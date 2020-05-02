Doordarshan makes a comeback with Ramayan and other 90s reruns
After nearly three decades of ceding ground to cable TV, Doordarshan is India's most-watched channel again riding on reruns of old shows.
Lockdown extended by two more weeks
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks.
Here’s why May 1 is a global holiday
The International Labour Day marks and honours the 19th-century struggle by the working class of America to secure better working conditions.
Healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line
As the coronavirus pandemic paralyses lives, frontline health workers and doctors have been putting up with unpleasant events to treat the infected.
Taking menstrual hygiene to rural areas
Project Baala is helping rural women and girls get access to sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene awareness through workshops.
OmicsGen helps people maintain cleanliness
OmicsGen's product line SmartLyse featuring hand sanitisers, gadget wipes, and surface sanitisers to help people keep themselves and their surroundings clean.
Recover deleted WhatsApp messages using WAMR
If you have ever been curious about the WhatsApp messages people “delete”, this app records all the messages you receive, including the deleted ones.
