‘Frustration is the genesis of entrepreneurship’ – 55 quotes from Indian startup journeys

A good manager knows what seems unimportant today becomes a bigger demon tomorrow. - Tulsi Swamy, Prime Venture Partners





There’s no better validation for what you are building, than customers telling their friends and family to sign up. - Hena Mehta, Basis





Don’t get attached to what you create. The customer can reject you in an hour. - Kishore Biyani, Future Group





Last-mile delivery is the key to creating a positive impact on the consumer’s mind. - Farooq Adam, Fynd





When you have a great team, it helps free up your time to focus more on the overarching goals and strategy than day-to-day activities. - Akshaara Lalwani, Communicate India





One mistake that most first-time entrepreneurs make is that they try to do the functionality of one use case and not for a larger pilot. - Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai





Distribution is queen - today, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to get ‘discovered’ on social media. - Anmol Garg, Sales5X





Nowadays, consumers are more inclined to the organised sector as they are more brand conscious and are willing to spend more for the right product. - Bhagwandas Malani, Centuary Mattresses





Business has to now fully embrace stakeholder capitalism, which means not only maximising profits. - Klaus Schwab, WEF





Development issues cannot be contained within national boundaries. - Medha Patkar





Every sunrise sector goes through a boom and bust. - Avnish Bajaj, Matrix India





Global organisations are shifting their spend from legacy singular HR tools to data-driven, intelligent talent experience platforms. - Mahe Bayireddi, Phenom People





Physical has its own advantages and nuances and digital has its own. Both of them came in different eras and they will meet. - Kishore Biyani, Future Group





Technology is blind and you have the ability to solve the first barrier, which is social. - Shalini Puchalapalli, Amazon India





Artificial intelligence and machine Learning technologies have become new trends in the HR industry. - Yogita Tulsiani, iXceed Solutions





There are two key factors to consider when it comes to deploying any new technology: first is security, and second, the ease of use. - Zac Cheah, PundiX





Today’s teachers are very tech-savvy and use technology for a variety of needs. The struggle is that they have to juggle between multiple tools to solve these needs. - Deepanshu Arora, Toddle





The true potential of internet lies in search, as huge corpus of knowledge has limited value if one cannot find information from it when one needs it. - Padma Priya Gaggara, Microsoft





We need to sit down and come out with ethics governing the facial recognition as it is an issue that the people all over the world are grappling with. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys





AI and ML is not good-to-have but must-have. - Kabir Rastogi, Delhivery





There has been a rapid rise in the number of fantasy game buffs and it has the potential to establish a new age of gaming. - Saurabh Chopra, Ballebaazi.com





Research takes a long time but you cannot divorce academia from the rest of life. - Shrinivas Kulkarni, Caltech





With voice-activated search, the experience of researching and booking travel has the potential to become quicker and easier than ever before. - Sameer Dhanrajani





Millennials are a digital-first generation who are reshaping the world’s economy, pushing companies to reexamine the way they do business. - Sujith Narayanan, epiFi





The addressable market for MSME financing is massive. - Alok Mittal, Indifi Technologies





Better connectivity, more awareness and higher purchasing power of people in small cities are powering teens’ new-found identity as consumers. - Dipali Mathur Dayal, The Natturel and Kool





Education marketing is going through a paradigm shift. Education sector spending is growing at 18 percent. The CAGR is expected to reach $30 billion by 2025. - Abhishek Ballabh, ExtraaEdge





SaaS is gaining more of the new spending, although licensed-based software will still be purchased and its use expanded through 2023. - John-David Lovelock, Gartner





India provides a perfect platform for virtual tournaments with an audience of more than 100 million gamers to offer. - Soham Thacker, Gamerji





Digital India has given a huge boost to even the smallest of entrepreneurs, but they still lack training and the right skill set to use the digital medium in the most effective ways. - Ila Kapoor Chaddah, Ziba by Hand





The vitamin and health supplements market is ripe for disruption and presents a huge market opportunity in India. - Deepak Shahdadpuri, DSG Consumer Partners





The entrepreneurial energy of startups is rising well beyond the known metropolitan hubs and is remarkably high in Tier II cities, despite the obvious challenges. - Lathika Pai, Microsoft





There is massive unmet demand for high-quality food commodities in India. - Akash Sharma, TechnifyBiz





In India, we love our celebrities and our desire to connect with them and make them part of our lives is unparalleled compared to any other part of the world. - Mahesh Gogineni, WYSH





India is still in its infancy in the organic food space and we have a long way to go before we witness a revolution. - Yatan Ahluwalia, Valley View Organic Orchard





The global logistics market is ripe for change. India is a huge market with unique infrastructure challenges; this represents a promising opportunity for local startups. - Lak Ananth, Next47





Bengaluru has served as India's technology capital for over three decades now. - Prashant Prakash, Accel





Building a consumer brand in India is not easy given the size and number of consumers in this country. While the potential is unlimited, so are the challenges. - Arjun Vaidya, Dr. Vaidya





The positive trend of fast-growing Indian towns and smaller cities on the global landscape is certainly attracting the attention of cybercriminals becoming more sophisticated. - J Kesavardhanan, K7 Computing





I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft





A common mistake that investors and entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia make is that they look at this as one region, but it is not one region. - Jenny Lee, GGV Capital





All of us want to be healthy. But it is tough for us to follow a routine and regime. - Vikas Bansal, Cure.fit





You need to have an open mind, but also a prepared mind, one which absorbs things that are important by thorough research and understanding. - Prashant Prakash, Accel India





One success, one winner can pay for dozens and dozens of failures. - Jeff Bezos, Amazon





Life comes with highs and with highs come lows. We just have to accept it, deal with it and move on. - Anjali Saraogi, ultramarathon runner





Differentiation is going to come from innovation, and innovation comes from the power of the human mind. - N R Narayana Murthy, Infosys





Artworks are conversations, and they provide confidence as well as satisfaction. - Naveen Pattar





Art and culture see no boundaries. People connect at different levels beyond socio-political borders. - Sandhya Singh Parmar, Art Beyond Borders





One of the hardest things that humans do is tell riveting, engaging, inspiring stories. When you get it right, it's a lever that can change the world. - Jeff Bezos, Amazon





In India, art is not just a luxury. It is a belief system and celebration that empowers our country. - Sonu Mulchandani, e-Studio





Growth is about celebrating difference and is also about accepting the grey shades in life. - Anirban ‘Onor’ Dhar





This constant competitive battle engulfs us in a “me-focused” mindset as we grow up, rather than a “we-focused” one. - Rahul Adhikari, International Changemaker Olympiad





It is difficult to learn from success. - GSK Velu, Trivitron Healthcare





Make a product as best as you can without worrying about the result. – Ravi Gupta, Gargee Designer





Organisations now want to use paper-based packaging materials so they can promote themselves as green companies. - Gaurav Jalan, Packman Packaging





Giving back need not be a CSR activity, to be done only after a certain scale of revenue and profits. - Anurakt Jain, Klub





If you want to be an actor or a stylist or a producer, don’t be in it for the end result. Be in it for the process! - Rhea Kapoor, Rheson





Your mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive. - Tanvi Malik, FabAlley





Frustration is the genesis of entrepreneurship. - Bhavin Turakhia, Zeta





