‘Every company will become a data company’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Neither computer vision nor NLP alone can drive an ideal user experience. It has to be combined. - Ayush Jain, Xane AI





A few lines of code can create something within minutes in front of your eyes; it is nothing short of magical. - Vishwastam Shukla, HackerEarth

Every company will become a technology company, and every company will become a data company. - Steve Brown, ‘The Innovation Ultimatum’

Blockchain technology ensures that documents are tamper-proof, accurate and from a verifiable source. - Santosh Desai, Blowhorn





Bitcoin is many things to many people - to some it is an investment, to some a remittance; some see it as a method to make payments. - Sathvik Vishwanath, Unocoin

Fintech firms may be feared for the disruption that they may bring, but they do bring the virtue of financial literacy for the wealth management industry. - Swapnil Mishra, Kristal.AI





While the banking sector has been adapting to digital disruption for several years, COVID-19 is accelerating the transformation, opening up access and opportunity to millions of un- and under-banked consumers around the world. - Paul H. Müller, Adjust

Consumers want more than a network — they want communities to connect to, have control on their content, and opportunity to monetise that content. - Saurabh Uttam, TUBBR

For companies today with growth aspirations, personalisation of their people practices is not an option but an essential ingredient to being future-ready. - Gaurav Hirey, GoEvals Solutions





With increasing employment opportunities and a larger talent pool to select from, making the right hiring decisions faster is very critical for organisations today. AI and automation are definitely the next major drivers in the field. - Prabir Jha





In a world where our online lives can be designed, edited, and publicly viewed with thumbs-up or down from audiences, the boundaries between our online and offline identities may get blurred. - Radhika Bapat

During the pandemic, leading fashion and beauty brands have leveraged Conversational AI to create virtual experts that recommend products based on consumer interactions. - Kartik Walia, Amplify.ai





Technology adoption at farmer’s side is yet to happen. But the good part is that the way smartphone and data penetration has been increasing, it gives scope for faster adoption. - Shashank Kumar, DeHaat





For D2C brands and sellers, leveraging technology to its fullest potential will not only accelerate growth further but will also help enhance operational efficiency and make the entire process simpler. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

Amidst the pandemic, the SaaS industry has emerged as one of the most resilient and fastest-growing sectors. - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface

Today, there are 8,000+ SaaS startups in India, of which 1,000+ generate over $1 million annual recurring revenue (ARR). - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface

English is a second language and this segment is growing fast. - Kavish Gadia, Stones2milestones





Activities like designing robots, programming various movements and finding and fixing bugs enable children to develop several 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication. - Beas Dev Ralhan, Next Education





A lot of incomplete tech players are available in the market which target small kirana shops. But the true potential of the mid-sized store market is still untapped. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts





The mobile phone ecosystem also must address the migration inertia of the huge 2G installed base to smartphones. - Navkendar Singh, IDC India

Building global capability and engineering centres for technology innovation is a priority for multiple Fortune 1000 companies who are on this journey. - Lalit Ahuja, ANSR

