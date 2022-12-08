‘India is slated to be entering its decade of eminence’ – 30 quotes on India business opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 28 - December 4 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s pandemic responses here.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

We have the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, some of the largest digital businesses are being built...there is no market today like India. - Puneet Chandok, AISPL





The relaxation of data localisation would help start-ups and businesses by not making them pay the additional compliance burdens and costs associated with the localisation mandate. - Kazim Rizvi, The Dialogue

Startups have helped in putting India at the very forefront of technology innovation for the world. - E. Magesh, C-DAC

Startup valuations based on ‘2021 parameters’ in private markets are up for a bumpy ride. - Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India





More than a third of large outcomes in our startup ecosystem have been marketplaces and contribute to more than $100 billion in GMV. - Anand Daniel, Accel





While the marketplace model is popular across multiple categories, upstream business-to-business (B2B), fintech, and shipping and logistics are some of the most exciting areas. - Prabhav Kashyap, Bain & Company

When compared with advanced economies, the logistics cost in India is much higher than the global benchmarks and makes business operations less profitable. - Karan Shaha, Vahak

There has been a rising consciousness around Ayurveda in recent years. - Vishal Kaushik, Upakarma Ayurveda

The agri foodtech space can no longer be called niche. It has caught the attention of generalist VCs the world over. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore





To see investment levels surpass all other countries in the Asia-Pacific region and compete on the global stage is indicative of the impressive range and depth of innovations coming from the country and potential to impact the agrifood industry as a whole. - Michael Dean, AgFunder





The size of the [activewear] segment is over Rs 54,000 crore and growing rapidly. - Rhea Singh Anand, Flexnest





The Indian real estate sector has massive untapped potential. - Aditya Jhaveri, Blox

The new reforms that have been brought in by the Dept of Space truly accommodate everyone’s dream of going to space. - Moin SPM, Agnikul Cosmos

These launches by Indian startups will have significant bearing on the Indian private sector’s future endeavours in space. - Pawan K Goenka, Department of Space

Every new technology that arrived at our doorstep made our lives better. - Sundar Pichai, ﻿Alphabet





Nowadays from our homes to watches, everything is smart. So why should our bags be left behind? - Purvi Roy, Arista Vault





We will double the amount of data in the world over the next few years. It is the cornerstone of digital transformation but working with data is tricky. You need integration, governance, and visualisation. - Adam Selipsky, AWS

Data centres are capital intensive and investors with a long-term horizon are exploring this asset class. - Ramesh Nair, Colliers India

When these [new technology] solutions are built, if you’re not thinking about how someone with a disability or with limited functionality is going to interact with it, you’re going to lock them out of the economy. - Apoorv Kulkarni, OMI Foundation





India has the potential to grow its GDP exponentially when India’s women are provided with the right platform to learn, grow, and earn an income. - Nishtha Yogesh, Hunar Online Courses





Indian organisations, even the modern ones, are more hierarchical and people want to please the boss. We show a lot of creativity in the execution of ideas, but not in the conception. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

Small business owners often face a shortfall in their everyday capital requirements. - Sunil Daga, Kotak Mahindra Bank





Chennai stands as a stark example of the fact that ‘while some parts of the world have scarcity of water, others have over-abundance. - Sundar Mahalingam, HCL





People in India have the notion that the condition of the toilets will never improve and that the status quo will remain. - Amol Bhige, ToiletSeva

There's a new wave of users and customers who want to engage with brands on a channel of their choice, with context personalisation, and a lot of insight and relevance. - Karthik Rajaram, Freshworks

Every [touchpoint] is a make-or-break situation to build a customer relationship and drive sales. - Sahiba Ratra, Meta





Designers can make visible what without them can never be seen. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

The global slowdown will have less impact on domestic demand-led economies such as India... India's output will expand 7% in fiscal year 2022-2023 and 6% in next fiscal year. - Louis Kuijis, S&P





While recessionary forces in the west weigh on the global economy, the APAC region and India are expected to remain beacons of growth in an otherwise uninspiring economic backdrop. - Shishir Baijal, Knight Frank India

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing and most dynamic emerging markets. - Anand Daniel, Accel

From a ‘rare bright spot,’ when most world economies are staring at a slowdown, India is slated to be entering its decade of eminence. - Amitabh Chaudhry, Axis Bank





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (dowloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).