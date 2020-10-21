‘AI should bring improvements in the lives of the marginalised and underprivileged’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao|21st Oct 2020
From digital change to Digital India, this series of quotes from the week of October 12-18 captures the tech impacts that are sweeping across the world.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


AR/VR has shown a strong emotional connect with GenZ and younger millennial consumers, a segment brands have struggled to engage with in recent years. - Sravanth Aluru, Avataar.me


The development of the refreshable braille display opened up a world of communication to the deaf-blind community. - Dipendra Manocha, Saksham Trust


Hybrid Cloud (a combination of public and private cloud) for public use, with limited capacities and a pay-as-you-go model, is the need of the hour for the ecosystem at large. - Kshitij Shah, 3one4 Capital


Social media and word of mouth are probably the two most critical marketing tools in the food business, more so in a small business. - Daniel Selvaraj, Big Js Catering and Grill

The brand must outlive its founders. - Aman Gupta, boAt

All products with a cult status have two things that work for them – network effects and word of mouth. - Deepak Abbot, indiagold

With Europe’s GDPR, India’s personal data protection bill, and the recent big tech privacy breaches in the US, data privacy has become a hot topic over the past few months. - Nicholas Boehnlein, Aiisma

With internet rates as low as $1.5 a month, India is rich and abundant in data coverage for its internet users. – Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital

When it comes to investing, technology has been the biggest game-changer. India’s young population and young urban millennials are avid users of online shopping, digital streaming, and social media. - Harsh Jain, Groww


Health, diagnostics, agriculture and education are some frontiers where AI should bring improvements in the lives of the marginalised and underprivileged. - Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for IT


It is imperative for all ecosystem stakeholders to collectively work with a synchronous effort towards realising our AI vision for enabling better governance and elevating the quality of life for our people. - KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT


The skill sets required for a child to separate the necessary information from the superfluous ones is not quite present. - Damyanti Bhattacharya, Jasudben M L School


The student community requires a robust but flexible solution for fee payments, automatic reconciliation, digital campus payment, and lending solutions. - Ricky Jacob, Paysack


There’s a huge gap in what students learn in law colleges and what recruiters at law firms expect. - Abhishek Sinha, NotJustLex


The more attuned students are to technology, the easier it becomes for them to explore opportunities and build skills that can help them in today’s competitive world. - Mohammed Zeeshan, MyCaptain

Publishing houses are warming up to the idea of alternate reading formats. - Anushka Shetty, Plopnow


The gross margins are very good in a D2C model. - Deep Lalvani, Ador Multiproducts

Better infrastructure and climate-controlled storage facilities give end consumers good quality perishables with a longer shelf life. - Sudhakar Nimmagalla, FnV Farms


Enterprises today don’t want to hire people and then go through layoffs in the future - they want a solution in which gig workers come in to execute core complex tasks for them. - Annanya Sarthak, Awign


If you look at any enterprise company today, you probably have 40-50 applications for security, firewalls, for the endpoints, for the antivirus, and managing all of them adds complexity and requires additional resources. - Pradeep Nair, VMware India


So many people spend so much time on purchase decisions. And even after so much effort, they end up choosing the wrong products. - Mithun Adith, SpotKwik


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Suman Singh

