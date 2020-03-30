Coronavirus updates for March 30

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world crossed 750,000, with over 36,000 deaths reported, according to Worldometers. In India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 227 cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. In Delhi alone, the number of new cases shot up by 25.





With India in the grips of the pandemic, a number of corporates, Bollywood personalities, industrialists and startups have donated to the PM-CARES fund for emergency relief. The Indian IT bellwether Infosys has donated Rs 50 crore, while PhonePe and Paytm are contributing Rs 10 for every donation done through their UPI. Reliance Industries pledged Rs 500 crore to the fund which was specifically created to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kartik Aaryan pledged donations to various central and state government relief funds.





Uttar Pradesh Police faced a lot of flak for its handling of migrant labourers returning to their homes from cities. A group of labourers were sprayed with bleach at a bus stand in Bareilly, which was meant to disinfect the buses. The video went viral on social media.









According to Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head Scientist, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India's testing capacity is woefully behind. He said,





"38,442 tests have been conducted so far out of which 3,501 were done yesterday. It means we are still at less than 30% of our testing capacity. In the last three days, 13,034 tests have been done in private labs."





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak:





City doctors and healthcare professionals separate myth from fact on COVID-19





In a webinar with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Bengaluru doctors and healthcare professionals answer questions and concerns of the public on care and prevention against COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: PhonePe's Sameer Nigam asks Bharat's 1.3 billion people to join the fight with Re 1 each





In an interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, said his company has launched a Rs 100 crore pledge to the Prime Minister’s fund to lift the mood of the country in this period of COVID-19 crisis.





A VC guide on how startups can survive the coronavirus business freeze





The unprecedented economic freeze due to coronavirus has sent a shockwave across the startup ecosystem, but venture capitalists say this is the best time for them to look inward to effect much-needed changes and emerge stronger when this crisis is over.





Coronavirus crisis: This tiny, inexpensive device may be able to save thousands of lives





Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant ventilator crisis, a volunteer-driven initiative is working towards tackling India’s critical shortage of the life-saving machines.





Startup employees stare at an uncertain future with pay cuts, layoffs due to coronavirus crisis





Despite PM Modi’s advisory to private and public companies not to lay off or cut salaries of employees, startups are in a vulnerable position due to coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: This startup’s contactless biometric systems saw a boom in demand after COVID-19 outbreak





Bootstrapped startup INCUBSENCE develops touchless biometric attendance systems, which are in great demand globally after the coronavirus scare.





Coronavirus: Ecommerce marketplace Zilingo to supply personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals





Zilingo will be supplying Nitrile gloves, N95, kn95, surgical masks, and single-use gowns to help medical professionals fight the coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: Toyota announces care package for dealer partners in India





Toyota is one of the first carmakers to announce a financial package for its dealer partners to overcome the disruption caused by the coronavirus related 21-day national lockdown.





Coronavirus: Zoom becomes India's top Android app ahead of WhatsApp, TikTok





Zoom's remote conferencing software is rising in popularity as COVID-19 forces millions of people to stay indoors and work from home.





Reliance pledges Rs 500 Cr to PM CARES fund; donates Rs 5 Cr each to Maharashtra, Gujarat





Reliance Industries has announced donations to central and state government funds for COVID-19 relief. The company recently opened a dedicated isolation facility too.





Coronavirus: Apollo Hospitals joins hands with Zomato, OYO and others to launch Project Stay I





In a move to address healthcare needs arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, Apollo Hospitals has partnered with startups like Zomato and OYO to add 5,000 rooms with telemedicine facilities, food, and supervised beds.





Chennai-based FMCG major launches hand-sanitiser priced at Rs 1





Amid shortage of sanitisers, CavinKare launches a 2 ml sachet of hand-sanitiser for Rs 1, eliminating disparity and ensuring accessibility to all.





Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor embarks on a mission to feed the hungry during lockdown





Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) has undertaken a project called 'Food for Life' where it distributes food and water with the help of local police to the hungry during the coronavirus crisis.





Coronavirus: Steelbird Helmets to provide free ambulances to COVID-19 impacted patients, free meals to labourers





Amid the coronavirus-led lockdown in the country, Steelbird will be distributing food kits to its workers which contains pulses, rice, and flour.





10 ways to keep your employees engaged amid the coronavirus work-from-home phase





Remote working isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But you can help your company – and employees – emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic with these top 10 engagement ideas.





Coronavirus: Lessons from Bengaluru’s past in dealing with pandemics





History has shown us that societies and countries change, often radically, when they emerge from large crises. As the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak, a look at what lessons history has to offer Bengaluru from earlier pandemics.





Coronavirus: Ola in talks with States, Centre to offer vehicles, kitchen services





Ola will extend its transportation services to help facilitate the transit of healthcare professionals, senior citizens, government officials, and quick response teams who need mobility options during the coronavirus-led lockdown.





Coronavirus: PhonePe launches donation drive, aims to contribute Rs 100 Cr to PM Fund





PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 for every user who donates to the PM CARES Fund via the PhonePe app using UPI by April 30, 2020 to help with coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: Mahindra & Mahindra to manufacture face shield to combat COVID-19





Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, the carmaker sourced the technology behind the face shields from its American partner Ford Motor Company.





Coronavirus: TVS Motor, Group companies pledge Rs 25 Cr to PM's relief fund





It is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of the group, for battling coronavirus.





Ola Cabs gives 500 vehicles to transport doctors and for coronavirus-related activities





Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said Ola Cabs has agreed to give 500 vehicles to the government for transporting doctors and for other COVID-19 related activities.





Coronavirus: IIT Guwahati working on developing COVID-19 drug





IIT Guwahati on Monday said it is working on developing a drug for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and is planning to set up a dedicated centre for research on the deadly virus.





Coronavirus: IIT Hyderabad calls for adopting alternatives to ventilators





Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad on Monday suggested the Centre consider adopting 'bag valve mask' as an alternative to meet any surge in demand for ventilators, both in India and abroad, to treat COVID-19 patients.





Automobile manufacturers asked to make ventilators: Health Ministry





The Centre has asked automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to produce ventilators to boost the country's capacity in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.





Support pours in from all quarters for PM's emergency fund to fight coronavirus





Political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as Railways, and Bollywood personalities were among a cross-section of organisations and people who pledged their contribution to the fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus pandemic.





Karnataka, Tamil Nadu monitoring COVID-19 quarantines through app





Karnataka and Tamil Nadu govts have developed mobile apps for monitoring people under quarantine, and inform their contacts to check the spread of coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Unavailability of workers, transportation trucks remain challenges to meet demand, say FMCG players





Availability of workers at factories and trucks for transportation remain key challenges to meet the demand for essential items during the coronavirus-led lockdown, FMCG majors ITC and Dabur India said.





Gautam Adani gives Rs 100 Cr to PM Fund to fight coronavirus





Billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday announced a Rs 100 crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to the Prime Minister's Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM CARES, CM relief funds





Actor Anushka Sharma, husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Kartik Aaryan among others pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.





Robots help combat COVID-19 in other countries and may soon be deployed in India





In India, Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur is conducting a series of trials on a humanoid robot to check if it can be pressed into service for delivering medicines and food to COVID-19 patients admitted there.





Covid-19: Marico announces Rs 2.5 Cr prize for innovative healthcare solution





FMCG firm Marico and ATE Chandra Foundation have launched a nationwide hunt for innovative solutions to healthcare challenges during Covid-19 crisis.





Coronavirus: DPIIT, Startup India seek innovative solutions from startups





DPIIT and Startup India have launched a competition for all startups, companies, and innovators, seeking innovative technologies and solutions for precautionary and treatment-related interventions to stem the spread of coronavirus.





Government denies plan to extend 21-day coronavirus lockdown





Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba tweets that there will be no extension of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown amid reports and rumours that the shutdown is likely to be continued.