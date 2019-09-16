A

‘A creative becomes the most successful when it’s associated with a strategy’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From solution to strategy, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!

By Madanmohan Rao
16th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of September 9-15 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top 50 Quotes from 2018 here.


F

Even before starting up, one needs to have conversations in the market. - Amit Sharma, Narvar


One has to very pragmatic, not just an optimist. - Sanjeev Aggarwal, Fundamentum Partnership


It’s impossible to foresee everything at the beginning, but once you’re on the way, you see lots of opportunities that you didn’t see before. - Melanie Kovacs, Master21


Don’t lose trust in yourself. Keep going, and keep working hard. You’ll only struggle for some time, and then you will find success. - Chandana Rao, Heartists


Solid businesses are not built overnight. You have to keep trying new things, learn from mistakes and experiments, and move forward. - Varun Backliwal, Artisera


Entrepreneurs don’t retire. They have too much fun doing what they do to give up. - Alok Kejriwal, Games2Win


Eventually, the biggest disappointment might be not living up to your own potential. - Deep Malhotra, BeckFriends


Large enterprises and financial institutions are under pressure from new-age business models, but they cannot do much because it is challenging to alter their core technology systems. - V Balakrishnan, Exfinity Venture Partners


Digital transformation has accelerated across industries and technology continues to spawn new businesses. - James LEE, Vertex Growth Fund


The exponential growth in IoT devices will mean that the traditional methods of managing networks are no longer going to scale. - Sanjeev Tyagi,  Ericsson R&D Bengaluru


OTT players are reaching new users by offering bundled services through telcos. - Uday Sodhi, SPN India


The power of the mobile handset and the connected ecosystem has enabled the creation of new tools to deliver value beyond the realm of only transactions. - Karthik Raghupathy,

PhonePe


The global telco and digital media industry is changing rapidly and offers a significant growth opportunity. - Udai Dhawan, Affirma Capital


If we can ensure the reach of the internet to each and every person and make them digitally literate and empowered, then it will open a whole new world of opportunities for them. - Shubham Gupta, SBI Youth for India fellow


If you have the business acumen for finance and app development, then fintech investment is the way forward. - Ritesh Jain, FlexiLoans


Everyone wants to reinvent themselves into providing mobility-as-a-service, which means a completely new business model. - Chetan Maini, Sun Mobility


Fashion trends, ideas, and inspirations are often derived from people rather than brands. - Ayush Shukla, Marsplay


Now, more than ever before, we need to be mindful of how we represent ourselves online. - Venkat Krishnapur, McAfee India


India is likely to evolve slower than what some investors, who believe India will go the China way, currently believe. - Jerry Li and Amit Sharma, eWTP


There are some business models that are not feasible in Korea but possible in India. - Minjung Kim, Smilegate


The business ecosystem in the Northeastern states is developing rapidly. - Parash Pratim Borthakur, OLatus


The economic slowdown will have a trickle down impact on startups. - Rutvik Doshi, Inventus (India) Advisors


The continued strong growth of ecommerce has generated significant opportunities in India’s express logistics space for long-term investors. - Deborah Orida, Active Equities


It is important to note that most parking areas available in major metro cities are not public. - Ashwarya Pratap Singh, Drivezy


The experiential tourism industry is growing more than 100 percent year on year. Electric vehicles are the future of mobility. - T Venkat Vardhan, DNA Networks


After digital payments, the next big revolution in kirana is going to be ushered in conjunction with e-commerce. - Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart


There is a gap in demand for sports facilities among people of all age groups and supply of good quality facilities. - Shweta Singh, SRI Capital


The whole mechanism of searching and finalisation of apartments is very complex, disorganised, and tedious. - Deepanshu Sachdeva, Relocatte


The basic problem majority of parents struggle with is the lack of motivation and interest in kids towards studying. - Persainjit Singh, Extraclass


By 2050, we will need 50 percent more crops to feed 10 billion people. - Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD


Water is a precious resource without which we cannot survive. Coming up with innovative alternatives to all water-based industrial processes should be a top priority of our age. - Harshit Rathore, Nocca Robotics


Autism is spreading like an epidemic, but the solution infrastructure is very weak. - Pratiksha Gupta, 1SpecialPlace


The most important part of planning your personal finances is to figure out your own goals and where you see yourself in the near and distant future. - Preetha Wali, Pay It Forward


The only easy day was yesterday. - Rachit Jain, Youth4Work


It is a belief in what you’re building that keeps you going. - Praneet Khare, AvidSecure


There is more to life than the market. – SA Vimalanathan, artist


Don't forget to smile and be good to others. - Katya Tosheva


Inadaptability can prove to be fatal for survival. - Gagan Singla, AngelBroking


Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. - Marilyn Monroe


Creating content does not always require you to spend a lot of money. It completely depends on how wisely you’re spending on every shoot! - Jannat Khan, @wishyouwerefashion


In a competitive scenario where leading brands capture most of the market size, one has to remain relevant. - Parimal Shah, MK Jokai Agri Plantations


What one needs to realise is that a brand must not only be built for the consumers, but also for the trade, for the retailers, for the vendors, and all stakeholders associated with it. - Vishal Shah, Storia


The link between books and creativity is implicit in the fact that while every reader may not be a leader, every leader is a reader. - Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Neev Academy


A creative becomes the most successful when it’s associated with a strategy. - Smaranika Jena, Mindbound Creatives


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).


Also read: The Top 10 Books of 2018 for Entrepreneurs


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Madanmohan Rao
    Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Zomato suspends its unlimited 'Infinity Dining' programme

    Debolina Biswas

    Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

    Pardeep Goyal

    Why Uber wants Bengaluru startup Sun Mobility's battery swap tech

    Vishal Krishna
    Daily Capsule
    We must not be defeated - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Amazon strengthens play in furniture segment ahead of festive season

    Press Trust of India

    Flipkart expands delivery reach by 80 pc for large appliances

    Press Trust of India

    Take your B2B start-up global and win $1 million equity-free funding with Ingram Micro Comet Competition

    Team YS

    We must not be defeated - your startup fix for the week

    Team YS

    Why these robotic engineers decided to venture into in-patient services with healthtech startup Alpha Care

    Sindhu Kashyap

    Austin startup Data.World aims to connect the dots and help enterprises create a data-driven culture

    Vishal Krishna

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore
    Thu Sep 26 2019

    'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

    Bangalore