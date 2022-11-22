Menu
‘You learn to be a leader in a crisis’—20 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

By Madanmohan Rao
November 22, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 22 2022 03:10:11 GMT+0000
‘You learn to be a leader in a crisis’—20 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders
From resolve to resilience, witness the memorable journey of entrepreneurs and leaders in these quotes, excerpts and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 14-20 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The so called ‘voice of the customer’ is only as good as customer’s self-awareness of what is indeed desirable and possible and is severely restricted by the vocabulary at hand. - Pavan Soni, 'Design Your Thinking'


During your initial journey, don't try to cast your net too wide. Instead, pick a segment that you are confident of and then expand into other segments over time. - Vara Kumar Namburu, Whatfix


There has been a shift in the traditional approach, from selling a product to selling an experience. - Karan Singh, ACG


Women often run businesses in the most precarious and least lucrative industries without right mentorship support. - Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, Yuukke

We are also seeing a generation where women entrepreneurs today support each other and encourage one another to put their best foot forward. - Richa Jaggi, Awshad

It’s therefore important to normalise an extensive mix of female and male entrepreneurs to shatter stereotypes and foster gender-balanced entrepreneurialism. - Kajal Malik, PickMyWork


In 2021, India added a unicorn every 9 days. - Gautam Adani

Electric mobility is the panacea for the sustainable transportation needs, there is an urgent need for consistent investments in the sector. - Ankit Kedia, Capital-A


The vehicle emissions will keep increasing; the only way to reduce and stop that is to have an EV fleet. - Punit Goyal, ﻿BluSmart


It is certain that the demand for knowledge-gain and upskilling is omnipresent. - Deborah H Quazzo, GSV Ventures

Art and craft must be an intrinsic element of a school's ethos, such that several subjects and ideas are taught via artistic expression. - Manya Roongta and Krish Nawal, Children’s Art Museum of India

Focused efforts to bring together industry, academia, corporates and startups into specific clusters will deliver strong compounding interest for the [deeptech] sector. - Sangeeta Gupta, Nasscom


Family farmers have a vested interest in protecting the fertility of their soil and the long-term productivity of their land. - Tarun Poddar, Foxhog Ventures

Travellers now actively seek covers that promise to secure their trip, their lives and of their loved ones, and other tangible assets, right at the time of making the booking. - Sumit Agarwal, TripMoney


The advertiser should have transparency and confidence in where and how much money is being spent, and at the same time, the publisher and agency partners should mirror the brand’s expectations. - Amit Relan, mFilterIt

Finding partners that are aligned with your vision and keen to invest in your dream for the right reasons is a great feeling. - Mayur Misra, Corrit Electric

Collaboration among corporates, non-profits, foundations and local and state governments is the key to grassroots-level impactful work. - Mansi Kasliwal, BYJU’S


While CSR has moved past being solely a cheque-book charity, it is vital that corporates look towards transformation, sustainability and innovation. - Shaina Ganapathy, Embassy Group

There is power in sharing experiences. - Daisy Chittilapilly, Cisco


Accepting that one doesn't know everything, and need not either, is a good beginning to learn from mistakes and failures. Being open to being wrong about things is another dimension of that humility. - Karthik Srinivasan, DesignUp 2022


You learn to be a leader in a crisis. - Nadir Godrej, Godrej Industries


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

