Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 16, 2021)

By Team YS|16th Mar 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Boris Johnson to visit India end of April to unlock Indo-Pacific opportunities

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April on his first major international tour following the UK's exit from the European Union, Downing Street has announced, as Britain seeks to "unlock" the opportunities in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. The announcement of the visit, which had been postponed from a planned Republic Day tour in January due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis in the UK, comes as Johnson launches the conclusions of a post-Brexit policy vision that falls within a wider Global Britain agenda.


FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook with US Treasury Secretary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday discussed the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said both Sitharaman and Yellen agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration at various multilateral fora, including the G20.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain became the latest countries Monday to suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and European regulators have said there is no evidence the shot is to blame. AstraZeneca's is just one of three vaccines in use on the continent. The EU drug regulatory agency called a meeting for Thursday to review experts' findings on the AstraZeneca vaccine and decide whether action needs to be taken.


Ahead of IPO, Kalyan Jewellers mobilises Rs 352 Cr

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 352 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday. The company IPO committee has decided to allocate 4,04,48,275 shares at Rs 87 per piece to 15 anchor investors. At this price, the firm garnered Rs 351.89 crore, Kalyan Jewellers informed BSE.


ISRO to offload most activities to industry, enhance focus on advanced research

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) intends to offload most of its space-related activities to industry and enhance focus on advanced research, its Chairman K Sivan has said. He said the reforms initiated in the sector by the government in June last year to promote enhanced private participation in the space domain has generated enthusiasm among the industry.

Yourstory

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is now the ‘Technoking of Tesla’

In a regulatory filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said that its founder and CEO Elon Musk will now be known as the Technoking of Tesla. The filing also added that Zach Kirkhorn will bear the title of ‘Master of Coin’ — a position made popular by the fantasy series Game of Thrones.


Bimaplan raises $500K from Titan Capital, Y Combinator, others (Funding)

Mumbai-based insurance platform Bimaplan on Tuesday said it raised a $500,000 seed round from Titan Capital and other marquee investors. The startup will use the funds to build its team and develop its product offering, which will help the company achieve $1 million ARR in the next 12 months.


Fiat-to-crypto gateway Transak raises $660K in seed round (Funding)

Fiat-to-crypto payment gateway Transak has announced that it has raised funding of $660,000 (approx Rs 4.8 crore) in a seed round led by Consensys, The Lao, IOSG, Lunex, Koji Capital, and other angel investors. Transak is a fiat-to-crypto payment gateway that streamlines the process of buying and selling cryptocurrency, allowing both mainstream users and businesses to access crypto and blockchain.

cryptocurrency

YAP raises $10M in Series B round co-led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network (Funding)

YAP has raised $10 million in a Series B round co-led by Flourish Ventures and Omidyar Network India. YAP which counts CRED founder Kunal Shah and PayU India CEO Amrish Rau, among others, as its investors.

