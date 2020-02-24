‘Your brand reflects your culture, purpose, and identity’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of February 17-23 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top Entrepreneurship Quotes of 2019 here.





A business cannot grow without challenges, and there always need to be calculated risks. - Khushali Chauhan, JadeBlue





If you don’t go through the journey of failure, you are not going to have any probability of being successful. - Kunal Shah, CRED





If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain. - Dolly Parton





It is less important where you start. It is more important how and what you learn. - Narayana Murthy, Infosys





You first need to know what you are doing and success will automatically follow. The finances will also follow if what you are doing is good. - Katrina Kaif, Kay Beauty





If you look at the positive side of every event and people, there is always a story inside. And there is hope. - Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation





Age doesn’t matter if you have the attitude and drive to succeed. - Sachin Bansal





If you are really serious and motivated, you really can learn quite a lot on your own. - Cadir Lee, OhmConnect





While food and exercise are much talked and written about in popular wellness narratives, sleep usually does not get the credit it deserves. - Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Wakefit.co





40% of your protein intake should begin at breakfast. This will ensure stable blood sugar balance through the day and optimal focus in the brain. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR





Everyone wants to be able to easily find things, but very few people want to put in the effort to organise things beforehand. - Snehanshu Gandhi, Sorted AI









For data wealth to translate to economic wealth, India has to enable people to leverage their data to improve their lives. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners





Young India revels in the speed of change in all dimensions – geopolitics, geo-economics, and technology. - Manjeet Kripalani, Gateway House





Indian youths are fashion contributors and most of them are not loyal to a specific brand. - Harkirat Singh, Woodland





In India, crowdfunding is steadily taking a strong concrete shape, becoming the fastest, easiest, and the most popular way of procuring funds. - Chet Jainn, Crowdera





For years, India has been constantly building structures. Now is the time to ensure these structures are taken care of because they are crumbling. - Milan Thakkar, Walplast





Children are the future of India, and it doesn’t make sense to give up on them due to lack of funds. - Monica Vohra, Leukemia Crusaders





As the investor sentiment continues to improve in India, the rise of AI-driven full-service broking will further pave the way for unbridled efficiencies. - Rohit Ambosta, Angel Broking





There are many small family-run homestays in remote regions of India that solely rely on walk-in guests. There is no dedicated platform to showcase these homestays. - Shailza Dasgupta, Homestays of India





The edtech ecosystem in higher education in India is mostly lopsided towards test prep and cracking competitive examinations. - Kashyap Kompella, Edwisely





Pure online learning through videos is passive and suffers from very poor completion rates. The presence of a dedicated space, time, and a mentor is essential for young kids to learn effectively. - Kunal Malik, PlanetSpark





By presenting information in a fun and interactive manner, learners are more engaged in the lesson and therefore more likely to retain imparted concepts and information. - Sarvesh Shrivastava, Eupheus Learning





Successful businesses in the world always provide a high level of customer service which results in high customer satisfaction. - Raunaq Jaisinghani, Invest India





The financial services sector has a transparency shortfall. - Gaurav Rastogi, Kuvera





The food industry has a big poaching problem; people go away for a two-to-10 percent hike, and recipes are easily copied and stolen. - Gurmeet Kochhar, Oye Kiddan





Brands are not just corporations today; they have to be friends, acquaintances, connections – an influencing voice in conversations online. - Vidya Venkateswaran, DDB Mudra South





Money, fame, wealth, high royalties are the by-products of having more readers. - Ashwin Sanghi, ‘The Vault of Vishnu’









The future-is a cloud native database. - Feifei Li, Alibaba





The mobile industry is among the fastest-growing in the world and has created the most frictionless market the world has ever seen. - Shubham Jha, Adjust





As a technopreneur, you must be ready to explore uncharted territories. It’s not about coming up with the most brilliant idea; it’s about the ability to take risks. - Apporva Ranjan Sharma, 9Unicorn





Combining human creativity with mechanical analysis and synthesis of large volumes of data – in other words, man-machine learning (MML) – can yield immediate results. - Sameer Dhanrajani, AIQrate





A new category of digital adoption solutions is fast-emerging to ensure user adoption keeps pace with software purchase. - Tejeshwi Sharma, Sequoia Capital India





AI is revolutionising healthcare by pushing the frontiers of technology. - Amit Kharat, DeepTek





Data breaches and cyberattacks don’t discriminate, and they affect companies of all sizes. - Vaidyanathan Iyer, IBM India





Aluminium formworks boost the pace at which construction is possible, helping developers to stick to timelines that are promised to customers. - Nitin Mittal, Knest Aluforms





If you are an entrepreneur who is passionate about solving complicated challenges, then there is no better thing than fintech. - Christopher Sier, Fintech North









Crafts not only define our cultural roots but are a testament of age-old traditional wisdom and social memory. - Jui Tawade, INTACH





Cooking is one such activity, where mind, heart and hands are joined in producing something of joy. - Narayani Nayak, Cookery Craft





Art evokes emotion and a call for action. - Sonal Motla, Reform Mumbai





Work because you love to make something, then it will surely stand out. - Anupama Shankar





We have to ban all single-use plastic. We do not need them. They sure are a convenience, but, they become a habit. - Craig Leeson, ‘A Plastic Ocean’





Only nine percent of our plastics' recycled, globally. We need to improve our waste management systems. - Emily Penn, eXXpedition





Collaborations or mergers in the non-profit sector are less common. - Faith Gonsalves, Music Basti





It is critical to apply scientific validation to what has been culturally known for generations. - Abhishek Mohan, HempStreet





Gender Inequality has gone beyond being a moral or a social issue. It has now transpired into a critical economic challenge. - Kamal Singh, UN Global Compact Network India





The unstructured hiring process not only keeps candidates in the dark, but also deprives organisations of the best talent. - Bipul Vaibhav, Skillate





The power of a founder is that courage of conviction, that gut feeling that you can make it happen. - Avnish Bajaj, Matrix Partners India





Your brand reflects your culture, purpose, and identity. It’s never too early to start thinking about it. - Ritesh Agarwal, OYO









