[TechSparks 2020] From product to profit: 40 insightful quotes on the business of startups

The product has to be the hero. If you don’t get your product right, don’t even think of building a brand. Don’t waste money. - PC Musthafa, ID Fresh Foods

Building a product at scale is to solve for simplicity for the customer. - Abhinav Asthana, Postman





To have a product mindset, you have to embrace uncertainty. You can never plan a perfect product. Rigid ideas do not work. You have to be flexible and agile. - Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Corp





The best way to measure the product-market fit is to look at the organic demand for the product and keep marketing efforts out of the picture. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners





Focus on repeat, focus on a great experience, but then make sure you are set up to scale. - Sameer Nigam, PhonePe

Try to figure out if there are 100 of 200 customers who love you versus a million that only like you. - Anu Hariharan, Y Combinator

Whether at an alpha stage or beta stage, companies must start building their brand from Day One. - Yulia Aslamova, MakeSuccess





Moving from one curve of acceleration to another is tough. Nobody can do that perfectly. - Shailendra Singh, Sequoia Capital

Airline is a business with an anonymous shopper. We don't know who is coming, but each has a different requirement and propensity to pay, different backgrounds, and reasons to travel. - Mahesh Shastry, FlyNava Technologies





A large segment of the population still depends on public transport - now there is a risk of transmission, so the need for safe mobility becomes important, and two-wheelers offer that. - Vivekananda HR, Bounce





People are extremely conscious about using four-wheelers; they’ve moved to bike sharing and hailing. - Kartik Misra of Dunzo





The whole notion of a vehicle is becoming more modern with digital technology. It is becoming a vehicle that knows you, is a smart vehicle, is your companion, keeps you much safer than before, and is more efficient and cleaner. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola





Post-COVID-19, everything went for a toss. The real estate market collapsed. But that collapse created opportunities for investors who were sitting on the fences, looking for deals of their lifetimes. - Tanuj Shori, Square Yards

There is a dire need to drive consumer activity and engagement towards SMBs. - Sapna Chadha, Google India

There is a need for SMBs to go online. - Archana Vohra, Facebook India

People will now start considering mental health as an ailment which needs treatment. - Sarbvir Singh, PolicyBazaar





Even during the first three months of lockdown, we saw sectors like education, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment showing a positive impact. - Karan Mohla, Executive Director, Chiratae Ventures





In healthcare, there are three dimensions to any service: access, cost, and quality. What we have seen in teleconsultation is the tip of the iceberg. - Shashank ND, Practo

Earlier, digital healthcare was considered a convenience play. With COVID-19, it has moved to the mainstream play. - Prashant Tandon, 1 MG

Data says that 50 percent of COVID-19 deaths can be avoided if the patients are provided with non-invasive ventilation in time. . - Nitesh Kumar Jangir, Coeo Labs





Two types of business models will evolve in the edtech space — one who will launch platforms for students to get access to study materials online and platforms for the teachers to come online. - Byju Raveendran





Learning coding at an early stage is not about becoming a coder. It’s about bringing out creativity in the children. - Byju Raveendran





Graphene and carbon nanomaterials are the future for a greener planet. - Venkat Ramana, Nanospan Technology

The use of the internet as a productivity tool has been seen throughout the pandemic. - Mukul Rustagi, Classplus





In spite of the downturn, the telecom and IT sector registered a 7.1 percent growth even during these challenging times. - IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





The transition from 4G to 5G is really about very high throughput and low latency communication. - Varsha Tagare, Qualcomm Ventures





Voice is emerging as the preferred way for people to use Search and browse YouTube. - Caesar Sengupta, Google





OTT is democratising talent. - Ashish Hemrajani, BookMyShow

Democratisation to capital is the key to tomorrow and that’s what crowdfunding does. - Kunal Kapoor, Ketto.org

Make sure you devote enough time and resources to create a robust financial processes. It is about being future proof. - Siddharth Rungta, HSBC India





There has been a definite change in consumer behaviour. People have adopted and started using technology as a more intrinsic part of their lives. - Anirudh Singh, Falcon Edge Capital





Given the context around us right now, consumers have never been more hungry or open to change. This has been driven by economic necessity and changes in our lives. - Puneet Chandok, Amazon Internet Services





Don’t squeeze the vendor for some temporary benefit in times of crisis. - Vivek Gupta, Licious





Founders who understand finance and deploy capital sensibly are the ones who will remain profitable. - Sanjay Mehta, 100x.VC





Using a multi-stacked model seems like the way to assure progress when it comes to tapping rural markets. - Madan Padaki, 1Bridge

When you don’t have a lot, you’re forced to be creative. - Anand Sanwal, CB Insights

When you’re doing something new and there’s no playbook, you can only do it by making multiple mistakes. - Byju Raveendran

Time is the biggest commodity we have. If we don’t utilise this time properly we are not utilising our highest potential. - Daaji





We have to realise that science-focused innovation or scientific frontier innovation is as important, and we need famous VCs to also look at it. - Shailesh Jha, Sun Group





You've to shamelessly pursue a goal and not worry about what the others are saying. - Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy





