‘Posters don’t define culture; what you do defines culture’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

The good thing with entrepreneurship is that sense of creating something from scratch and that joy of working hard to take it to newer heights. - Shalini Gupta





Problems will come and go, but the journey of creating something of your own and helping your spouse in co-creating it is an immensely gratifying one. - Priyanka Gupta





Age is just a number. It’s never too late to follow your passion. - Kewal Kapoor, CHAI Kreative





In our society, where steady income is a benchmark of success, living with uncertainty demands a strong belief in oneself. - Yogita Bhalla





If we stopped worrying about other people’s expectations of us, our lives would be so much more meaningful. - Raga Olga D’silva, ‘Untold Lies’





Keeping your commitments and delivering on time is one single most important difference-maker. - Romil Dhakar, Casa Arte





We have to jump into the competition and prove ourselves every moment. - Taapsee Pannu





To take control of anything, you need an action plan, lest you flit and float through life, and become a bystander to your story. - Apurva Purohit, ‘Lady, You’re the Boss’





Passion is one of the key ingredients to make a good trainer. - Shruthi Jain





Blockchain will ensure that the ecosystem knows how the assets are working. - Sanjay Kuberkar, Schrocken





Intelligent and automated systems will empower businesses to be more efficient in the coming decade. - Ravi Mehta, Steadview Capital





IoT analytics can unearth new revenue avenues, better customer service, cost reduction and also improved competitive advantage. - Dhaval Sarvaiya, Intelivita





This is a truly exciting time for the legal technology sector - we are at the cusp of the legal sector's very own industrial revolution. - Sarvarth Misra, ContractPodAi





Get your basic mathematics and logic right. Then you can apply any engineering language for any given problem statement with experience and practice. - STS Prasad, Freshworks





The longer the screen time, the higher the possibility to monetise via advertisements. - Mahendra Sharma, Matrubharti Technologies





The spending for cybersecurity in India is less than 10 percent of the overall enterprise spending, a number that is way below the international standards. - Sanjay Sahebrao Katkar, Quick Heal Technologies





By all indications, this is going to be the biggest festive season that India has witnessed. - Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart Group





We expect to see positive momentum around IPOs in the first half of 2020. - Sandip Khetan, EY India





Indian banking and financial services will be driven to balance credit risk while increasing penetration. - Arun Raghavan, Arali Ventures





Quality and scale will determine success in financial services in the future. - Parth Gandhi, AION Capital





Empowering tens of millions of small businesses to more effectively procure and sell goods is not only a massive business opportunity but will help transform the economy. - Brad Gerstner, Altimeter Capital





The dining scene in India has changed massively. We have evolved from heavily upholstered interiors and Mughlai cuisines to a minimalistic décor and light flavourful cuisines. - Priyanka Gupta, Hops n’ Grains





India’s education market is huge. The engineering and skillset problems are bigger than what most people think and know. - Austen Allred, Lambda School





Ecommerce has boosted real estate as they are picking up the grade A space with rentals. - Shantanu Mazumder, Knight Frank India





Veganism as a way of life is deeply rooted in the Indian ethos. - Kangana Ranaut





Equal opportunity at the workplace is still a big challenge in the country. - Aruna Newton, Infosys





If the authorities have not been doing enough, as responsible citizens, we have to shoulder the responsibility and start the repair of these potholes. - Gurbaksh Singh, traffic constable





WhatsApp is the most penetrated social network in small-town India with maximum amount of time spent by a user on this platform. - Divij Goyal, CityMall





Metro startups are mostly concerned about valuation. Non-metro startups, on the other hand, are more about profit. - Saji Gopinath, Kerala Startup Mission





Given that the average person sleeps for a third of their life, the sleep solutions segment has seen little disruption or innovation in India. - Deepak Shahdadpuri, DSG Consumer Partners





Women’s purchasing power is on an upward trajectory as women continue to advance in society. - Nobuhiro Katsumata, Wacoal India





Cliched as it sounds, throwing money doesn’t guarantee loyalty. - Utkarsh Biradar, Bengaluru-based Flatheads





If our costs are low, then we can pass that benefit to the customer and they can save money. - Amit Kumar Agarwal, NoBroker.com





It's important to believe in your model in spite of giants and large investors coming in and pumping money. - Hari Menon, Bigbasket





Finance is the most seductive mistress and several startups have been seduced by it. It is like a drug and its addiction destroys the patient. - Sridhar Vembu, Zoho





No diet exists that will work for all weight problems. The underlying reasons vary, as also the approach should. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR





Solo travel can be liberating, empowering, and a powerful life experience. - Shivya Nath, The Shooting Star





Whether we like it or not, Bollywood influences a lot of people in our country. Hence, they need to represent something that we want our society to be like. - Radhika Apte





The arts bridge cultures; they're good for the economy, and they're good for fostering empathy and decency. - Julie Andrews





Art is not just about exploration or creativity but is meant to serve a purpose. - Vyshali Acharya





For impact to be sustainable, it must be embedded in the business. - Geeta Goel, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation India





Life is not about making money. It is about making a difference to someone, somewhere. - Saurabh Narang, Create4Cause





Either people should recycle plastic in the mountains or take back the plastic waste generated by them. - Deepti Sharma





From deliberate to instinctive, our actions should control our needs and wants, and sustainably work for the good of the environment. - Gomathi Suresh, Gallery Manora





At the end of the day, people who execute well will be the ones to survive. There will be periods of hyper competition. - Mridul Arora, SAIF Partners





Recruit for culture. The culture of the company is what you have to protect through thick and thin. - Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr





If the senior leadership understands how culture can drive business, the results are magical. - TN Hari and MS Subramanian, Bigbasket





Posters don’t define culture; what you do defines culture. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato





