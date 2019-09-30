‘If you love what you do, it makes everything much easier’ – 50 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 50 gems and insights from the week of September 23-29 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top 50 Quotes from 2018 here.





We cannot solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis. - Greta Thunberg





Right now, we can do small things to resist. Soon, it will come to a point where we can’t just do small things. - Liza Christopher, Vidyashilp Academy





The world needs to be prepared for this new generation of activists. Their activism, dedication and bravery are already moving leaders to make changes. - Kailash Satyarthi





Everything comes at a cost. Just what are you willing to pay for it? - Serena Williams





Travelling green may take a little extra effort initially, but it will soon become second nature for you. - Kavinder Singh, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts





Technology can play an instrumental role in consolidating the remote and mobile rural women workforce in a new and growing gig economy. - Neha Barjatya, FREND





Around 45 percent of startups come from Tier II and Tier III cities. About 9 to 10 percent startups have women as founders. - Anil Agrawal, DPIIT





Entrepreneurship doesn't always mean startups and IT. Core engineering businesses and brick and mortar businesses can also help make a mark in society. - Aayush Madhogaria, Jagannath Iron Foundry





Online retailers in India are expected to generate about $4.8 billion in sales during this year’s festive month. - Satish Meena, Forrester





India's largest asset is its intelligent and educated human capital and it is important to use these resources by allowing them to innovate in a problem area and then giving access to capital. - Sindhu Bhaskar, EST Group





India can really leap frog and become the world's leader in artificial intelligence, in AI skill and AI talent. - Vishal Sikka, Vianai Systems





The need of the hour is an effective and a proactive credit monitoring solution for preventing frauds that plague our financial system, and adversely affect our economy. - Vishal Sharma, AdvaRisk





There is an increase in startups that go beyond payments and credit and into areas like savings, investments and insurance. - Roopa Kudva and Amol Warange, Omidyar Network





The only way to monetise, engage, and create network effects in lending is by adding services that are inherently valuable to the customer while being profitable. - Asish Mohapatra, OfBusiness





India is a vast and diverse country, and the customer landscape is different. No two consumers think alike. - Adarsh Menon, Flipkart





There is virtually no cold chain for fruits and vegetables except apples, and India annually produces 266 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables. - Nitin Goel, InfiCold





Cancer is a global challenge. India alone adds more than a million patients every year. - Ranjith Menon, Chiratae Ventures





We are seeing a significant trend in the way people are looking at their own health now. The emphasis has gone back to healthy living as opposed to a healthcare or disease-management mindset. - Larry Braitman





Up to 30 percent of women do not return to their job after having their first child. - Fabrizio Gavelli, Danone





In data analytics, the why becomes more important than the what. - Sejal Vora, The Power of Data Storytelling





Data-driven insights are essential for building successful organisations, but the rapid growth of cloud-derived data makes it hard to provide a centralised view. - George Fraser, Fivetran





It is important to choose vendors with in-depth solution capability and help prepare the business become future ready in an agile manner. - Kumar Vembu, Gofrugal





Sweden spends over three percent of its GDP on supporting research and development. It also has a robust system of integrated innovation ecosystem. - Robin Sukhia, SIBC





Asia HR technology market is estimated to be at $9 billion. - Rohit Chennamaneni, Darwinbox





The current global wine market is a little over $300 billion and is expected to cross $400 billion by 2020. - Prateek Srivastava, Terraview





Learning will happen without actual learning; it will be done through gamification. - Venguswamy Ramaswamy, TCS iON





As academic pursuits today require more flexibility and mobility, the demand for fully furnished, fully maintained, internet-ready accommodations and innovative services have increased manifold. - Rohit Kapoor, OYO





The current workforce needs to be geographically dispersed as well as to be on-the-move as per the demands of the job. - Sumit Lakhani, Awfis





You have got to stay attuned to what the customer demand is and be different from your competitors. - Tom Keiser, Zendesk





When you fly a plane, you fly it many times as it is reusable; the same thing is required for space travel. - Elon Musk





It’s not just about numbers, but creating an environment that’s inclusive. It’s also becoming more and more okay to lead from the middle or the back than from the front. - Rasha Hasaneen, Ingersoll Rand





Developing a culture of continuous learning is key to creating a company of the future. - Aadesh Goyal, Tata Communications





There’s so much that a culture that’s built on strong foundations can do. - Ho Jia Jian, Viddsee





Entrepreneurship is all about dreaming. Entrepreneurs are born dreamers. You are trying to create something that is non-existent. - Ashish Shah, Pepperfry





Investors like exit, period. Sometimes, the founders get carried away with their unicornisation status that they miss the end game until it is too late. - Amit Jain, Z Nation Lab





Don’t think about it, just start creating content and once you get into the groove, you will only get better. - Shivani Kapila





The more people read happy-making books, the less time we have to squabble and hold grudges! - Milan Vohra, 'Our Song'





Art should not be elitist in nature, and should have a place in everyone’s life. - Gourmoni Das, Dot Line Space





India has a huge audience for art house cinema, foreign language cinema. - Anurag Kashyap





There is just one key to success in any field, and that is passion. You must have junoon for whatever you do. - Suchita Oswal Jain, Vardhman Textiles





Count your blessings, stop complaining, and turn your weakest points to your strengths. Change starts with you. Believe you can and you will. - Tanisha Roy





You have to celebrate successes, right? You also have to support failures. - Ananth Narayanan, Medlife





Pick your strength and work towards the goal. Fear of failure will never take you anywhere. - Esha Gupta





Don’t avoid mistakes, but extract the maximum learning from your mistakes. - Sidu Ponnappa, Gojek India Engineering Centre





The best way to learn is by experimentation. You have to be okay with making mistakes. - Aditi Rakhe, TIFA Working Studios





When you live your life all the way alone, and manage your sickness and mental breakdowns, you become strong. - Naaz Joshi, Miss World Diversity





Entrepreneurship is not just a career option. It is a way of life. - Nusrat Sanghamitra, CyCa OncoSolutions





Great things never come from staying in your comfort zone. - Nidhi Kumra, YourSpace





Perseverance always pays off. - Narmada Deb, Mostly Handmade





Once you start believing in something, the motivation and other factors come automatically. - Sudhir Singh, Marg ERP





If you love what you do, it makes everything much easier. - Ash Lilani, Saama Capital





