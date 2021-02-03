India Inc and startups laud Budget but await details

By Tenzin Pema & Kanishk Singh|3rd Feb 2021
Here are some key reactions from India Inc and the startup ecosystem.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Good morning


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021 — regarded as one of the most critical in modern Indian history — was welcomed by India Inc and Indian startup ecosystem stakeholders, who hailed it as a growth-oriented Budget.


Experts lauded the Budget’s focus on rejuvenating capital spending in crucial sectors to fuel demand and accelerate India’s “economic reset,” in the wake of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer demand and growth.

Provident Fund

Image Credits: YS Design Team

Still, the devil will be in the details and execution will be key, said India Inc business leaders and Indian ecosystem stakeholders. 


Here are some key reactions from India Inc and the startup ecosystem:

kunal shah, budget 2021, cred




Umang Bedi






Rajiv Khaitan





For our complete coverage on Budget 2021, visit www.budget.yourstory.com


The Interview 

All eyes were focused on the Parliament as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first post-COVID-19 Budget to revive the economy, and the stock markets responded well to the announcement, with Sensex zooming over 2,300 points. Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital, attributes the positive feedback to no new taxes being introduced, which he says was the need of the hour.


Editor’s Pick: 

Inside Flipkart’s big bet on small businesses and entrepreneurs


Online shopping and ecommerce have changed our buying habits, with the lockdown forcing many small businesses and MSMEs to get online. And Flipkart is working with several young and upcoming brands and retailers in the B2B and the B2C segment, offering them continual counsel and on-ground support, ensuring the coexistence of traditional and modern retail formats. Read more.

Small businesses


Startup Spotlight

Fintech startup Eduvanz enables students to pursue education with innovative loan solutions


Many parents and students have to deal with pending school and tuition fees due to the unavailability of accessible financial assistance. To solve for that, Mumbai-based startup Eduvanz enables faster loan decisions, backed by transparent processes and student-centric policies. Read more.

Eduvanz, fintech startup

Image Credits: YS Design Team


News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Prashanth Prakash
“We can keep talking about being the next innovation hub of the world but if we don’t invest enough resources it won’t happen.”

Prashanth Prakash, Co-founder, Accel Partners India


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

[Funding alert] Bengaluru manufacturing startup Zetwerk raises $120M in Series D round led by Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners

[Funding alert] AI-driven autonomous voice agent startup Agara raises $4.3M

Recipe for success: How this startup got 1,200 restaurants to board its supply chain automation platform

Daily Capsule
India Inc and startups laud Budget but await details
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Indegene raises $200M from Carlyle Group, Brighton Park

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 3, 2021)

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

[Funding alert] AI-driven autonomous voice agent startup Agara raises $4.3M

PM-CARES Fund to foot more than 80 pc cost of 1st phase of COVID vaccination drive

Budget 2021 is geared towards reviving core industries: Matrix India’s Rajinder Balaraman

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details