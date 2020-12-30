[Year in Review 2020] Life, light, livelihood – 60 inspiring quotes on the beauty and business of art

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a regular feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our past articles. Share these gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Meaning

Art, in its broadest, most inclusive sense, has never existed in a silo. Art responds to the realities of the world. - Nupur Dalmia





Art shows the hidden complexity of even the smallest of things, be it a handshake or a ladybug. Art is a way to peel back the outer layer of the world and see the turning gears within. - Prasanthi Alluri





The world is the largest canvas available. - Sunitha Krishna

Art is a journey and a dialogue with our inner soul. - Jayashree Chakravarty

Art is an expression of perceptions and inner feelings with creativity. - Kandula Pradeep Kumar





Art is the path to your soul. - Devika Sathyavelu





Art is a reflection of your inner universe. - Sonia Sareen





Knowledge and understanding of universal and timeless qualities identify all great art. - Sitikanta Samantsinghar

As humans, we express ourselves through singing, writing, and dancing – all these can be combined in visual arts as well. - Rudra Prasad





Art is a reflection of changing times. - Jyoti Gupta

Sunlight creates its own artistry. - Neelam Malhotra

Art is a platform for discussion. Art is a tool for communication. - Jagdip Jagpal





Art and culture see no boundaries. People connect at different levels beyond socio-political borders. - Sandhya Singh Parmar





Art helps us identify with one another and expands our notion of ‘we’ - from the local to the global. - Olafur Eliasson





Design and fashion is when art and science come together to create beautiful solutions. - Nivedita Saboo

The impact of art

With the forced slowing down we have all experienced in the last few months, the value of art as a balm for the spirit has really come to the fore. - Nupur Dalmia





Beautiful art may bring respite, joy, or happiness when you collect a favorite artist's artwork. But significant art rouses emotions in us to help others. - Sangeeta Juneja





Art connects us to one another and inspires us to reflect upon larger truths about what it means to be alive and what it means to be human. - Roobina Karode

Art demolishes the walls between people. - Subodh Kerkar

When there’s a collection of art on display, it is like music to the soul. - Harsha D'Souza





All art forms can communicate citizens’ concerns, and should not be perceived as something divorced from life. - Sharmila Subramaniam





Art evokes emotion and a call for action. - Sonal Motla





Art is addictive, calming, and most fulfilling, to say the least. - Anupama Shankar

Art is an expression of joy and happiness. It is a medium to spread these messages in a world full of endless misery. - Saurabh Kadyan





Through art, we can serve our society better. - Koushik Ghosh





Art can be used to convey an inner emotion or a pressing societal issue, but the overall beauty is paramount. - Aman Arora





Art is tangible, it is not just in thoughts but something which can be touched and felt. Art makes us believe in our existence. - Aakanksha Sinha





Art enriches our lives with positions, thoughts, or perspectives we may not have thought of before. - Hartmut Wurster

Humans can be selfish or unaware of the damage they inflict on the environment, and should confront their inner demons. - Ami Patel

Good art will not just beautify your home or workplace. It will bring long-term happiness, calmness, and emotional growth for you. - Gazal Roongta





Art is a great method for relaxation and stress relief. - Shridhar N Upadhye





The knowledge and learning that you gain by being involved in the arts are immense. - Kavita Iyer

Art and photography

Photography is an art and a different world, which can be captured through the lens. - Chaitanya Rawat





A camera can be effective in training one's eye to see the beauty in the most mundane of situations. - Soumabrata Moulick





A lot more people are experimenting with remote cameras, camera traps, and drones. - Rohit Varma

Photography is about much more than equipment and technique. It is also about composition, communication and creativity. - Vinay Sane

Photography is a perfect way to discover oneself. It allows the freedom to reach for and capture what the mind desires. - Shridhar Deshpande





Every picture bears your name, so do not underestimate the power of your creation. Photography is a personal journey; a journey of self-discovery. - Shaaz Jung





One can learn techniques from books and videos, but creativity is something that comes from experience. - Rohit Varma





Astrophotography is a peep into the past. - Navaneeth Unnikrishnan

Art and music

Music is unbreakable whether in India or worldwide. You can’t have a world without music. It’s not allowed. - Cyrus Broacha





Music is a universal language. - Tanuja Gomes





Make a lot of music and let a lot of it be terrible. Some of it wouldn't be, and there within that, you will find your artistic voice. Expand into that, and then stay persistent. It's a long game. - Gabriel Daniel





Collaborating is finding that spark within a musician and a producer. - Shannon K

Music and stories go hand in hand. There's a certain rhythm to a story and a certain narrative to a song. They melt into each other. - Anmol Malik

Music is like a garden that requires a lot of tending and care. - Divyansh Kacholia





Music increases concentration and memory, disciplines the mind, and inclines one towards spirituality. - Geetha Bhat





Composing is something you do as an internal process; it’s an expression of how you feel. - Lisa Mishra

The business of art

Curating demands a pair of new eyes with every exhibition project, big or small. - Roobina Karode





When planning a museum, design has to be one of the major considerations as people learn with their eyes. - Deepthi Sasidharan

Irrespective of our understanding and appreciation of the medium, public art gives us the opportunity to interact intimately with the pieces. - Anu Menda

It is crucial for first-time buyers and collectors to get insights from gallery curators and sales teams in order to see a variety of options. - Sanjana Shah





Now people buying artworks are not just experienced collectors but first-time buyers, who are spending their income to enjoy its sheer beauty and not just as an investment. - Ritu Chawla Mathur

Public art festivals bring to the fore a collective excitement of reaching out to a much larger audience than the confines of either a museum or an art gallery. - Sumi Gupta





Group exhibitions also promote teamwork and collaboration between artists, and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship. - Somesh Swamy

Seeing and learning about different art forms from other talented artists also helps with ideas for next projects. - Jayanti Bhattacharjee

The number of events and frequency of digital events are increasing because people still want to stay connected with artists and creators, and their art, outside of social media. - Shreyas Srinivasan





Making a living just from art is a massive challenge. - Vishal Samji

