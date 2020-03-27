Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 27

COVID-19 is proving to be the worst pandemic the world has seen in a century. After Prince Charles, the next in line to the British throne, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a video, announced that he too had tested positive and was now self-isolating.





According to Worldometer, the number of coronavirus cases around the globe have crossed 560,000, with over 25,000 deaths being reported. In India, the number of cases have reached 878.





Many celebrities, athletes, and prominent personalities have pledged to donate in the fight against the disease and the ensuing economic fallout. Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra.









On the economic front, Moody's Investors Service slashed its estimate of India's GDP during the 2020 calender to 2.5 percent. Additionally, domestic ratings agency Icra slashed the April-June 2020 growth to just 2 percent, owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases. To reboot the economy, RBI announced that it will infuse Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity into the financial system.





On the other hand, the country is witnessing a large-scale migration of labourers and daily wagers. With public transportation closed, many of them are trudging hundreds of kilometers back home to their villages, as the lockdown has rendered them jobless and homeless.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak:





How coronavirus has landed foodtech players Swiggy and Zomato a double whammy





The 21-day national lockdown announced by PM Modi to stem the spread of coronavirus and the increased focus on healthy food have led to a plunge in orders and on-ground challenges for foodtech biggies Swiggy and Zomato.





Ola launches crowdfunding platform 'Drive the Driver Fund' amid coronavirus crisis





Ola, the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform, has launched a crowdfunding platform - Drive the Driver Fund. It aims to offer relief to the driver community, affected by the spread of coronavirus and are unable to earn an everyday income.





Coronavirus: Facebook, Indian govt creates messenger chatbot for COVID-19 info; adds Hindi capability





Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to the Ministry of Health for authentic news on coronavirus, official updates, precautionary measures, and emergency helpline numbers.





[Startup Bharat] Amid coronavirus, this healthtech startup is enabling social distancing at clinics





Guwahati-based healthtech startup Oxyfind has developed an application for patients and doctors to enable contactless appointments that can be tracked in real-time, helping reduce the spread of coronavirus at hospitals and clinics.





[App Fridays] These apps will keep you meaningfully engaged during lockdowns and self-isolation





As the world battles its biggest public health crisis in a century, our weekly App Friday column makes a slight departure from its conventional format. In this edition, instead of reviewing a single app, we recommend a bunch of apps that’ll help you stay afloat during a lockdown.





Coronavirus: Rural India to face cash shortage amidst lockdown, says BCFI





BCFI estimates a cash shortage to arise in rural areas due to the lockdown to curb coronavirus as Business Correspondents are restricted from travelling.





Coronavirus: Healthtech startups and telemedicine prove to be the need of the hour





With a country-wide lockdown to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, healthtech startups are turning out to be quite helpful for many across India.





Coronavirus: iPhone manufacturers halt production following nationwide lockdown





iPhone manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron have stopped production until April 14. Other smartphone makers are also hit by the 21-day lockdown amid coronavirus threat.





Coronavirus: IIT-Delhi students develop app to identify individuals coming in close contact with COVID-19 patients





The mobile application uses only Bluetooth technology and users only have to do a one-time registration using their name, phone number, and age.





Hima Das donates one month's salary to Assam to fight coronavirus pandemic





The 'Dhing Express' has come forward to help the Assam government to fight the emergency situation caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: Middle-class gives a thumbs-up to RBI’s deferment of EMI for 3 months, SMBs wait on the sidelines for a bailout





While interest rates on term loans and working capital have been deferred by the RBI, SMBs still face uncertainty with coronavirus pandemic prolonging their comeback.





Coronavirus: Long walk home for migrant workers returning to villages on foot amid lockdown





With a nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the further spread of coronavirus, many migrant workers have lost their jobs and shelter, and are now literally walking back home – travelling hundreds of kilometres on foot.





Free COVID-19 risk and immunity report for all users of Mapmygenome: CEO Anu Acharya





The Founder and CEO said Mapmygenome stands alongside the entire healthcare and biotechnology industry in the fight against COVID-19.





The history of technology is about to change radically. India must seize the moment.





The coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for technology-based businesses and digital platforms from India to rise to the occasion and play a significant role in strengthening the Indian economy in the weeks to come.





Coronavirus in Europe: Quarantining as a tourist during the COVID-19 lockdown





As the coronavirus pandemic takes over the world, a former Indian journalist writes how it is like to be in quarantine in Europe – as a tourist.





How Bihar govt is housing people unable to return to villages amid coronavirus





In order to house people unable to return home to villages amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government has converted 202 schools across Bihar into quarantine facilities.





Here’s what researchers at IIT Guwahati are doing to tackle the COVID-19 problem





Vaccines, advanced face masks, sanitisers – IIT Guwahati is working on multiple fronts to fight the coronavirus outbreak.





UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice





Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus relief measures





Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 20 Indian lives and wreaked havoc globally.





ITC setting up Rs 150 crore COVID-19 fund for underprivileged





ITC Ltd on Friday said it is setting up a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore for vulnerable sections of the society in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.





Moody's slashes India's GDP growth in 2020 to 2.5 pc





Moody's Investors Service said that the global coronavirus pandemic will cause unprecedented shock to the global economy.





Coronavirus: GDP likely to grow just 2 pc in 2020-21, says Icra





Regardless of the measures announced now by the RBI, we are lowering our base case scenario for GDP growth to (-)4.5 percent for Q1 FY2021 and to 2 percent for FY21," Icra said in a note on Friday.





RBI refrains from giving growth, inflation outlook; says current GDP projections at risk





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday refrained from making any projections for growth and inflation saying the performance of these two key macroeconomic parameters in the days ahead would depend upon the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19.





Coronavirus impact: RBI announces big-bang interest rate cut, puts EMIs on hold





The RBI cut repo to 4.4 percent, the lowest in at least 15 yearsm and reduced CRR maintained by the banks to rescue a slowing economy that has now got caught in coronavirus whirlwind.





Coronavirus: Niti Aayog hails RBI's move to deal with COVID-19 impact on economy





Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday welcomed steps taken by the RBI to counter negative impact of the coronovirus pandemic, saying the central bank's decision to cut key policy rates will lower cost of capital.





Coronavirus: Army Chief starts 'Operation Namaste' to combat COVID-19





Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane launched 'Operation Namaste' to extend assistance to the govt in containing the spread of coronavirus and insulate the force from the pandemic.





N99 masks, bodysuit: DRDO's plan to combat coronavirus





The DRDO has produced a range of products, including multi-layered advanced masks and bodysuit to deal effectively with the outbreak of coronavirus, officials said on Friday.





Coronavirus: Researchers develop tool to help determine if epidemic is natural or manmade





Researchers have developed a tool that can assist in determining whether the pathogen behind an epidemic is natural or lab-made, and may help better investigate the origins of outbreaks like the COVID-19 pandemic.





G20 leaders pledge $5T, 'united' response to coronavirus crisis





G20 nations pledged a "united front" on Thursday in the fight against coronavirus, saying they were injecting $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the pandemic amid forecasts of a deep recession.