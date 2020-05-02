After nearly three decades of ceding ground to cable TV, Doordarshan is India's most-watched channel again riding on reruns of old shows.





The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks.





The International Labour Day marks and honours the 19th-century struggle by the working class of America to secure better working conditions.





As the coronavirus pandemic paralyses lives, frontline health workers and doctors have been putting up with unpleasant events to treat the infected.





Aradhana Rai Gupta and Soumya Dabriwal with Baala pads.

Project Baala is helping rural women and girls get access to sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene awareness through workshops.





OmicsGen's product line SmartLyse featuring hand sanitisers, gadget wipes, and surface sanitisers to help people keep themselves and their surroundings clean.





In the right, UI of WAMR showing deleted message in the pink

If you have ever been curious about the WhatsApp messages people “delete”, this app records all the messages you receive, including the deleted ones.





