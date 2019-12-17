‘Valuation is vanity’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From valuation to value, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts and stories!

By Madanmohan Rao
17th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights from the week of December 9-15 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of 50 Quotes from Techsparks 2019 here.


F

Everyone deserves recognition as a human being. - Ratan Tata


There will be times in life when someone comes along to give you a wake-up call, and get you out of your shell. - Nikhil Kumar, IndiaStack


You never know who influences you and in what way – that’s the beauty of all our lives. - Nikhita Gandhi


Life is about having an open mind and being aware that everyone is equal and thus being biased or narrow-minded is unnecessary. - Krystyna Devina Lason


Holding on is believing that there's only a past; letting go is knowing that there's a future. - Daphne Rose Kingma


Staying ahead is harder than getting ahead. - Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprises


Successful education products aren’t built purely around information dissemination. - Zishaan Hayath, Toppr


India has become hugely data-rich, even before it has become rich. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog


We are in the most exciting phase of e-governance in the history of India. Information technology is bringing a great transformation in the governance spectrum. - Gagan Rai, NSDL e-Governance


The MSME sector is the core engine of the Indian economy and there is a need to create compelling solutions for MSMEs to thrive. - Sameer Nigam, PhonePe


For any SME with ambition, there are two critical parameters: growth and sustainability. - Mihir Mehta, Ashika Group


The accelerated growth of the Indian video entertainment ecosystem has had an unprecedented impact on the consumer. - Varun Narang, Hotstar


This is the time to discover B2B startups in India whose innovations can be applied on a global scale. - Sajan Pillai, Season Two Ventures


Majority of businesses in India, whether traditional or new age, continue to be offline driven, requiring high touch human intervention at most stages of the value chain. - Gurpreet Singh, Awign


If you want to solve for the next billion you need to find a livelihood problem or a survival problem. - Nikunj Parashar, Sagar Defence


For India to become a $5 trillion economy, manufacturing has to be at the forefront. - Amrit Acharya, Zetwerk


The future of Indian retail is, and must be, local. - Akansha Hazari-Ericson, m.Paani


It’s very difficult for an emerging market to copy the US model and localise it because the stage of development is different for different countries. - Hans Tung, GGV Capital


Channelising VC money into “Bharat” is the need of the hour. - Anupam Jalote, iCreate


India is the third-largest air travelling country in the world. - Boris Zha, HappyEasyGo


There is a massive difference between learning and speaking English. With most apps or even in schools, one is taught to read the language but not much emphasis is put on how to speak. - Manit Parikh, ELSA


Music students have zero assistance when they practice on their own post their sessions with the guru. - Gopala Krishna Koduri, MusicMuni Labs


AI and cognitive computing puts a face on the often impersonal online world. Instead of being fed overused, canned responses, live chat connects customers to real people. - Sheshgiri Kamath, Kapture CRM


Logistics needs full transformation similar to what happened in accounts 30 years ago with SAP, Tally, Oracle and in marketing and sales with Salesforce. - Varun Biyani, SuperProcure


Retail 4.0 has led to a transformation of the supply chain as a competitive differentiator and enabler of strategic growth. - Sunil Munshi, Denave


Blockchain is a great asset as it helps in tracking the product’s lifecycle and tenure transfer from source to store shelf. - Abhishek Bansal, Shadowfax


Legacy speech analytics systems are simply not meeting the needs of the world’s top brands. - Swapnil Jain, Observe.ai


There are two kinds of engineers: one scared of hard problems and others who get excited about solving them. - Jyoti Bansal, Harness


Most restaurants don’t know what it costs to make a dish; their pricing is unscientific and arbitrary, leaving money on the table on each sale. - Vinodh Rajaraman, EagleOwl


Astronomy is not a subject that is well integrated in the education system today. - Aryan Mishra, Spark Astronomy


Arts is the most important way of staying in touch with oneself in a meaningful manner. - Kristine Michael, SAF


Once you pass out of college you must challenge yourself and be curious all the time for the rest of your life. - Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS


If we support the natural talents of children, they can do wonders. - Piyush Rathi


The intersection of need and opportunity is about people. - Geeta Goel, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation India


To build a business that has scale, the team needs to be truly inclusive, diverse in its approach, fertile for innovation and ready to bring about disruption. - Neiharika Rajiv, Suvida


We have used and abused single-use plastic, creating havoc in our water bodies and are rapidly pushing marine life towards mass extinction. - Kaushiq Kodithodi, Jellyfish Watersports


We need to become attentive to our consumption. We can make a huge difference by saying no to single-use plastic items. - Dia Mirza


The human race is a winner when people are more competitive in the right spirit. - Mithun Prabhu


The perplexity of the current reward ecosystem is that there are too many. - Amit Sharma, Twid


You have to do whatever it takes to get to your first ten customers. The first million dollars is about how do you triple that money from there. - Ashu Garg, Foundation Capital


All you have in life is your reputation, which you have to zealously protect. - Richard Branson


Valuation is vanity. That number is going to keep changing with every round, but what will not change is the percentage of ownership. - Tarun Davda, Matrix India


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).


Also Read

The Top 10 Books of 2018 for Entrepreneurs


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bill Gates shares his reading list to help you start 2020 on a 'good note'

Sohini Mitter

Swiggy reports loss of Rs 2,345 Cr on a revenue of Rs 1,122 Cr in FY19

Sameer Ranjan

IIFL Wealth Hurun India reveals India's self-made billionaires under 40; Divyank Turakhia tops the list

Apurva P

[Funding alert] B2B-focused foodtech startup HungerBox raises $12M to fuel expansion in India and Southeast Asia

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
How Infosys is making its employees future-ready (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Realme ups ante against Xiaomi with PaySa

Press Trust of India

Data storytelling: how to influence action through story arcs and meaningful insights

Madanmohan Rao

IIFL Wealth Hurun India reveals India's self-made billionaires under 40; Divyank Turakhia tops the list

Apurva P

[Funding alert] B2B agritech startup Bijak raises $2.5M from Omnivore, Omidyar Network India, and Sequoia Capital's Surge

Debolina Biswas

Bengaluru-based Embibe acquires 90.5 pc in AI-based K12 learning platform Funtoot

Sampath Putrevu

Insolvency law to have positive impact on corporate bond market: Sebi chief

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore