‘Money is a by-product’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From money to meaning, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!

By Madanmohan Rao
28th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of April 20-26 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.


F

Money is a by-product; if the business is successful and clients have faith in your offerings - success will follow. - Tanya Khanna, Epistle Communications


Wake up, look in the mirror and say, “This is the best day of my life”. Repeat several times a day! - Nish Bhatt, Millwood Kane International


When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones. - Sachin Tendulkar


Communication has value across professions. - Siddharth Prabhakar, MasterSchool


More than 50 percent of US-based unicorns were founded by immigrants. There is a whole host of companies founded by immigrants in the US. - Alexandre Lazarow, Cathay Innovation


High-trust communities result in high-performance societies because the reduced risk allows institutions to offer a wide range of products and services with less friction and greater convenience. - Kunal Shah, CRED

Also Read

Startups are born from calamities, says Sanil Sachar of Huddle

Every Indian family deserves to have clean drinking water without worrying about the cost of purchasing the equipment. - Bharat Jaisinghani, angel investor


Did you know we are the cervical cancer capital of the world? Did you know that 75,000 women in India die of cervical cancer each year in India? - Sahil Dharia, Soothe Healthcare


It is not only one of the most hygienic, safest, and comfortable options compared to chemically treated pads and tampons, menstrual cups are also most environment friendly. - Smita Amol Mane, DEA Corp


While building a brand for kids, you have a moral responsibility to ensure that it’s done the right way. - Aswani Chaitanya, Timios


The market size for the kids' food market in India, considering the top eight cities, is $3 billion. - Harshvardhan, Lil’ Goodness and sCoolmeal


Five thousand years ago, the skin did not have to face so much pollution, stress, screen time etc, which it does today. - Ritika Jayaswal, Nourish Mantra


The natural and organic beauty segment is increasing at a CAGR of 10.2 percent for the last three years. - Rakhee Singal, Startup Buddy


The primary healthcare market in India is worth $40 billion, but is broken and unorganized. We have 1,350 million people with no access to quality primary healthcare. - Bhavjot Kaur, Clinikk


Unlike many other industries that have seen a lot of innovation and dominance of startups, healthcare is heavily regulated. - Manjiri Bakre, OncoStem


Esports as an industry is still in its teething stages in India and requires awareness. - Varun Gajjar, Gamerji


In-app purchase is lesser than 1 percent in India, and ad revenue generated from this audience is also very low. - Saumya Singh Rathore, WinZO Games

Also Read

Working from home is helping discussions around gender diversity in the corporate world

Cyber hygiene is the weakest point for many organisations. - Nanda Chougule, Digisec360


The cybersecurity market will continue to see significant growth as securing digital assets becomes a priority. - Akhil Awasthi, Tata Capital Growth Fund


While it is crucial to have a payment gateway that is easy-to-use and offers multiple features, it is equally important to ensure that it gives you value for money. - Noopur Chaturvedi, PayU India


Advanced algorithms can understand scenes semantics, analyse and correct common defects, and enhance the picture generally. - Mykhailo Dementii, Gemia


IT analytics tools provide visualisations of captured data to highlight patterns and anomalies that are useful for business operations. - Monisha Ravi, ManageEngine


Our world is naturally moving towards distributed applications and software. - Saurabh Vij, Q Blocks


Following an affirmative judgment from the apex court in India, the RBI would now be urged to better regulate the world of possibilities created by cryptocurrencies. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX


By tracking multiple touch points, companies can see everything from which creatives are working best to how their keywords are performing. - Shubham Jha, Adjust


Focus on a single call to action button - having this is more likely to get you conversions than multiple callouts that can distract the user. - Pradeep Kumar, Neil Patel Digital India


While the GMV fad has also taken over gaming businesses, such high burn models don’t have profitability anywhere in the horizon. - Yashash Agarwal, Gamezop


Start from the user’s requirements, and then the suitable technology should be used to solve the problem. - Dinesh Gupta, BUSY

Also Read

Coronavirus: Folk artistes say they are struggling to survive lockdown, seek govt help

Reading is a layered activity involving construing, imagining, visualising. It opens new worlds in a way that is far more subtle than watching a movie. - Anukrti Upadhyay


Vlogging is nothing but shooting our daily life, our journeys, our travel, our struggles, our tiffs, and our love. - Ritu Rathee Taneja


Art is about a connection or an association, like a feeling or emotion, that is evoked. But that is not always the same as understanding. - Anu Menda, RMZ Foundation


When it comes to being a good coach you need to be an extremely good observer, leader, and friend. - Venkatesh Prasad


When your objectives are not well defined or the path ahead is currently vague, you will need advice to walk in the right direction. - Sanjay Anandaram


It’s through adversity that you find the strength you never knew you had. – Christie Brinkley


Understand it is a roller coaster ride, sometimes it could be years and consecutive years which could be bad. - Avina Menon, Avirich


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JioMart launches on WhatsApp in select locations; here's how to order groceries

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Paytm Mall to partner with over 10,000 kiranas to deliver essentials

Debolina Biswas

Enhancing scrutiny, Amazon will use video interviews to verify its merchants

Vishal Krishna

Meet the oncologist behind India's first clinical trial using convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How Indian startups can resolve liquidity crisis amid coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From privacy issues to 300M daily users, Zoom India chief reveals how the platform will continue to scale

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Indian startups can resolve liquidity crisis amid coronavirus

Team YS

Coronavirus: How Gurugram startup GoMechanic is ensuring the smooth run of essential vehicles

Apurva P

[Techie Tuesday] Meet Ajit Narayanan, ex-CTO, Myntra, now tackling India's healthcare challenge with Mfine

Sampath Putrevu

This logistics financing startup helps small fleet owners buy trucks

Sohini Mitter

Paytm builds 'contactless in-store ordering' solution for restaurants post lockdown

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru