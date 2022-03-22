‘Champion the diversity in the face of adversity’ – 30 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of March 14-20 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The biggest risk in life is not taking risks. - Bachendri Pal

Startups depend on subsequent rounds of funding to keep the operations alive as they don't have positive cash flow or profitability for many years. - K Ganesh, ﻿Growth Story﻿

Streaming and putting processes in place for financial governance is critical to drive growth and sustain it, especially for a startup. - Sumitra K C, ﻿Sastodeal﻿

While many say leadership can be lonely, it doesn’t have to be, if one nurtures their ecosystem of allies and celebrates them, as part of their journey. - Divya Amarnath, Infosys Leadership Institute

Leaders must send the message and show by example that delivering quality solutions are important across all levels. - Subodh Parulekar, AFour Technologies

There’s never been a more critical time to put people at the heart of your business. - Tanmaya Jain, inFeedo

The relationship between employees and companies is changing radically, forcing leaders to rethink their approach to their most precious resource: talent. - Arpit Beri, Jungle Ventures

Building an environment of trust and transparency is proving very essential in terms of bringing the best out of people. - Sachin Agrawal, Bizongo

Many times, conflicts are due to non-aligned priorities or objectives of groups or individuals. - Nilesh Gudhe, Bynry

It all starts with hiring…One must hire the right people who appreciate the value of performance and the importance of their role in the organisation. - Manish Rathi, IntrCity

Building a good product for the targeted market is essential, but ensuring the right product-market-fit is even more critical to avoid unnecessary pivots in the future. - Nishant Jain, Netcore Cloud

Before you can even reach the point of money actions, you need to tap into a person's money psyche, their money feelings, their money habits and then you can possibly influence actions. - Aditi Sholapurkar, Salt

Leasing as a solution allows you to be free of an encumbrance and enjoy the benefits of self-reliant mobility without making a dent in your pocket. - Sunil Gupta, Avis India

You have to get better at being able to design 12 months ahead. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

Champion the diversity in the face of adversity. - Gaurav Padiyar, Bingage

The moment your core business starts quivering, the public markets will start punishing very heavily. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital

There is a significant increase in accountability when the project timeline is driven by the project owner rather than someone who is delegating that project. - Naman Shah, NowPurchase

In advanced economies, independent professionals’ careers often hit their peak well into their sixties. Over even later. - Robert Vlach, The Freelance Way

Creativity inspires ideas and ideas inspire change. - Girish Ramanathan, Rotary Club of Bangalore

It’s everyone’s responsibility to give back to society and help bring a positive change in any way we can. - MG Doddamani, 'Kala for Vidya'

Sustainability is the future. - Anurag Soni, Sangam India

Mother Earth has provided us all with these beautiful places, flora, and fauna, and we need to start taking responsibility to help preserve the beauty that exists. - Ankit Chetry, Nomadic Territories

The BLR Airport campus became water positive from 2019. This means the rate of replenishment is more than the consumption rate. - Hari Marar, BIAL

If women were represented at least 50 percent in the VC firms and investment space, more women founders could have freely approached them, had more informal conversations just like men get to do. - Stuti Gupta, Amrutam

Marriage should be a bond between equals – of respect, love, integrity, and friendship. But marriage may not be for everyone. - Anuradha Gupta, Vows for Eternity

Don’t study and then sit at home. Learn a technical skill and start earning. - Radhika Behara

Never be conscious about your breasts. Speaking about breast health is key to every women’s health. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

From volumisers that give volume to hair, to clip-on bangs, halo extensions, ponytail extensions, messy bun scrunchie — there are a plethora of varieties with us depending upon the hair issue. - Richa Grover Badruka, 1 Hair Stop

Remember, investing in a consistent and healthy sleep routine will facilitate your cognitive and physical health, and as a result, MAKE YOUR DAY! - Manan Khurma, Cuemath

The extraordinary vitamin and organic content present in superfoods can support the body zone of ailments, and keep everyone fit. - Sadanand Nagaraja Rao, Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore

Speech and language therapy isn’t just about making them talk. It involves improving functional communication skills. - Elizabeth Jean Thomas, Phonologix Health Solutions

