‘Not facing challenges will never make you a good entrepreneur’ – 30 quotes from Indian startup journeys
From setbacks to success, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
- +0
- +0
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of August 3-10 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.
Set your goals and go beyond them every day. Make today better than yesterday. - Neelima Burra, Ganymede Business Ventures
Ultimately, you have to be able to build into a larger market. - Sheel Mohnot, Better Tomorrow Ventures
Try to leave a little mark, not because of the word ‘legacy’, but because this world needs help. - Douglas Leone, Sequoia Capital
Analytics can not only help provide recommendations or actions based on actionable insights but also forecast the impact of any such actions. - Mihir Kittur, Ugam
Staying afloat amidst the stiff competition isn’t easy. - Jenny Chowdhary, Chokhahaar
The challenge is that no matter how big you get, there’s always a risk. It is really an ultra-marathon where you need to keep moving and listen to your customers all along the way. - Ishaan Sachdeva, Alberto Torresi
Intrinsic motivation is all about doing something purely because it feels good and is deeply meaningful. In other words, the activity is its own reward. - Manoj Agarwal, Giftxoxo
We need to tap into ourselves. If you are not evolving as a person, it is difficult to evolve as an artist. - Kunal Kapoor
Art means to be able to convey our experiences as well as our fantasies. - Jayashree Chakravarty
Sometimes you’ll laugh; sometimes you’ll cry; life never tells us the when’s or why’s. - Whitney Houston
Today, we see a lot of Indian consumers are willing to try a good Indian product – the same goes for a good inherently Indian gin. - Sakshi Saigal, Stranger & Sons
Currently, the Indian TV industry imports most of the raw materials and has a value addition of only 10-12 percent. - Singh Marwah, Super Plastronics
The current challenges faced by India and the world bring new opportunities for entrepreneurs. - Darshan Doshi, FLAME CEI
Allowing majors and minors from different streams allows for a more well-rounded education. Besides, bringing in a standardised single entrance will be a great leveller. - Sarah Kurien, education counsellor
The beauty industry is recession-proof. - Deepica Mutyala, Live Tinted
India should step up and position Ayurveda in a way that it is delivered on the global platform. - Onkar Rajiv Bilgi, We R Wellness
One can focus on preventive wellbeing by connecting with a nutritionist. Even if certain diabetic conditions are genetic, maintaining a healthy diet can delay the onset. - Avni Kaul, Nutri Activania
Think about what a diet would involve in terms of application. Remember that no one size fits all. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR
There is still a mindset that if there is a female who is talking about business, she will not talk in terms of numbers or growth. - Himani Mishra, Brand Radiator
As a woman entrepreneur, it’s always a challenge, especially working in a male-dominated industry and dealing with workers at various levels. - Preeta Dutta, Miradorlife
Not facing challenges will never make you a good entrepreneur. - Sanjana Patel, La Folie
Good ideas with great execution are how you make magic. - Larry Page, Google
It is absolutely possible to be inspired by the journeys of the milkman, the paper-wallah, or neighbourhood grocery store owner. - Madan Padaki, 1BRIDGE
The higher the LTV (Life Time Value), the more the business can spend to acquire the customer. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners
Your company brand is the best springboard you can build for your business. - Atul Hegde, Rainmaker Ventures
The lesson in this is that no matter what you do, you have to listen to customers carefully to understand why they are using your service. - Eric Yuan, Zoom
Don’t build for problems where nobody is willing to pay for the solution. You need to have some visibility to monetisation. - Shanti Mohan, LetsVenture
Angels are mostly okay with a notional reference to a model. But for an institutional round, the model needs to be crystal clear. You need to have a business plan. - Sriram Kannan, Routematic
Lending to startups is a very specialised activity as there are usually collateral-free loans to high growth businesses. - Viswanatha Prasad, Caspian Debt
If implemented correctly, passive income can certainly provide that extra stability that one may be looking to achieve. - Arpit Arora, AskTheWiseGuy
Never let your dreams die. If you have a vision, make it happen no matter how many attempts it takes. - Bhavna Juneja, MPowered
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).
(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0