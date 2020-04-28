‘Money is a by-product’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of April 20-26 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.





Money is a by-product; if the business is successful and clients have faith in your offerings - success will follow. - Tanya Khanna, Epistle Communications





Wake up, look in the mirror and say, “This is the best day of my life”. Repeat several times a day! - Nish Bhatt, Millwood Kane International





When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones. - Sachin Tendulkar





Communication has value across professions. - Siddharth Prabhakar, MasterSchool





More than 50 percent of US-based unicorns were founded by immigrants. There is a whole host of companies founded by immigrants in the US. - Alexandre Lazarow, Cathay Innovation





High-trust communities result in high-performance societies because the reduced risk allows institutions to offer a wide range of products and services with less friction and greater convenience. - Kunal Shah, CRED

Every Indian family deserves to have clean drinking water without worrying about the cost of purchasing the equipment. - Bharat Jaisinghani, angel investor





Did you know we are the cervical cancer capital of the world? Did you know that 75,000 women in India die of cervical cancer each year in India? - Sahil Dharia, Soothe Healthcare





It is not only one of the most hygienic, safest, and comfortable options compared to chemically treated pads and tampons, menstrual cups are also most environment friendly. - Smita Amol Mane, DEA Corp





While building a brand for kids, you have a moral responsibility to ensure that it’s done the right way. - Aswani Chaitanya, Timios





The market size for the kids' food market in India, considering the top eight cities, is $3 billion. - Harshvardhan, Lil’ Goodness and sCoolmeal





Five thousand years ago, the skin did not have to face so much pollution, stress, screen time etc, which it does today. - Ritika Jayaswal, Nourish Mantra





The natural and organic beauty segment is increasing at a CAGR of 10.2 percent for the last three years. - Rakhee Singal, Startup Buddy





The primary healthcare market in India is worth $40 billion, but is broken and unorganized. We have 1,350 million people with no access to quality primary healthcare. - Bhavjot Kaur, Clinikk





Unlike many other industries that have seen a lot of innovation and dominance of startups, healthcare is heavily regulated. - Manjiri Bakre, OncoStem





Esports as an industry is still in its teething stages in India and requires awareness. - Varun Gajjar, Gamerji





In-app purchase is lesser than 1 percent in India, and ad revenue generated from this audience is also very low. - Saumya Singh Rathore, WinZO Games

Cyber hygiene is the weakest point for many organisations. - Nanda Chougule, Digisec360





The cybersecurity market will continue to see significant growth as securing digital assets becomes a priority. - Akhil Awasthi, Tata Capital Growth Fund





While it is crucial to have a payment gateway that is easy-to-use and offers multiple features, it is equally important to ensure that it gives you value for money. - Noopur Chaturvedi, PayU India





Advanced algorithms can understand scenes semantics, analyse and correct common defects, and enhance the picture generally. - Mykhailo Dementii, Gemia





IT analytics tools provide visualisations of captured data to highlight patterns and anomalies that are useful for business operations. - Monisha Ravi, ManageEngine





Our world is naturally moving towards distributed applications and software. - Saurabh Vij, Q Blocks





Following an affirmative judgment from the apex court in India, the RBI would now be urged to better regulate the world of possibilities created by cryptocurrencies. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX





By tracking multiple touch points, companies can see everything from which creatives are working best to how their keywords are performing. - Shubham Jha, Adjust





Focus on a single call to action button - having this is more likely to get you conversions than multiple callouts that can distract the user. - Pradeep Kumar, Neil Patel Digital India





While the GMV fad has also taken over gaming businesses, such high burn models don’t have profitability anywhere in the horizon. - Yashash Agarwal, Gamezop





Start from the user’s requirements, and then the suitable technology should be used to solve the problem. - Dinesh Gupta, BUSY

Reading is a layered activity involving construing, imagining, visualising. It opens new worlds in a way that is far more subtle than watching a movie. - Anukrti Upadhyay





Vlogging is nothing but shooting our daily life, our journeys, our travel, our struggles, our tiffs, and our love. - Ritu Rathee Taneja





Art is about a connection or an association, like a feeling or emotion, that is evoked. But that is not always the same as understanding. - Anu Menda, RMZ Foundation





When it comes to being a good coach you need to be an extremely good observer, leader, and friend. - Venkatesh Prasad





When your objectives are not well defined or the path ahead is currently vague, you will need advice to walk in the right direction. - Sanjay Anandaram





It’s through adversity that you find the strength you never knew you had. – Christie Brinkley





Understand it is a roller coaster ride, sometimes it could be years and consecutive years which could be bad. - Avina Menon, Avirich





