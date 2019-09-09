A
Quotes

‘The more diverse your network is, the more complete a person you become’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From novelty to networks, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!

By Madanmohan Rao
9th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of September 2-8 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top 50 Quotes from 2018 here.


F


A bold approach can help you overcome anything. - Jasmine Lulla, Cakes N' Craft


Never stop experimenting, have a bindaas attitude and come what may, don’t give up. - Sonali Mullick, Bayroute


No great company has been built very quickly. It takes time to set up a decent company in India, and probably 10 years to become something. - Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip


Keep one eye on the future and move forward but not at the expense of today. - Rushabh Parikh, Black & Green


Keep looking for talent that can take the burden off you and execute independently, so you can think! - Harsha Kumar, Lightspeed India Partners Advisors


It is important for one to feel connected to something larger and this is only possible when an organisation has a larger vision and each employee feels involved and contributes towards larger goals. - Sukanya Misra, Mastercard


Automation and data are surely helping to enhance the experience travel platforms provide to users, but it is the human touch that is the ultimate key to making their trip the best that it can be. - Rahul Singh, Ithaka


AI promises to be the most disruptive class of technology in the next 10 years due to advances in computational power, volume, velocity, and variety of data, as well as advances in deep neural networks. - John-David Lovelock, Gartner


With amazing advancements in spatial computing combined with artificial intelligence, we are looking at a new era of intelligent, interactive, and immersive content that will change the way we learn. - Subbarao Siddabattula, 3rdFlix


The development of the digital economy is a tremendous opportunity, as long as the big marketplaces respect competition and consumer protection rules. - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire


Platforms are neither neutral nor value-free constructs; they come with specific norms and values inscribed in their architectures. - Jose van Dijck, Thomas Poell, and Martijn de Waal, 'The Platform Society'


How will we conceive, design, manage, use, and govern algorithms so that they serve the good of all humankind? - Kartik Hosanagar, ‘A Human's Guide to Machine Intelligence’


The technology, telecom, internet, and payments tsunami that’s sweeping across the country presents big new opportunities in a wide range of industries. - Rajeev Suri, Orios Venture Partners


There is never going to be a better time than now. - Dinesh Agarwal, IndiaMart InetrMesh


A methodical study on the prospective customer’s opinion about your idea, offering, or pricing can give life-saving insights to a new startup. - Amitayu Basu, RebusCode


Customer experience is the key. It is much more important than the product. - Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks


Consumer behaviour research by emotion recognition technology is required to decode a consumer’s subconscious. - Ranjan Kumar, Entropik Tech


Agents in contact centres need consistency in user interface when they address tickets. - STS Prasad, Freshworks


Multi-cloud data management is a hard problem for customers to solve. - Crawford Del Prete, IDC


Capital is a means to achieve the vision of the founder and not the end goal. In fact, excess capital can be counter-productive in certain cases. - Jerry Li, eWTP


Existing credit products need to be more digital, flexible, transparent, ubiquitous and fair priced to end-consumers to build scale. - Anurag Sinha, FPL Technologies


There is strong potential for inclusive fintech startups to reach historically underserved communities while generating returns. - Vikas Raj, Accion Venture Lab


In India’s ecommerce industry, businesses face the significant challenge of the lack of clear timelines to refund customers’ money. - Akash Sinha, Cashfree


A set of new brands from India are entering the market to ride on the trend of true wireless devices at affordable prices. - Anisha Dumbre, IDC India


If good quality content is available in local languages, the demand far exceeds English. - Vikrant Pande, translator


There is an explosion of digital content in various Indian languages and most of them use visual elements. - Jeyandran Venugopal, Flipkart


There is a generation of people who worry far more about their online profiles than they do about themselves in real life. - Kavin Bharti Mittal, Hike


From being page 15, we have become page 1 and page 2. - Harish Iyer, LGBTQ rights activist


Healthcare today should be beyond treating the symptoms. - Manas Mehrotra, NestaVera Group


Shared workspaces have created a transparent relationship with both the landlord as well as the end consumers. - Amit Ramnani, Awfis


Car leasing is a huge gap in the Indian auto industry. - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners


There is a huge demand supply mismatch when it comes to availability and supply of cabs. In Mumbai itself, there is a shortfall of 35,000 cars. - Abhishek Agarwal, RCIF


IPL has a monopoly over the ecosystem. But it takes up only two months. How do you sustain fan engagement for the rest of the year? - Anto Binish Kaspar, Roanuz


Space debris is found in all of the Earth’s orbits starting from 300 km in LEO to geostationary orbits. - Anirudh Sharma, Digantara Research


An average T-shirt uses 400 to 600 gallons of water to be produced, while a pair of jeans needs 1,800 gallons of water. - Nitin Kapoor, Indian Beautiful Art


Everyone has a different interpretation of fashion but the way a person carries herself or himself tells us a lot about them. - Manjula Tiwari, Future Style Lab


Work towards getting fit and not thin. - Shery Salis, Nurture Health Solutions


There are so many positives inside each one of us that we can focus on but somehow we end up focusing on what the world tells us we don’t have. - Sminu Jindal, Jindal Saw


Building capacity on the ground can affect real change. - Caroline Boudreaux, Miracle Foundation


Build things. It may not be a startup, it may be something really small, but build it with your hands. - Sushil Kumar, Loco


Creativity is like a flowing river and will take its own course, will find its own medium of expression, and that makes each life unique. - Ratna Vira, 'Why People Give’


Any time you develop a creative insight, your brain releases dopamine, making aha moments very pleasurable. This is a great addiction to have. - Shalini Lal, ‘The Secret Lives of Organisations’


Happiness doesn't always come from a pursuit. Sometimes it comes when we least expect it. - The Dalai Lama


Happiness is not a goal… it's a by-product of a life well lived. - Eleanor Roosevelt


The more diverse your network is, the more complete a person you become. - Sanya Khurana, 'One Action'


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Also Read

The Top 10 Books of 2018 for Entrepreneurs


4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Madanmohan Rao
    Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander located on Lunar surface: ISRO Chief K Sivan

    Press Trust of India

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Do all you can - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    8 reasons why investment in Indian fintech is a lucrative option

    Ritesh Jain

    Why Uber wants Bengaluru startup Sun Mobility's battery swap tech

    Vishal Krishna

    Do all you can - your startup fix for the week

    Team YS

    Meet the edtech startup that wants to make learning fun by rewarding students who study

    Sujata Sangwan

    Annyeonghaseyo India! Why Korean Smilegate Investment made its first investment in the country this year

    Debolina Biswas

    This startup by BITS Pilani alumnus is betting on AI and analytics to predict match outcomes

    Vishal Krishna

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman