in their family needs to get hospitalisation treatment for COVID-19. - Sameer Nigam, PhonePe





For Europe, it would have been great if there was a coherent strategy and a common body to manage the spread of the coronavirus, especially given the easiness of the mobility of people within the Union. - Robin Sukhia Robin, Sweden-India Business Council





The Japanese suffered through big earthquakes in 1995 (Kobe), and 2011 (Tohoku). We remind ourselves now that cooperation, empathy, and resilience are more important than ever. - Natsuko Mochizuki, Moonlight Wave





In the fight against COVID-19, the spirit of humanity shouldn’t fail. We will win over the novel coronavirus, but not at the cost of people suffering from malnutrition. - Abhishek Mishra, RBITC





Like any major threats in the history of human civilisation, we will in time overcome the implications unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic on an emerging economy like India. - Rupal Dalal, JDIFT





Collaboration is the need of the hour to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. - Roopa Kudva, Omidyar Network





Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. - Ruchee Anand, LinkedIn





Technology is acting as an enabler in these uncertain times. We all need to come together and help each other out in the present situation. - Nishith Rastogi, Locus





The news industry is working under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Campbell Brown, Facebook





Collaboration is a crucial component of journalism’s response to a story as complicated and all-encompassing as COVID-19. - Alexios Mantzarlis, Google News Lab





Technology has been a huge saviour in today’s times. There is a huge demand for live streaming services as weddings and functions are now going virtual. - Pranesh Padmanabhan Pranesh, Studio 31





The current environment (because of COVID-19) is a net positive for online education. - Mayank Kumar, upGrad





According to a UNESCO report, 1.37 billion students across the world are out of schools and colleges due to COVID-19 and online learning has to step in to support the students at such a critical time. - Sarvesh Agrawal, Internshala





Considering the current global pandemic, learning online has become the need of the hour. This is pulling the Indian market towards adopting online tutorials much faster than initially expected. - Sahil Sheth, Lido Learning





Using millions of training data images of crowded areas, computer vision cameras can be trained to detect neighbourhoods whose people might be at risk, and prevent mass contamination. - Ashwin Chalam, Curley Street Media





Companies in the healthcare sector are hiring more animators, probably to produce product and explainer videos. - Ayush Goyal, ExpertRight





Virtual events are proving to be an astute solution to ensure events can be executed and people can stay connected. - Vaibhav Jain, Hubilo





Online gaming is seeing a boom right now, globally and nationally. - Soham Thacker, Gamerji





There will be many manic days, panic days, and it-is-going-to-hell days before we get to the other side. - Asheesh Chanda, Kristal.AI





Overreacting is the only reaction and you have to plan for the scenario where everything's going to go wrong at the same time. - Vikram Vaidyanathan, Matrix India Partners





It is HR's job to alert leaders that they have to strike a balance between reducing headcount and maintaining productivity in the long run. - Jyoti Nath, Claricent Partners





Reinforcing the company’s values at a time like this can bring your workforce together like magic. - Pooja Bajaj, Extra Mile





The course correction is very clear: cut down costs or burn, reduce marketing spends, freeze on hiring. In short, startups need to figure how to keep their lights on. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital





Limited mobility options had made it difficult for frontline workers to travel to their workplaces which is the hospital. - Indu Bhushan, ABPMJAY





The ongoing pan-India lockdown has led to a disruption in the supply of essential goods, primarily led by a shortage of personnel and delivery vehicles. - Lalita Aggarwal, BigBasket





Hiring is down by 60 percent in all sectors. Retail and ecommerce are the worst hit. - Pravin Agarwala, BetterPlace





SHGs have penetration till the village level and roping them in the battle against coronavirus will yield better results. - Alice Lakra, CSRLM





In the current environment, it has become all the more important to help brands deliver hygienic and healthy food to consumers. - Lakshay Jain, Kitchens Centre





Just like the health workers, the country’s police force is also at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus. - Sandeep Aggarwal, Droom





But when you want to move essential goods by trucking, you need to talk about the ancillaries. How will the trucks move if dhabas, puncture, and mechanic shops are closed? - Mohammed Imthiaz, Raaho





This is the time where brands need to stand by their consumers, add value to their lives, and earn their trust. Maintaining brand visibility in the market is essential. - Shashwat Das, Almond





A lot of differently-abled women are forced to deal with discrimination, violence, and stigma to create an identity for themselves. - Aiswarya Rao, Better World Shelter





If we can quickly learn new digital etiquettes and Namastes for COVID19, why do we find it hard to bust gender norms and stereotypes that promote and normalise violence? - ElsaMarie D’Silva, Safecity





Women are no longer envisaged as mere homemakers. They are being seen as upcoming entrepreneurs possessing numerous abilities. - Anjali Mohan, Danbro









Entrepreneurial hero-worship is a problem: calling an entrepreneur a genius is, in a very real way, a grave insult to the hard work and dedication they’ve put in. - Jitendra Karsan, Safari Kid India





Addressing a pain point is not just grabbing an opportunity; it's fulfilling a responsibility. - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners





If we go deeper, we will get more meaningful opportunities. - Sandipan Mitra, HungerBox





Startups must look at venture debt not merely as a complementary tool, but as a substitute for equity financing to bridge the capital gap. - Devansh Thapar, Stride Ventures





One of the biggest sacrifices entrepreneurs make when they set out to achieve their dream is compromising on their time with their loved ones. - Mayank Lakhani, Lakhani Infinity Footcare





The time is ripe for the next wave of unicorns to emerge from the healthcare industry. - Dheeraj Jain, Redcliffe Life Sciences





We don't look at farmers as entrepreneurs when they are actually taking as much risk as any entrepreneur. It’s our duty to build services and systems to make their lives better. - Ruchi Jain, Taru Naturals





Hungry entrepreneurs are coming to India, saying there’s an opportunity here and let’s go for it. - Ravi Venkatesan, GAME





SMEs are the growth engine for the economy and are completely neglected by the marketing community. - Arundhati Mukherjee, Aaroh





The blue ocean strategy is where you find a gap in the market and you put a product to fill that. The need for convenient Indian food products needed to be introduced in the market. - Kanhai Porecha, Zissto sauces





India is a celeb-crazy country. Down south, we have temples constructed for celebrities. - Akshay Saini, Tring





While discretionary and luxury spending is bound to drop, other opportunities are popping up everywhere – from food delivery to pharmacy, from insurance to home entertainment. - Jaydip Parikh, Tej SolPro





Economic history has taught us that the impact of major innovations is often felt in the most unexpected places. - Ajay Agrawal, ‘Prediction Machines’





New technologies are enabling greater efficiency and more collaborative operating models. - Sachin Haritash, Mavyn





Not only does tele-consultation save the commute, but it is also a great endeavour for people to consume technological advancements. - Saurabh Kochhar, Meddo





Tracking live locations and receiving seamless data through IoT is changing the way assets are being managed on ground on a daily basis. - Ashwani Rawat, Transerve Technologies





If AI is a black box, then people won’t trust it. In a connected world, however, the trust will be essential. - Michael Bolle, Bosch





People never believed that biometrics could be a source of viruses and infection until the coronavirus outbreak happened. - Diksha Deo, INCUBSENCE





AI has allowed education to be personalised for students to fit their unique needs. - Randhir Kumar. BasicFirst





With the increasing penetration of devices and the internet across the globe, online learning for kids is becoming the norm. - Vikram Vaidyanathan, Matrix India





Estimated at $112 billion, the Insurtech market in India shows great potential for startups and investors alike. - Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts





With the advent and hyper growth of horizontals, online shopping has become a part of a certain section of Indian consumers’ lives. - Arjun Vaidya, New Age Ayurveda





The country needs to move on to an ‘escrow’ based payments mechanism that can ensure a fearless business environment in the country, making business deals litigation-free. - Ashwin Chawwla, Escrowffrr





The fintech infrastructure needs an overhaul and India is leading the way here with next-gen protocols. - Vimal Kumar, Juspay





Transaction reconciliation is not a new problem but the nature and extent of this problem has changed. - Saurya Prakash Sinha, Recko





Genomics and personalised medicine are the future of healthcare, but emerging markets remain significantly under-penetrated. - Sam Santhosh, MedGenome





Dining is a very intimate experience. - Chef Akash Tyagi





Clutter has real-world implications. A cluttered website could have a high bounce rate, meaning fewer viable leads. - Rachna Baruah Rachna, Madchatter Brand Solution





Conventional banking tends to look at customers in this particular segment as defaulters first. - Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart





Customising the experience of preparation is essential because every student is different. - Ankit Kapoor, Pratham Institute





Every child is a unique learner and has different strengths and weaknesses. Even with extra tuition, the core problem remains the same. - Sahil Sheth, Lido Learning





Anything that you can imagine can be done by developers and that requires creativity. - Kanav Arora, Urban Company





Never live your life with mottos. - Akhil Shahani, Shahani Group





Failure is not fatal, it’s inevitable. If you don’t fail, it perhaps means you aren’t taking enough risks. - Kumar Mangalam Birla





