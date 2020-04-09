Coronavirus updates for April 9

Odisha became the first state in India to extend the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 15, till the end of the month. The state also shut educational institutions till June 17. Meanwhile, Karnataka's state cabinet also favoured extending the lockdown for 15 days to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.





This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 6,600, with nearly 200 deaths reported, as per Worldometer. Across the world, the number of cases crossed 1.5 million and the death toll crossed 90,000.





Meanwhile, IMF Chief Kristaline Georgieva said that the pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout could impact the world economy worse than The Great Depression of the 1930s. She warned that over 170 countries are likely to experience negative per capita income growth. A UN ESCAP report predicted that India's GDP is projected to grow at 4.8 percent in the financial year 2020-2021.









Countries around the globe are reporting a record number of new cases. The UK saw its highest one-day death toll yesterday, with 938 deaths reported. Indonesia reported the biggest daily increase in confirmed cases, while the death toll in Spain crossed 15,000. Russia also reported a record one-day rise of nearly 1,500 cases.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: How Udaan is tackling delivery challenges amidst increased demands during lockdown





In a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan, on how the startup is dealing with supply and delivery challenges during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus.





Uber drivers receive first batch of grants from Rs 25 Cr coronavirus relief package





The Uber Care Driver Fund is directly transferring small grants into the accounts of thousands of driver-partners every day to help them meet their immediate and essential family needs amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





Coronavirus: This cleantech startup is making sanitisers to purify indoor air





As hygiene becomes more important in a post-coronavirus world, cleantech startup OxyGarden is building air sanitisers to improve your indoor air quality.





Coronavirus: Ola Group contributes Rs 5 Cr towards PM-CARES Fund and Rs 3 Cr towards CM’s Relief Funds of various states





The Ola Group operates various business units including its ride-hailing unicorn Ola, Ola Mobility, Ola Financial Services, Ola Foods and Ola Electric.





Coronavirus: Why work from home no longer seems like a perk even at Google, Facebook





The physical impact of coronavirus is visible, but it’s critical not to ignore the mental health consequences. A survey by US-based anonymous professional network Blind reveals that 56.4 percent of employees, across biggies like Facebook, Google, and Apple, are facing anxiety and loneliness.





Flipkart partners with Spencers for hyperlocal deliveries of essentials in Hyderabad





Under this partnership, consumers will be able to order from offline Spencers store using Flipkart app and the ecommerce company will ensure the delivery.





Coronavirus: Foodtech startup Box8 introduces grocery delivery service amidst lockdown





The feature called 'InstFresh' will allow people to order daily essentials and groceries including dairy products, vegetables, fruits, bread, snacks and poultry products.





Coronavirus: Meet the techies who joined hands to enable delivery of essentials





Launched by techies to help people during the coronavirus lockdown, CovidMaps is a user-generated crowdsourced data aggregation platform where users can find or update information about local stores that sell essentials.





Coronavirus: With lockdown affecting dairy farmers, Mumbai-based Bodhishop is ensuring cows don't suffer





Bodhishop has initiated a ‘COVID-19 Fodder Drive’ where people can directly purchase fodder for cows and help keep small dairy farms stay afloat amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





Women battle domestic violence during lockdown as world wages coronavirus war





The coronavirus lockdown has seen an increase in the number of domestic violence cases as victims are now in close and continued proximity with abusers. We take the help of experts to understand the scenario and what recourse is available to victims.





With rising cases of coronavirus in India, Caring Indians is helping out in providing resources to healthcare workers





Started by Anurag Dixit and Rahul Raj, Caring Indians is a crowdsource social initiative which is providing resources such as masks, PPEs to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





Five-star hotels offer home deliveries for the gourmet diner





Love shrimp tossed in butter with just the perfect blend of spices? Or a basket of beautiful chocolate eggs for Easter? Check out five-star home deliveries in your city now…





Blockchain startup KoineArth tells how supply chains can emerge from coronavirus disruption





There is a growing consensus on how supply chains need to evolve and KoineArth proposes the efficient use of real-time data for new supply chains to help them emerge from COVID-19 crisis.





North Central Railways makes free masks and sanitisers for its personnel to tackle coronavirus





North Central Railways has also distributed over 23,000 food packets to people living around railway stations, who are affected by the lockdown imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak.





Fluent in five languages, this woman is allaying migrant workers’ concerns in Kerala





Supriya Debnath from Odisha has been trained by the Nation Health Mission to circulate COVID-19 information on a helpline set up for migrant workers





Coronavirus: 5 factors for success in deploying your remote workforce





Here are a few lessons to keep in mind to help you overcome the challenges of deploying your remote workforce.





People are awesome, circumstances may not always be: 12 amazing people and learnings via virtual events





In the first week of lockdown, CrowdProduct says it conducted more productive events than it would have in months and got to understand audiences better.





Coronavirus: Work-from-home, edtech, video streaming, gaming apps lead to 20 pc spike in data consumption





Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the use of collaborative tools doubled, while video streaming and gaming apps saw a 120 percent jump in traffic.





Coronavirus: NoBroker launches grocery services for society residents





Property portal NoBroker on Wednesday said it has launched grocery services on its integrated visitor and community management app NoBrokerHood to enable society residents to order daily essentials at their doorstep in wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: Essar Foundation to provide 1.25M meals, 1 lakh medical supplies





In a statement, the group said Essar Foundation has committed to providing 1.25 million meals to communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: KSUM to hold webinars for mentoring startups





Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with industry bodies, has planned a series of online mentorship sessions for startups on a range of topics to equip them to meet the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.





Coronavirus: Odisha extends lockdown, urges Centre to stop train, air services till April 30





The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus.





Jeff Bezos tops billionaires list; wealth remains unaffected by coronavirus and divorce





Jeff Bezos continues to be the world's richest man despite giving away a chunk of Amazon shares to ex-wife MacKenzie in their divorce settlement.





Govt may soon announce second stimulus package worth over Rs 1 lakh crore: Report





The Centre may soon announce another fiscal package which should be almost similar to the Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus announced last month, a report said on Thursday.





