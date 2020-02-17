‘All of us have an entrepreneur in us’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of February 10-16 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top Entrepreneurship Quotes of 2019 here.





As you climb the ladder, don’t forget to give back. - Rashim Mogha, Automation Anywhere





Mistakes are part of the dues that one pays for a full life. – Sophia Loren





It may be beneficial to reframe risk as research. - Beth Buelow, The Introvert Entrepreneur





Success can cause people to unlearn the habits that made them successful in the first place. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft





Persevere – the road to success may be hard, but it will be worth it in the end. - Samiksha Sharma, Platform





The size of the unorganised food delivery segment in India is valued at $80 billion. The GMV of the organised food delivery sector is around $1.5 billion. - Harsha Thachery, Masalabox





In a young financial market like India, regulations are always changing and evolving. - Aseem Gupta, Guardian Capital





There is a huge opportunity in Tier-II and III towns and as long as the entrepreneurs build a strong, trusted, and verified network they are bound to see success. - Navin Honagudi, Kae Capital





The Indian consumer is used to a different shopping experience offline - one which is social and highly interactive. - Amit Bagaria, Simsim





India has been emerging as a potential geography for the nutraceuticals industry to grow. - Divij Bajaj, Aesthetic Nutrition





India now has 8.84 lakh digitally skilled employees, with 2.05 lakh net new hires in FY20. - Debjani Ghosh, Nasscom





Most students who travel to Sikkim and the Northeast say that they did not know how beautiful this part of their country is. - Dewaker Baset, Invacations





Auto-rickshaws cater to at least 10 percent of on-road mobility in urban areas. The emissions they spew out contribute to a major chunk of ambient pollution. - Manju Menon, Namma Auto





We aim to make Mumbai a global fintech hub and the fintech gateway for India. - Ajit Patil, Maharashtra IT Corporation





The construction industry in India is poised to reach $640 billion industry in 2022, aided by government initiatives in infrastructure development and affordable housing. - Jayesh Rajpurohit, Brick&Bolt





The connected mobility solutions market is one of the fastest-growing ones in India and presents huge potential to investors. - Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts





With the fragmented and unorganised channel, payment reliability is one of the biggest problems in India. - Hans Tung, GGV Capital





Many newcomers in the US, both immigrants as well as some returning Americans, are rendered ‘credit invisible’ upon arrival because US underwriters can’t access international credit data. - Misha Esipov, Nova Credit









Despite technology growing steadily, the deep-rooted inefficiencies in healthcare make it difficult to deliver patient-centred care. - Kanav Hasija, Innovaccer





E-consults are empowering patients and practitioners across the country by improving access to quality health services, combating stigma, and discrimination. - Alexander Kuruvilla, Practo





Digital marketing will be the next frontier for transformation in the pharmaceutical industry. - Sanjay Mehta, Mirum India





Of the three Vs of big data (Volume, Velocity, and Variety), Variety plays the biggest role in AI. - Rahul Agarwalla, SenseAI





With increased AI augmentation and the transformation of processes and people that enable it, the topic of the ‘Future of Work’ requires immediate and urgent attention. - Sameer Dhanrajani





Traceability becomes the key technology in a supply chain that connects the two ends of producer and buyer, and thus helps build trust. - Venkat Maroju, SourceTrace Systems





The wisdom of layers is you create APIs and let other people innovate because you will never come up with all the ideas. - Lalitesh Katragadda, Indihood





Future-ready automotive supply chains need to be highly integrated for information sharing, collaborative decision making, and managing inventory in real-time. - Kushal Nahata, FarEye





Disruptive threats typically manifest as revenue stagnation, market share loss, or margin erosion. - Anirvan Lahiri, ThoughtWorks





The modern consumer with disposable income is increasingly looking for experiences, not things. - Jonathan ‘Jono’ Walter, Flying Fox





The modern crop of consumers is more open-minded with their money and they are willing to look beyond banks for their wealth management and transactions. - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners





The loss of both intangible and tangible culture is a loss for human history and global diversity. - Avantika Khanna, India Story





We need a drastic change in our education system to strike a balance between studies, creative arts, and sports. - Shama Khan, Strands of Time





Art needs to be democratised, so that everyone can learn to appreciate it. Art need not be seen as elitist or archaic. - Aman Arora, Kainaat Studio





Making a living just from art is a massive challenge. - Vishal Samji





Indian mixologists are making most of the flavour profiles available to them and creating newer variants each day. - Greg Benson, Dewar’s India





People always say that they want to connect with their heart and mind. But in reality, their perception does not move beyond physicality. - Prateek Khandelwal, RampMyCity





It’s brilliant how our kids can teach us simple pleasures in life. - Manish Khanna, Brownie Point





It takes time to discover the right superfoods for each salad. Stay patient. This is a journey. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR





Organic is the future. - Vaibhav Jain, Tynimo





With respect to the environment, the effects of manufacturing have to be spoken of at large. - Akhil Gupta, AKHL





The younger generation especially does not mind short tenures at startups. - Kamal Karanth, Xpheno





There is no point in building a business if profitability and revenue generation are not part of it early on. - Vivekananda HR, Bounce









An ESOP plan is one of the best ways for a startup to attract and retain talent. - Arvind Singhatiya, LegalKart





ESOPs create the ultimate alignment of incentives because people keep getting rewarded with more ownership along the way. - Avnish Bajaj, Matrix India





Career guidance is a problem that is common irrespective of whether it is in government, private, or international schools. - Ayush Bansal, iDreamCareer





Age is just a number. If your mind is working, your life also is, as everything is up there. - Madhur Jaffrey, 'An Invitation to Indian Cooking'





Heroes also come in the form of normal people. - Geeta Ramakrishnan, ‘The Game of Change’





All of us have an entrepreneur in us. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola





