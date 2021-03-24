Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 24, 2021)

Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Cancer Clinics recently closed pre-Series A funding of $1.5 million led by Axilor Ventures. With this, M-Venture Partners (MVP), a Singapore based early-stage fund, also marked its debut in India. NATCO Pharma Limited, Hyderabad-based pharma and infrastructure entrepreneurs, leaders of Bharti group, senior partners from McKinsey, and ISB alumni also participated in the round.

Bengaluru-based fintech startup Velocity, founded by IIT Bombay graduates a year ago, and which provides collateral free loans to online businesses, has raised $10.3 million in seed funding led by Valar Ventures, a US-based VC firm backed by Peter Thiel. The other investors who participated in this seed round include founding investors Mato Peric and Tom Stafford (DST Global) as well as Presight Capital, Utsav Somani’s iSeed, Oliver Jung (LAO Holdings), Robert Frohwein (Kabbage), Dhruv Arora (Syfe) and Erik Podzuweit & Florian Prucker (Scalable Capital).

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) for casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality opens for subscription today and will continue until March 26. The company is planning to raise Rs 452.87 crore through its public issue at the higher end of the price band Rs 498-500 per share. Barbeque Nation on Tuesday raised Rs 203 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, and the company's IPO committee has decided to allocate 40,57,861 shares at Rs 500 apiece to 21 anchor investors.

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc's Chief Impact Officer. The financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies, including Mars, AB InBev, and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

Pic Credit - Instagram account of Sussex Royal

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, sent an email to employees noting the Atlanta shootings’ effect on the company’s large Asian population. According to CNBC, Pichai sent the email last week after a shooting spree in Georgia that killed eight people, including six Asian women. This spurred nationwide protests over the weekend.

Technoking of Tesla Elon Musk today announced that customers can purchase Tesla vehicles with Bitcoin as payment. In a tweet, Musk added: "Tesla is using only internal and open-source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. Pay by Bitcoin capability [will be] available outside the US later this year."

Amazon is witnessing a few additions and changes to its top leadership positions. Tableau Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and former Amazon executive, Adam Selipsky, will be the next CEO of the tech giant's cloud business- Amazon Web Services (AWS). Adam will be stepping into the shoes of Andy Jassy who was announced as Amazon's new CEO after Jeff Bezos announced to step down in February this year.

Delhi-based food brand offering natural peanut butter, Happy Jars, on Wednesday announced that it has raised Rs 3 crore in its seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Started in 2018, it is the 8th deal of IPV for 2021 , who are likely to invest Rs 155 crore this year across 60 plus startups.

Happy Jars Founders - Surabhi Talwar, Vikram Sekhar

Public App, a location-based social network backed by news aggregator startup Inshorts, has secured Rs 300 crore in funding from A91 Partners with participation from existing investors. It had raised Rs 260 crore in funding led by Addition, along with SIG and Tanglin Venture Partners, six months ago.

Medix Global, an innovative and digital health and medical management solutions provider, has launched the inaugural edition of Digital Health Innovation Challenge India to address the gaps in the healthtech ecosystem. Through this initiative, Medix is looking to support Indian healthtech startups developing digital health solutions to address problems related to healthcare accessibility, affordability, quality, and democratise healthcare and advance the sustainability of the healthcare eco­system in India.

ExtraaEdge, a Pune-based martech startup focussed on the education sector, on Wednesday said it has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round from Pentathlon Ventures. The round also saw participation from 9Unicorns, Indian Angel Network, Faad Network, and DevX Innovation. Existing investors Sprout Venture Partners and TiE Pune Angels, and prominent angels, including Monish Darda (Co-founder and CTO, Icertis), Manasij Ganguly (ex-CEO, Threadsol), and Aditya Somani (ex-Premji Invest) also participated in the round.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday raised the limit for tax exemption on interest earned on provident fund contribution by employees to Rs 5 lakh per annum in specified cases from Rs 2.5 lakh proposed in the Budget. In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman had capped the tax-free interest earned on provident fund contribution by employees and employers together to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh in a year in an attempt to dissuade high earners from parking their surplus in what is supposed to be a common man's retirement fund.

Pune-based online learning startup Zotalabs has raised $125,000 (Rs 90 lakh approx) in its seed funding round. The company aims to create a subscription-based platform to provide students access to K-12 education globally from multiple educational institutions.

Zetwerk Manufacturing, a digital homegrown B2B marketplace for large manufacturing, on Wednesday announced it has bought back shares worth $8.3 million (Rs 60.92 crore) from employees and early investors. A large part of the Zetwerk workforce participated in the employee stock options (ESOPS) liquidation process completed in three rounds. However, the Bengaluru-based company did not disclose the exact number of employees who benefited from the buyback.

Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Simbo.ai has been announced as the winner of NASSCOM CoE’s Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC) under the prescription digitisation segment. Simbo.ai’s recently launched its flagship cloud-based application programming interface (API) platform, SimboAlpha, which enables healthcare workers to create voice-based electronic medical records (EMR).

Veteran actor George Segal — known for his Oscar-nominated performance in the 1966 classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the star of the sitcom The Goldbergs — passed away on Wednesday, March 24. He was 87.

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the health ministry informed that a new double mutant variant has been found in the country. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a group of 10 national laboratories established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have been responsible for carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses. INSACOG’s analysis on samples from Maharashtra has revealed some mutations which do not match with the previously catalogued variants of concerns (VOCs).

The Indian government's official chatbot on WhatsApp to help people with coronavirus-related information has crossed 30 million users in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The official WhatsApp chatbot by the Ministry of Health and MyGov — developed by artificial intelligence-focussed startup Haptik — was made available to all WhatsApp users for free in English and Hindi languages.

In a bid to provide a level-playing field, the government has decided not to levy 2 percent digital service tax if goods and services are sold through Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players. The amendment to Finance Bill 2021 clarifies that offshore ecommerce platforms don't have to pay 2 percent equalisation levy if they have permanent establishment or they pay any income tax here.

Swiggy, the on-demand delivery unicorn, has announced that it would bear the entire cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for its two-lakh plus delivery staff. The company has its presence across 500 cities. This development comes in the backdrop of the government announcing that COVID-19 vaccines would be available for all those who are 45 years and above from April 1, 2020.