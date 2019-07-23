‘Collaboration is the new competition’ – 50 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 50 gems and insights from the week of July 15-21 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top 50 Quotes from 2018 here.





You need to be clear in your mind about whether the venture that you want to start or are running is your 'bread and butter' or your 'cream and jam.' - Divya Kalra, ShopHealthy.in





Your vibe is everything in life. Believe in your dreams and the big picture, especially when no one else does. - Pinky Daga, Thriive Art & Soul





Experience has to come before the learning. - Sampreeth Reddy, Worldview Education





The beginning of a team-building approach starts with you. - Sanjay Shenoy, PixelTrack





Some of the best products available today were thought of by employees told to tinker with competitors’ products. - Navneet Singh, Avsar HR Services





Trademarks are that ‘x’ factor which enhance the creation and promotion of any brand. - Amit Aggarwal, Effectual Services





Streaming wars are not a zero sum competition. - Reed Hastings, Netflix





Self-service capabilities for AI and advanced analytics will be the next wave of disruption in the marketplace. - Sanjay Jalona, LTI





Any startup wanting to go through a data route must structure its data before getting into data science. - Deepak Warrier, BlackBuck





The general interest in crypto in India has tanked. And the government isn’t going to introduce any regulations and leave it grey for a while. - Gaurang Poddar, CryptoKart





With the space park materialising, Kerala will become a key hub of space technology in the country. - M Sivasankar, Department of Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala





Digital technology is changing the lives of Indians across every section of society. - Deepthi Ravula, WE Hub





Even today, 90 percent of businesses use paper and pen to make bills. - Sumit Agarwal, Vyapar





Startups in India are good at developing a new solution for problems but they lack in finding the right use-case to work, commercialisation of the product, and sales and marketing networks. - Aravind Raman, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions





In addition to traditional trade opportunities, India is very vibrant and young; the youth here is providing solutions. - Omar Khan, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry





Indian startups are now capturing the Japanese market primarily due to their free-thinking abilities that disrupt existing framework, advanced development skills that enable and shape ideas swiftly, and of course, energetic youth that helm such startups. - Sachino Taki, JETRO





When you go to Tier II cities and smaller villages, you will see there is a huge lack in English communication skills, and this creates a divide. - Deepak Desai, Ardor Learning





Sports in India is growing, with a newer generation of players coming in and that there is an increasing interest in luxury sports. - Vikrant Singh Mathur, RIPC





Nearly 75 percent of our population is from rural India and they believe in curative healthcare approach instead of preventative. And that's a big problem. – Partha Pratim, EzeRX





Internationally, there are e-cars which can travel 200 km but here people have not seen a comfortable e-vehicle. - Ajay Mathur, TERI





In India, the first use of EVs is going to be the shared use - less of personal use and more where you can extract so much juice out of it that it becomes economically viable. - Vignesh Nandakumar, Aspada Investments





Startups must look beyond just efficiency of energy. One needs to figure out entire solutions around renewable energy, energy storage, and electric vehicles. - Vignesh Nandakumar, Aspada Ventures





Fleet managers faced an issue of working capital. These are small business owners, who need easy and quick access to extended working capital. - Anjani Mandal, Fortigo





India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world with annual sales of more than 25 million units, which is more than 10x that of annual car sales. - Guhan RP, Gugu Energy





There are still a number of opportunities in the travel tech domain to be tapped and a huge market to crack in the activities and personalised travel sector. - Shaheen Madraswala, Leamigo





Most government schools do not have the will nor the resources to focus on aspects like holistic development and life skills. - Murali M, Makkala Jagriti





With only four percent of MSMEs having access to formal sources of finance and even fewer with knowledge of saving options, creating awareness on the importance of saving is absolutely the need of the hour. - Sousthav Chakrabarty, Capital Quotient





The after-effects of poor disposal of plastic waste has proved to be dangerous for the whole ecosystem. - Anuj Rakyan, Raw Pressery





What is the point of being a human being if you are not of help to someone who needs you? - Harjinder Singh





The first and most fundamental framework change needed for any society to make “everyone a changemaker” is a redefinition of what constitutes success in growing up. - Yashveer Singh, Ashoka Young Changemakers





The stock market works in multiple cycles, and if one can survive these without doing stupid things, there is lot of money to be made. - Prabhakar Kudva, Samvitti Capital





The modern enterprise needs to govern its operations to maintain integrity and trust, and monitor internal and external risks to stay successful. - Dinesh Katiyar, Accel





If you are in business, the customer is king. If you don’t have the customer, you will be out of business -- technology or no technology. - Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank





Talk to other bloggers, read their work and share them on social media; the bloggers always reciprocate. - Puspanjalee Das Dutta, 'Foodie On The Road'





With each passing year, UX design is donning a sophisticated persona, and focussing on creating the best in class experience for its users. - Payal Goyal, Enuke Software





Finding a trustworthy and skilled caregiver near you with continuity of care is never easy. - Varun Gupta, Zorgers Home Healthcare





Older people need not just a community, but also the availability of doctors and nurses, and need to live in the vicinity of a hospital. - Karthik N Ramakrishnan, Athulya Assisted Living





If you don’t respect the business aspects, you can’t continue building products. - Gurteshwar Singh, Karix





Coworking spaces are a great example of where business meets design. - Robin Chhabra, Dextrus





Organisations are going through a diversity and inclusion revolution. - Vishpala Reddy, Uber





Poetry combines language with an inner arithmetic. It takes instinct and intuition and sutures it with language. - Shinie Antony, Bengaluru Poetry Festival





Controversy erupts when there’s a belief that there’s space only for one truth, not multiple truths. - Amish Tripathi, Shiva Trilogy





You need to be on the field to figure things out and understand what is happening. - Shreshtha Podar, Notex





You’ll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart. - George Michael





If one has to do something extraordinary, which has not been done in the past, it is very important to narrate a story to generate interest. - V Balakrishnan, Exfinity Venture Partners





A winner is a dreamer who never gives up. - Nelson Mandela





Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it. - Priyanka Chopra





Digital transformation for any organisation will only be as good as the mindset of people and processes that drive it. - Rajendra Prasad Yadav, Genius Consulltant





Silicon Valley works on the ‘pay it forward’ principle. India will take 10-20 years to get there. - Lalit Singh, Udacity





Collaboration is the new competition. - Jacqueline Guichelaar, Cisco





YourStory has also published the pocketbook 'Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups' as a creative and motivational guide for innovators.





