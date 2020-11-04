Access, adoption, advantage – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The biggest leap in the SME world has been the digitisation of payment solutions and related infrastructure. - Navin Saini, Arka Fincap

Teachers are at the centre of a great education experience, and this is what will truly unleash the power of edtech. - Mihir Gupta, Teachmint

The synergy shared by finance and technology has given birth to a combination of no-frills bank accounts and payment gateways. - Raj N Phani, Zaggle





During a home loan process especially affordable housing, a customer has to go through multiple touchpoints, which is a pain. - Atul Monga, Basic Home Loan





Cryptocurrency’s supply is limited, making them anti-inflationary assets. They have performed extremely well in countries facing rampant hyperinflation. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX

Agriculture is transforming using technology. The increasing penetration of smartphones coupled with reliable internet are empowering farmers in ways unimaginable five years back. - Madhukar Sinha, India Quotient





Farmers use drip irrigation technologies to improve water use efficiencies, but yet they do not know when and how much to irrigate. - K A Gopalakrishnan, GramworkX

Simple, ethical business practices can revolutionise the used car business in India which is now in desperate need of the 3 Ts – Trust, Transparency and Technology. - Arjun Singh Rajput, Finelistings

There is a huge demand among users for religious audios (Gita and Ramayana) and self-help audiobooks. - Lal Chand Bisu, Kuku FM





The next generation should know they are blessed with diverse cultures. - Shikha Dalmia, Spin A Yarn India





The Indian consumers are thus increasingly becoming comfortable with the digital ecosystem. - Ajit Mohan, Facebook India





Cloud adoption rate in India is growing remarkably fast as more organisations are realising the cost and operational benefits of moving to the cloud. - Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake





Waitlist travelling is a long outstanding problem for rail passengers in India. - Ravinder Vashist, Roots Ventures





Indian shoppers have been shopping online in big numbers driven by massive selection, great prices, and the convenience and safety of shopping from home. - Mrigank Gutgutia, RedSeer Consulting





There is less visibility to health data due to which appropriate preventive and timely care is stalled. - Sekhar Chennupati, Vigocare

While telemedicine has a number of advantages, the most palpable ones are to respond to the ‘Four A’s’ of India’s public health system – absence, access, affordability, awareness. - Paul Abraham, Hinduja Foundation

Every year, about 15,000-20,000 tonnes of Lithium-ion battery waste is generated, mainly from the mobile phone industry. - Rohan Singh, Ziptrax Cleantech

It is vital to introduce critical thinking as a separate module in the study process. It allows an individual to transform data into quality information as a continuous, lifelong process. - Shekhar Bhattacharjee, DALHAM Learning





Men and machines are a great combination, especially now with AI. They will go a long way and are the future of digitisation. - Himanshu Sharma, Devnagri

Non-repetitive tasks will define the jobs of the future. - Patrick Schwerdtfeger, 'Pandemic, Inc.'

