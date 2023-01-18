Fintech, edtech, deeptech–15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





There are a lot of opportunities for interesting vertical use cases to leverage deep technology to be able to provide digital transformation solutions to enterprises. - Abidali Neemuchwala, ﻿Dallas Venture Capital





Once you define your business goals and objectives, using the latest data tools and AI can expedite your growth and even be a major game-changer. - Vinay Dora, CrowdProduct





Vertical SaaS is a massive opportunity that is being unlocked by a new generation of companies that bring a modern Uber and DoorDash-like experience to users across a wide range of verticals. - Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital





In the current 4G infrastructure globally, about 80% of towers in developed countries are connected with fibre and it’s only 30% in developing countries. - Kumaran Venkatesh, Astrome





As a software company, the most important asset to secure is data and code. - Mayur Lunawat, HTS

Culture-themed casual games have the potential to unlock massive disruption in the gaming space in India. - Justin Shriram Keeling, Lumikai





More SMEs and startups want to advertise on mediums other than social media but are unable to do so due to limited assets and strict governing laws by individual states. - Gayathri Reddy, Bellplus Media





While edtech firms are improving the online education system, a significant concern is how user data is gathered, retained, analysed, and potentially, commercialised. - Nishant Chandra, Newton School

There is immense potential for a data-driven platform to disrupt the [raw material procurement] market. - Munish Bhatia, India Accelerator

The overall gap in the fintech inclusion for homemakers is very evident. - Veer Mishra, Plus





The consumer behaviour and loan requirements for different customers may require varied levels of services with financial products and digital literacy. - PwC-AMII report

Usage of tech can help make [healthcare solutions] more affordable and universal, something India's 600 million plus women need immediately. - Ajay Srinivasan

It is time to change the narrative and integrate gender equality into every aspect of life. - Rachna Kanwar, Radio City

Speed and accuracy [of diagnostics] are of utmost importance, especially in the backdrop of a severe pathologist shortage. - Chinnu Senthilkumar, Exfinity Venture Partners





The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is a trend that cannot be ignored and demands new-age interventions that use technology. - Rajiv Srivatsa, Antler India





