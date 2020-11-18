‘The future of live sport is streaming’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The hardest part while deciding on product features is to maintain a balance between becoming too casual and, at the same time, providing an enjoyable experience. - Able Joseph, Aisle





It’s a beautiful thing when an entrepreneur builds a product to solve his or her own pain point and finds that to resonate or spread organically across many other developers who are facing similar problems. - Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Nexus Venture Partners





The beauty of SaaS is that it has made you re-earn your customer every month since customers can now afford to throw your software out as it suits them. - Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Upekkha Catalyst

SaaS offers businesses scalability and flexibility, both in terms of budget outlays and output. - Vaibhav Vasa, Biz Analyst





A digital bank stands for trust and that translates directly to security and reliability. - Nishant Chandra, YeLo Bank

Fasteners and their complexities are not going away; automation has to catch up. - Nikhil Ramaswamy, CynLr





The growing broadband connectivity in the country is making online learning easier for students. Hence, this opportunity will continue to be relevant for PC vendors for at least a few more quarters. - Bharath Shenoy, IDC India





You will not find many people working or having a tailor-made model for farmers, be it the model related to vegetable aggregation or agri input selling or contract farming, for that matter. - Shashank Kumar, DeHaat

The future of live sport is streaming. - David White, New Zealand Cricket

Personalisation is the future of fashion. - Kashif Mohammad, Rapawalk





The community of contractors is very skilled in their hands-on work but still lags in using digital tools. - Debashree Ghatak, ReNEWate





Game developers and gaming businesses today are at the forefront of innovation and need highly scalable technology solutions that reduce the risks and costs. - Puneet Chandok, Amazon Internet Services





The gaming industry is booming and this is the right time to be part of it. - Kajal Aggarwal

As safety and sanitisation will be some of the key aspects that guests will be looking for before booking their stay, the hospitality industry is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that it delivers a safe, comfortable, and immaculate experience. - Aviral Gupta, Zostel





Seven out of 10 from the middle class population in India do not have any health insurance and those who do, are typically underinsured as the average cover in India is Rs 5 lakh. - Khushboo Jain, ImpactGuru





The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards delivery-only model for small and large scale restaurants in India. This paves the way for a growing popularity of cloud kitchens as a business model, drifting away from retail-driven QSR brands. - Anshul Gupta, BOX8





Most employee service desks are still using traditional models, tools, and KPIs. As a result, employees still waste a substantial amount of time getting simple issues resolved manually. - Saurabh Kumar, Rezolve.ai





Today, agencies and freelancers have to devote significant time and resources just to manage clients, since client management happens across multiple tools and platforms. - Yash Shah, Clientjoy





B2B sales has not undergone a transformation for more than a decade and salespeople continue to work for the tools and not the other way round. - Vinod Muthukrishnan, Cisco





Providing technologies for someone struggling with speech or language issues is nascent because of attitudinal barriers to certain kinds of assistive technologies. - Dr Vibha Krishnamurthy, Ummeed

The question is not which type of learning is better – physical or online. The question is, how might we combine, or blend both to reach a much higher level of experiential learning? - Ramji Raghavan, Agastya International Foundation

Even an abstract concept such as the intelligence of a person can be quantified in the form of an Intelligence Quotient (IQ), then why can we not quantify every employee’s cyber consciousness? - Rahul Tyagi, Lucideus

Live video shopping solves the listing, establishing trust, and marketing problems all at once. - Chitresh Parihar, Baaz





The global voice shopping market is still young and holds tremendous growth potential. - Bahubali Shete, Klovechef





A recession imparts momentum to certain specific technologies at affordable rates. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business

As engineers, we tend to believe we can move mountains ourselves. But no matter how good you are, it is always about the team. - Mohit Aron, Cohesity

