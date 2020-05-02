Doordarshan makes a comeback with Ramayan and other 90s reruns

After nearly three decades of ceding ground to cable TV, Doordarshan is India's most-watched channel again riding on reruns of old shows.

By Team YS
2nd May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

How Doordarshan made a comeback

Doordarshan_Capsule

After nearly three decades of ceding ground to cable TV, Doordarshan is India's most-watched channel again riding on reruns of old shows.


Lockdown extended by two more weeks

lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks.


Here’s why May 1 is a global holiday

labour day

The International Labour Day marks and honours the 19th-century struggle by the working class of America to secure better working conditions.


Healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line

Healthcare application development

As the coronavirus pandemic paralyses lives, frontline health workers and doctors have been putting up with unpleasant events to treat the infected.


Taking menstrual hygiene to rural areas

Project Baala

Aradhana Rai Gupta and Soumya Dabriwal with Baala pads.

Project Baala is helping rural women and girls get access to sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene awareness through workshops.


OmicsGen helps people maintain cleanliness

Coronavirus testing

OmicsGen's product line SmartLyse featuring hand sanitisers, gadget wipes, and surface sanitisers to help people keep themselves and their surroundings clean.


Recover deleted WhatsApp messages using WAMR

wamr

In the right, UI of WAMR showing deleted message in the pink

If you have ever been curious about the WhatsApp messages people “delete”, this app records all the messages you receive, including the deleted ones.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Got over 3.5 lakh requests for laptops, mobile phones, consumer electronics, says Paytm Mall

Aishik Purkait

This class 10 student navigated lockdowns and curfews to donate 1,000 litres of sanitizers to 120 police stations in New Delhi

Team YS

[Funding alert] Dailyhunt raises $35.6M from James Murdoch’s firm Lupa India

Team YS

[Matrix Moments] The road ahead for Indian ecommerce startups post COVID-19

Salonie Ganju
Daily Capsule
Doordarshan makes a comeback with Ramayan and other 90s reruns
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Matrix Moments] The road ahead for Indian ecommerce startups post COVID-19

Salonie Ganju

[Jobs roundup] Enjoy making sense of Big Data? These job openings may be up your alley

Debolina Biswas

Can the Realme Band make a mark in the budget fitness tracker market?

Sahil Bhalla

Coronavirus updates for May 1

Team YS

[Funding alert] Dailyhunt raises $35.6M from James Murdoch’s firm Lupa India

Team YS

Centre extends coronavirus lockdown by two another weeks effective May 4

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sun May 03 2020

I-Innovate - India's First 1 Million Seconds Non Stop Online Hackathon.

Online
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru