Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Fintech, edtech, deeptech–15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 02:40:03 GMT+0000
Fintech, edtech, deeptech–15 quotes of the week on digital transformation
From data to decisions, these quotes from the week of January 9-15 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

1
ALSO READ
What’s on your screen? Here are the apps we loved in 2022

There are a lot of opportunities for interesting vertical use cases to leverage deep technology to be able to provide digital transformation solutions to enterprises. - Abidali Neemuchwala, ﻿Dallas Venture Capital


Once you define your business goals and objectives, using the latest data tools and AI can expedite your growth and even be a major game-changer. - Vinay Dora, CrowdProduct


Vertical SaaS is a massive opportunity that is being unlocked by a new generation of companies that bring a modern Uber and DoorDash-like experience to users across a wide range of verticals. - Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital


In the current 4G infrastructure globally, about 80% of towers in developed countries are connected with fibre and it’s only 30% in developing countries. - Kumaran Venkatesh, Astrome


As a software company, the most important asset to secure is data and code. - Mayur Lunawat, HTS

8
ALSO READ
Top technology trends that will shape cold supply chain logistics in 2023

Culture-themed casual games have the potential to unlock massive disruption in the gaming space in India. - Justin Shriram Keeling, Lumikai


More SMEs and startups want to advertise on mediums other than social media but are unable to do so due to limited assets and strict governing laws by individual states. - Gayathri Reddy, Bellplus Media


While edtech firms are improving the online education system, a significant concern is how user data is gathered, retained, analysed, and potentially, commercialised. - Nishant Chandra, Newton School

There is immense potential for a data-driven platform to disrupt the [raw material procurement] market. - Munish Bhatia, India Accelerator

The overall gap in the fintech inclusion for homemakers is very evident. - Veer Mishra, Plus


The consumer behaviour and loan requirements for different customers may require varied levels of services with financial products and digital literacy. - PwC-AMII report

2
ALSO READ
How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

Usage of tech can help make [healthcare solutions] more affordable and universal, something India's 600 million plus women need immediately. - Ajay Srinivasan

It is time to change the narrative and integrate gender equality into every aspect of life. - Rachna Kanwar, Radio City

Speed and accuracy [of diagnostics] are of utmost importance, especially in the backdrop of a severe pathologist shortage. - Chinnu Senthilkumar, Exfinity Venture Partners


The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is a trend that cannot be ignored and demands new-age interventions that use technology. - Rajiv Srivatsa, Antler India


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

ITC to acquire DTC snack brand Yoga Bar

Beaconstac raises $25M led by Telescope Partners

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

OYO parent company to refile DRHP by mid-February

G20 Infra Working Group discusses how to make cities sustainable, resilient and inclusive

ITC to acquire DTC snack brand Yoga Bar

Inflation may be past peak, but cost of living crisis far from over: Experts

Future of trade is digital, green, and inclusive: WTO chief