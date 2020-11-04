Access, adoption, advantage – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao|4th Nov 2020
From digital change to Digital India, these quotes from October 26 – November 1 capture the tech impacts that are sweeping across the world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


The biggest leap in the SME world has been the digitisation of payment solutions and related infrastructure. - Navin Saini, Arka Fincap

Teachers are at the centre of a great education experience, and this is what will truly unleash the power of edtech. - Mihir Gupta, Teachmint

The synergy shared by finance and technology has given birth to a combination of no-frills bank accounts and payment gateways. - Raj N Phani, Zaggle


During a home loan process especially affordable housing, a customer has to go through multiple touchpoints, which is a pain. - Atul Monga, Basic Home Loan


Cryptocurrency’s supply is limited, making them anti-inflationary assets. They have performed extremely well in countries facing rampant hyperinflation. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] John Chambers delivers an insight-packed masterclass on being a leader in a tough dynamic

Agriculture is transforming using technology. The increasing penetration of smartphones coupled with reliable internet are empowering farmers in ways unimaginable five years back. -  Madhukar Sinha, India Quotient


Farmers use drip irrigation technologies to improve water use efficiencies, but yet they do not know when and how much to irrigate. - K A Gopalakrishnan, GramworkX

Simple, ethical business practices can revolutionise the used car business in India which is now in desperate need of the 3 Ts – Trust, Transparency and Technology. - Arjun Singh Rajput, Finelistings

There is a huge demand among users for religious audios (Gita and Ramayana) and self-help audiobooks. - Lal Chand Bisu, Kuku FM


The next generation should know they are blessed with diverse cultures. - Shikha Dalmia, Spin A Yarn India


The Indian consumers are thus increasingly becoming comfortable with the digital ecosystem. - Ajit Mohan, Facebook India


Cloud adoption rate in India is growing remarkably fast as more organisations are realising the cost and operational benefits of moving to the cloud. - Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake


Waitlist travelling is a long outstanding problem for rail passengers in India. - Ravinder Vashist, Roots Ventures


Indian shoppers have been shopping online in big numbers driven by massive selection, great prices, and the convenience and safety of shopping from home. - Mrigank Gutgutia, RedSeer Consulting


There is less visibility to health data due to which appropriate preventive and timely care is stalled. - Sekhar Chennupati, Vigocare

While telemedicine has a number of advantages, the most palpable ones are to respond to the ‘Four A’s’ of India’s public health system – absence, access, affordability, awareness. - Paul Abraham, Hinduja Foundation

Every year, about 15,000-20,000 tonnes of Lithium-ion battery waste is generated, mainly from the mobile phone industry. - Rohan Singh, Ziptrax Cleantech

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Key highlights from India's most influential startup-tech conference

It is vital to introduce critical thinking as a separate module in the study process. It allows an individual to transform data into quality information as a continuous, lifelong process. - Shekhar Bhattacharjee, DALHAM Learning


Men and machines are a great combination, especially now with AI. They will go a long way and are the future of digitisation. - Himanshu Sharma, Devnagri

Non-repetitive tasks will define the jobs of the future. - Patrick Schwerdtfeger, 'Pandemic, Inc.'

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Lenovo is reimagining technology to enable remote working in India

Team YS

How Lenovo’s end-to-end IT management services enable businesses to focus on what they do best

Team YS

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises $1.5M from Avaana Capital and Rebright Partners

Sujata Sangwan

Naval Ravikant answers questions on life, startup ideas, next big investment bets and more

Tenzin Pema
Daily Capsule
Key entrepreneurial learnings from Bhavish Aggarwal; Sameer Nigam on conquering India with digital payments
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises $1.5M from Avaana Capital and Rebright Partners

Sujata Sangwan

How Medlife, India’s largest digital health platform has healthier APIs with Sumo Logic

Ryan Frantz

Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi

Press Trust of India

Ola in talks with various state governments to start e-scooter manufacturing plant

Press Trust of India

Electric two-wheeler penetration may reach 25-35 pc in India by 2030, says report

Press Trust of India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman likely to unveil another stimulus to bolster India's economy

Press Trust of India