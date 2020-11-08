[TechSparks 2020] From entrepreneur to leader: 30 quotes on the inspiring journey of a founder

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our recent articles. Share these gems and insights from the TechSparks speakers with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





In Part IV of our special collection of quotes from YourStory’s TechSparks 2020 coverage, we present insights on the roles and responsibilities of founders (see Part II and Part III) as well). Check out our earlier quotes compilations from conference editions in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014.





See also our compilation of quotes from the top Tech30 startup founders of 2020, and profiles of the Tech30 startups over the years: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011.

When you become the first to break the code, you also become the reference. - Chef Vikas Khanna

When you’re category-defining, you’ve to see if you’re helping shape an ecosystem. - Shailendra Singh, Sequoia Capital





We have to develop knowledge, and humility is absolutely essential for that. - Sridhar Vembu, Zoho





Clarity of thought is as important or even more important than performance today – and it has to be well articulated too. - Anu Hariharan, Y Combinator





A lot of tech entrepreneurs get so involved in algorithms and science…it is all very important, but we need to focus on what you present to the world. - Rajashree R, TCS





The narrative strikes a chord on the other side. It has to come from the heart and has to mix with the substance of your business plan effortlessly – so that it becomes a part of you. - Anup Jain, Orios Venture Partners

Good startup founders are good storytellers. Unless you have a good story, you won’t be able to pique any interests. - Saurabh Jain, Paytm

Power of branding lies in the idea of storytelling. - Jalak Rawal, Monk Entertainment





If you look at companies with the best culture in the world, they have a history of treating their employees the same way as their customers. - Anoop Suresh, Springworks

Although the number of women-founded and co-founded startups are on the increase, investors are still sceptical about investing in women tech entrepreneurs. - Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media

Success is common, but enduring success that can last for decades is rare. - Shailendra Singh, Sequoia Capital

Brand strategy IS business strategy because it involves purpose, company culture, brand behaviour, and experience design. - Mohit Jayal, Motherland Joint Ventures





You will doubt yourself, you will doubt your abilities, and you will doubt your decisions and actions. But it's important to persevere and not lose sight of your dreams. - Sonu Sood, actor and humanitarian





Be very brave. Do not compromise on vision. - PB Venugopal, Lexus India





If you are so immersed in your work where time melts away and you find a great sense of fulfilment, then that is the holy grail of professional success. - Saurabh Mukherjea, ‘The Victory Project’





You go through a lot of ups and downs and you really need someone who can be a friend, not just a business partner. - Vibhore Goyal, CoCubes





The more you chase a money goal, the more the goal post keeps shifting. You are always in an unsatisfied zone. - Nithin Kamath, Zerodha





Founders need to keep the board and investors aligned, and then be honest with themselves as this requires both short term and long term goals. - Shweta Bhatia, Eight Roads Ventures India

Be in the driver seat of your own life and not let anyone else drive the direction of your life. - Aaksha Meghawat, Apple

The last-mile human touch always helps. People giving their time, knowledge, and energy…passion matters. - Suniel Shetty





You can’t have strategy doing the work all the time. You've to let the odds and serendipity take over sometimes. - Shailendra Singh, Sequoia Capital





COVID-19 has been the mother of all wake-up calls. - Sarbvir Singh, PolicyBazaar

We are all not in the same boat, but we’re all in the same storm. - Suniel Shetty

The post-pandemic business environment will be one represented by growing geopolitical complexity, a more polarised society, and the chance for backlash if the popular sentiment is hurt. - Madan Bahal, Adfactors PR

ALSO READ Meet the man who stands by the Godavari to prevent people from polluting the river

The most enduring companies gain dominance because of their unique understanding of market asymmetry or inflection point. - Pieter Kemps, Sequoia Capital India

High winds doesn’t make great sailors, light wind sailing makes great sailors...they equalise everything. - Ashish Hemrajani, BookMyShow

We need to slowly start changing complainers to entrepreneurs…because complainers will have problems and can be problem solvers. - Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande





The best time to do something new is today. - FM Nirmala Sitharaman





The system makes it extremely hard for young entrepreneurs to succeed. If, as a country, we keep ridiculing risk-takers, we will always be a nation of job seekers. - Kunal Shah, CRED

The day you think there is no scope for improvement, the game is over. - Byju Raveendran

India has a valuable talent pool, and this is a very powerful mechanism to create opportunities within India and develop products of value for the world. - Karan Bajaj, WhiteHat Jr.

Stressed your cup is half-empty not full? Remember you always need to stay grateful. - Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’

You deal with the world the way it is, not the way you wish it was. This is where you develop character. - John Chambers, JC2

We must ask ourselves, can we make a difference? Can we be innovative and creative and not just look at the money value of what we've done but the contribution it has made to our humanity and our human population in India? - Ratan Tata





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).