Coronavirus updates for April 8

The number of novel coronavirus cases crossed 1.46 million across the world, with over 86,000 deaths reported. The numbers in India stand at over 5,700 coronavirus positive cases and 164 deaths, according to Worldometers.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conference call with chief ministers, reportedly said that the lockdown was unlikely to be lifted by April 15. Delhi has identified and sealed 20 hotspots where no one would be allowed to enter or exit.





Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to make coronavirus tests free of costs from approved laboratories. After a group of nurses had moved the apex court over unavailability of PPEs, the Supreme Court asked the government to create a mechanism where healthcare workers and doctors were provided with the necessary protective equipment.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan on how Karnataka is working like a startup to manage COVID-19





Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan speaks to YourStory’s Shradha Sharma about how the state is looking at a collaborative effort with the enterprise, academia, startups, and citizens to combat coronavirus.





Together we can: Startups across India team up to wage war on coronavirus





Cutting across company lines, founders and entrepreneurs, who believe that the COVID-19 problem can only be resolved by working together, are taking the fight to coronavirus. Their focus: to increase awareness, scale up testing, and equip hospitals and healthcare professionals.





Coronavirus: OYO says no job cuts in India, some international employees to get furloughs, temporary leaves





OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal said that the startup is committed to no job cuts in India, but few international employees will get furloughs and temporary leave amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: How Ninjacart is ensuring a steady supply of vegetables and fruits even during lockdown





Ninjacart is re-imagining its entire supply chain network to ensure there is no disruption in the supply of vegetables and fruits with constant innovations during the coronavirus lockdown.





How social commerce startup Mall91 wooed small-town India, and is now reinventing to deal with coronavirus





Vernacular social commerce has been one of the fastest-growing segments of online retail in India. Meet Noida startup Mall91, which has reached more than 2,000 small towns, and is now reinventing to deal with coronavirus.





Sex in the time of coronavirus





YSWeekender spoke to Delhi-based pulmonologist Dr PP Bose and Mumbai-based physician and researcher Dr R Ghosh to understand the dos and don’ts of sex in the time of coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Paytm, KVN Foundation to provide 75,000 meals to migrant workers





Amid the coronavirus crisis, digital payments major Paytm partners with KVN Foundation to provide 75,000 meals per day to migrant workers and daily-wage earners in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Noida.





This startup by IIT alumni has come up with a contactless monitoring device to fight coronavirus





Bengaluru-based Turtle Shell Technologies’ health monitoring device Dozee aims to provide precautionary measures for individuals as well as at the community level.





[Product Roadmap] From affordable diagnostics to coronavirus tests, how Qure.ai is tapping deep tech





A product roadmap clarifies the why, what, and how behind what a tech startup is building. This week, we take a closer look at healthtech startup Qure.ai, which uses AI to make diagnostic imaging easier and more affordable, and is now focussing on coronavirus testing.





[Startup Bharat] How Testbook is helping students from Bharat prepare for competitive exams during the coronavirus crisis





Mumbai-based Testbook, an online test preparation startup, is helping students prepare for government job exams amid the coronavirus pandemic, by taking several measures to ensure students continue to learn.





Coronavirus: Indian government allocates Rs 200 Cr to institutions developing COVID-19 solutions





According to reports, more funds will be allocated eventually when new proposals begin to get approval.





Coronavirus: Japanese team designs 3D printable ventilators, keen to share blueprint with India





A technology team from Japan has come forward to provide the blueprint to manufacture ventilator equipment using 3D technology, which is projected to be cost-effective and easy to use.





This fintech platform sees coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to build resilient supply chains for MSMEs





Finovate Capital aims at mitigating the negative effects of working capital lockdown. It has closed a deal pipeline with existing clients to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore so far.





Online grocery platform Grofers is looking at hiring 5,000 employees to ramp up its capacity to meet the spike in orders amid the nationwide lockdown.





The startup will be training the riders on hygiene, as well as contactless deliveries, while also sanitising the fleet while making deliveries amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





Coronavirus: Sridhar Vembu's Zoho donates Rs 25 Cr to PM-CARES Fund





Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu took to social media to reveal why the world must rethink financial metrics and laud India for its handling of the coronavirus crisis.





Coronavirus: Admission24 enables digital transformation for over 150 educational institutions





Admission24 has launched the initiative as schools and colleges want to scale up their learn-and-teach-from-home concept amid coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: Govt announces immediate tax refunds for SMEs, individuals to beat cash crunch





As only businesses involved in essential services can operate during the coronavirus lockdown, other businesses, especially SMEs are facing the brunt.





What are the legal implications of layoffs or salary cuts during coronavirus lockdown?





Investors have been advising startup founders to err on the side of caution when it comes to choices to be considered for cost reduction, be it salary cuts or layoffs, amid the coronavirus-led downturn.





Can actors WFH? Yes, and they create short films for coronavirus awareness and more





A unique star-studded short film featuring India's biggest superstars to emphasise the importance of social-distancing and self-isolation during the coronavirus-led lockdown is creating a buzz and many other short films are also out there now.





These Delhi teenagers have created a robot to minimise human contact during coronavirus pandemic





A group of teenagers from Delhi has built a robot to protect healthcare workers by reducing their contact with the novel coronavirus patients.





What the coronavirus pandemic tells about the story of humanity





The prevailing situation with the coronavirus outbreak impels us to follow the basics of life like embracing humanity and showcasing positivity.





Fried pakoras or French fries? Here’s how to enjoy comfort foods the healthy way during the COVID-19 lockdown





If you are craving deep-fried foods and delicious sweets during this period of self-distancing, don’t despair. Comfort foods can be healthy too, says our nutritionist.





SC issues guidelines for hearings through video conferencing across courts during COVID-19 pandemic





Stressing that "technology is here to stay", a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has necessitated social distancing, and it is necessary to ensure that court premises do not contribute to the spread of coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Intel commits $50M for pandemic response technology initiative





Chip-maker Intel on Tuesday pledged an additional $50 million for a pandemic response technology initiative to combat global coronavirus crisis.





Netflix introduces improved parental controls amid coronavirus lockdown





Video streaming platform Netflix introduces new parental controls at a time when people across the globe are spending more time indoors as part of efforts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





Lockdown not to impact farmers due to govt measures: Niti Aayog member





There is no restriction on farmers going to the fields and undertaking agriculture operations amidst the 21-day lockdown until April 14.





More than 29M hydroxychloroquine doses bought by the US have come from India: Trump





Last week, US President Donald Trump requested PM Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is a major producer.





Coronavirus: Mahindra Logistics launches free emergency cab services





Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) on Tuesday said it has launched free emergency cab services to extend its support in the fight against coronavirus.





Coronavirus: SIDBI offers emergency credit facility of up to Rs 1 cr to SMEs





The new loan, SIDBI Assistance to Facilitate Emergency (SAFE), in response to coronavirus, will be offered collateral-free and disbursed within 48 hours.





SC asks Centre to prevent private labs from charging high fee for COVID-19 testing





The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi seeking a direction to the Centre and authorities to provide free of cost testing facility for COVID-19 to all citizens in the country.





Grofers to hire 5,000 people over two weeks to ramp up capacity





Online grocery platform Grofers is looking at hiring 5,000 employees to ramp up its capacity to meet the spike in orders amid the nationwide lockdown.





About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty: UN report





Worldwide, two billion people work in the informal sector, and are particularly at risk, the report said, adding that the COVID-19 crisis is already affecting tens of millions of informal workers.





Focussing on supply of essentials to communities most affected by coronavirus lockdown: Tata Motors





Tata Motors is conducting health check-ups and has provided basic medication to over 500 stranded truck drivers in Belur, amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





IT Min looking for more efforts from social media to check misleading content amid COVID-19





The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) expects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday.





Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover





Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 percent of the sum insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Commercial vehicle sales likely to contract 8-10 pc further in FY21, says ICRA





According to ICRA, the outlook for the next fiscal, especially the first half remains weak given the macro-economic headwinds in times of coronavirus outbreak, coupled with significant price hikes because of transition to the new emission norms.





Revisit these classics on Storytel to beat the lockdown blues





Always out of time to catch up on classics in your busy day? Find comfort in these five audiobook versions of classics in these uncertain times





Coronavirus: Karnataka in favour of lifting lockdown in COVID-19-free districts, says CM





The Karnataka government is in favour of lifting the coronavirus lockdown in districts free of COVID-19 infection, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.





Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh seals COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts





The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop the spread of the infection.