‘Everybody is a superhero’ – 25 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Create an organisation that is designed for scale, otherwise, you will never get there. - Ashok Soota, Happiest Minds

High attrition continues to be the bane of the corporates with 23 percent of the small businesses failing due to lack of the right team. - Vinay Kotra, BigLeap





Clients are also becoming more and more open to finalising deals virtually. What is required are approaches to make online meetings and discussions more impactful. - Randhir Pushpa, ACIES Innovations





It is also important to do a regular ‘reality-check’ to make sure your actions as a team align with the end goals. - Rahul Aggarwal, Coffeeza





In India, there are around 40 crore entrepreneurs that need business education. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business





About 15 lakh new cancer patients are diagnosed every year in India, and yet many more go undiagnosed. - Karan Chopra, Hospido





Forced labour, debt bondage, and other forms of abuse are very much prevalent on a large scale in the country. - Bhanuja Sharan Lal, MSEMVS





There aren't many specialised companies making uniforms in India. It is a very traditional and fragmented space. - Vanshika Choudhary, KYNA





When it comes to organic food, the Indian market offers great scope for brands to explore and innovate. - Seema Jindal Jajodia, Nourish Organics





The paradigm of co-living operations across India is a pure brick-and-mortar service masquerading as a tech-play. - Rishi Sreedharan, Dwellingo





As the startup ecosystem develops in India, there is an immediate need for awareness and structured learning around private markets from a practitioner point of view. - Ravi Varanasi, NSE





The speed at which startups is growing is a lot of food for thought to the policymakers at both Centre and states to work with the ecosystem and find ways and means to further encourage and support them. - Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister

Israel has more companies on the NASDAQ than Korea, Japan, Singapore, and all of Europe - combined. - Dan Senor and Saul Singer, ‘Start-Up Nation’





It was only in late 2018 that startups started being included in the spacetech sector; the ecosystem now knows how startups can contribute to the market. - Rohan M Ganapathy, Bellatrix Aerospace





Domestic and international space requirements have increased multifold, and thus private sectors must come forward to contribute. - K Sivan, ISRO





Everyone’s always looking for that extra special actor, director, writer, singer, or editor. And the talent pool is the same. - Priya Shetty, FTCTalent

One can never master art. The more you create the more you realise that there is so much more to learn. - Christine Borgohain, 'Akanksha'

In this decade, authenticity is going to count a lot. Irrelevant products and stories won't matter. - Philip Alexander, Auravedic





With the next-generation consumer, Gen Z, representing 40% of all global consumers, there will be a demand for authenticity and social and ethical responsibility. - Tricia Carey, Lenzing Fibers





Parents should develop the ability to accept teens and young adults for who they are, as opposed to who they want their children to be. - Preeti Shenoy, ‘When Love Came Calling’





Don't let anyone think of your gender before they give you any kind of opportunity. Self-care and self-love are two separate things. - Avantika Kukreti, Momspresso





Our face is the most sensitive and the most neglected part of our bodies and also face the worst damage. - Mansi Moolchandani Chandok and Rahul Chandok, Wonderskin

Venture capitalists follow the Pareto principle – 80 percent of the wins come from 20 percent of the deals. - Raj Kumar and Manu Sharma, ‘Venture Capital Investments’





If you don’t use it, great for you, if you use it, you’ve always had it with you -- that's venture debt. - Vinod Murali, Alteria Capital





Even failures have successful elements and recognising them first makes it easier for teams to think critically about what didn’t work. - Jean Storlie and Mimi Sherlock, 'Once Upon an Innovation'





Don’t look for people who have worked with very small scale or very large scale because both extremes are not a good idea. Find a sweet spot and look for people who would take the company forward in the next two years of scaling. - Jeyandran Venugopal, Flipkart





You need to praise at least three times as much as you criticise to keep employees happy. - Brigette Hyacinth, 'Leading the Workforce of the Future'

Everybody is a superhero. All we have to do is step up and help someone in need. - Dushyant Kapoor, DK FILMS

