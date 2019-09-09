‘The more diverse your network is, the more complete a person you become’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of September 2-8 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top 50 Quotes from 2018 here.









A bold approach can help you overcome anything. - Jasmine Lulla, Cakes N' Craft





Never stop experimenting, have a bindaas attitude and come what may, don’t give up. - Sonali Mullick, Bayroute





No great company has been built very quickly. It takes time to set up a decent company in India, and probably 10 years to become something. - Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip





Keep one eye on the future and move forward but not at the expense of today. - Rushabh Parikh, Black & Green





Keep looking for talent that can take the burden off you and execute independently, so you can think! - Harsha Kumar, Lightspeed India Partners Advisors





It is important for one to feel connected to something larger and this is only possible when an organisation has a larger vision and each employee feels involved and contributes towards larger goals. - Sukanya Misra, Mastercard





Automation and data are surely helping to enhance the experience travel platforms provide to users, but it is the human touch that is the ultimate key to making their trip the best that it can be. - Rahul Singh, Ithaka





AI promises to be the most disruptive class of technology in the next 10 years due to advances in computational power, volume, velocity, and variety of data, as well as advances in deep neural networks. - John-David Lovelock, Gartner





With amazing advancements in spatial computing combined with artificial intelligence, we are looking at a new era of intelligent, interactive, and immersive content that will change the way we learn. - Subbarao Siddabattula, 3rdFlix





The development of the digital economy is a tremendous opportunity, as long as the big marketplaces respect competition and consumer protection rules. - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire





Platforms are neither neutral nor value-free constructs; they come with specific norms and values inscribed in their architectures. - Jose van Dijck, Thomas Poell, and Martijn de Waal, 'The Platform Society'





How will we conceive, design, manage, use, and govern algorithms so that they serve the good of all humankind? - Kartik Hosanagar, ‘A Human's Guide to Machine Intelligence’





The technology, telecom, internet, and payments tsunami that’s sweeping across the country presents big new opportunities in a wide range of industries. - Rajeev Suri, Orios Venture Partners





There is never going to be a better time than now. - Dinesh Agarwal, IndiaMart InetrMesh





A methodical study on the prospective customer’s opinion about your idea, offering, or pricing can give life-saving insights to a new startup. - Amitayu Basu, RebusCode





Customer experience is the key. It is much more important than the product. - Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks





Consumer behaviour research by emotion recognition technology is required to decode a consumer’s subconscious. - Ranjan Kumar, Entropik Tech





Agents in contact centres need consistency in user interface when they address tickets. - STS Prasad, Freshworks





Multi-cloud data management is a hard problem for customers to solve. - Crawford Del Prete, IDC





Capital is a means to achieve the vision of the founder and not the end goal. In fact, excess capital can be counter-productive in certain cases. - Jerry Li, eWTP





Existing credit products need to be more digital, flexible, transparent, ubiquitous and fair priced to end-consumers to build scale. - Anurag Sinha, FPL Technologies





There is strong potential for inclusive fintech startups to reach historically underserved communities while generating returns. - Vikas Raj, Accion Venture Lab





In India’s ecommerce industry, businesses face the significant challenge of the lack of clear timelines to refund customers’ money. - Akash Sinha, Cashfree





A set of new brands from India are entering the market to ride on the trend of true wireless devices at affordable prices. - Anisha Dumbre, IDC India





If good quality content is available in local languages, the demand far exceeds English. - Vikrant Pande, translator





There is an explosion of digital content in various Indian languages and most of them use visual elements. - Jeyandran Venugopal, Flipkart





There is a generation of people who worry far more about their online profiles than they do about themselves in real life. - Kavin Bharti Mittal, Hike





From being page 15, we have become page 1 and page 2. - Harish Iyer, LGBTQ rights activist





Healthcare today should be beyond treating the symptoms. - Manas Mehrotra, NestaVera Group





Shared workspaces have created a transparent relationship with both the landlord as well as the end consumers. - Amit Ramnani, Awfis





Car leasing is a huge gap in the Indian auto industry. - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners





There is a huge demand supply mismatch when it comes to availability and supply of cabs. In Mumbai itself, there is a shortfall of 35,000 cars. - Abhishek Agarwal, RCIF





IPL has a monopoly over the ecosystem. But it takes up only two months. How do you sustain fan engagement for the rest of the year? - Anto Binish Kaspar, Roanuz





Space debris is found in all of the Earth’s orbits starting from 300 km in LEO to geostationary orbits. - Anirudh Sharma, Digantara Research





An average T-shirt uses 400 to 600 gallons of water to be produced, while a pair of jeans needs 1,800 gallons of water. - Nitin Kapoor, Indian Beautiful Art





Everyone has a different interpretation of fashion but the way a person carries herself or himself tells us a lot about them. - Manjula Tiwari, Future Style Lab





Work towards getting fit and not thin. - Shery Salis, Nurture Health Solutions





There are so many positives inside each one of us that we can focus on but somehow we end up focusing on what the world tells us we don’t have. - Sminu Jindal, Jindal Saw





Building capacity on the ground can affect real change. - Caroline Boudreaux, Miracle Foundation





Build things. It may not be a startup, it may be something really small, but build it with your hands. - Sushil Kumar, Loco





Creativity is like a flowing river and will take its own course, will find its own medium of expression, and that makes each life unique. - Ratna Vira, 'Why People Give’





Any time you develop a creative insight, your brain releases dopamine, making aha moments very pleasurable. This is a great addiction to have. - Shalini Lal, ‘The Secret Lives of Organisations’





Happiness doesn't always come from a pursuit. Sometimes it comes when we least expect it. - The Dalai Lama





Happiness is not a goal… it's a by-product of a life well lived. - Eleanor Roosevelt





The more diverse your network is, the more complete a person you become. - Sanya Khurana, 'One Action'





