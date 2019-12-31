Drawn from our comprehensive coverage of India’s startup ecosystem, we present 85 quotes on how to accept and cope with the inevitable challenges in the entrepreneur’s roller-coaster journey.





Mistakes and errors are part of the startup journey, and show the path to success ahead. A mindset of resilience, reflection, and resolve are key to bounce back from challenges. Learning from the mistakes of others and asking for help when down and out are useful practices as well.





See also my reviews of the related books The Other 'F' Word, Adapt, The Up Side of Down, Who Blunders and How, The Wisdom of Failure, Fail Better, Fail Fast, and Failing to Succeed.













The meaning of failure

If you’ve never failed in life, you’ll be a bad entrepreneur. – Rajiv Srivatsa, Urban Ladder





If there are no rough patches, you may not be on the right path. – Sampad Swain, Instamojo





It is failure that gives you the proper perspective on success. – Ellen DeGeneres





99 percent of startups will fail. But 100 percent of entrepreneurs will succeed. – K Vaitheeswaran, Again Drinks





If something is important enough you should try. Even if the probable outcome is failure. – Elon Musk





Failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success. – Arianna Huffington





The only way you are going to have success is to have lots of failures first. – Sergey Brin, Google





Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. – Oprah Winfrey





We might fail, we might succeed, but tomorrow people will at least remember us for trying something new. – Taapsee Pannu





Don't process your failures as "game over," but rather as part of a rigorous startup methodology. – John Danner and Mark Coopersmith, ‘The Other “F” Word’





You may not succeed 100 percent, and people tend to scrutinise your failures than remember your successes. But only when you fail, do you realise the actual value of success. – Anil Kumble





Success and failure are just relative terms. Take failures in the same spirit as success. It is a part and parcel of growing every day, for every day is a challenge. – Shikha Suman, Medimojo





The inevitability of setbacks and failures

There is no innovation and creativity without failure. Period. – Brene Brown





No matter how much clarity you have, things keep changing. One has to be agile because nothing goes as planned. – Shalini Prakash, Epic.One





Giving up is the greatest failure. – Jack Ma, Alibaba





Setbacks are a part of the entrepreneurship journey and resilience in dealing with them sets apart successful entrepreneurs from others. – Roopa Kudva, Omidyar Network





Making the wrong decision is better than making no decision at all. – William Tanuwijaya, Tokopedia





The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. – Oprah Winfrey





It is important to struggle to truly appreciate the end result. – Anand Virmani, Nao Spirits & Beverages





Perfection happens only after many iterations. – Subhashini Chandramani, 'The Garden Art Journal'





Version One is better than Version None. – David Nour, 'Co-create'





The resilient mindset

Never stop creating, irrespective of success or failure. Whatever the circumstance, never stop creating. – Varun Rao





You have to celebrate successes, right? You also have to support failures. – Ananth Narayanan, Medlife





There will be failures, stumbling blocks, but if you have the confidence, the resilience, and perseverance, you can succeed against all odds. Sometimes, you create phobias around you that are non-existent. – Shalini Warrier, Federal Bank





Your fear of failure can only be defeated by your desire to succeed. – '1001 Ways to Creativity'





Be honest about how you approach failure. Don't just be critical of yourself, because that can be self-serving. – Megan Rapinoe





Be open. Be a sponge and absorb everything. Work hard — and for free if you have to — when following your dreams. Keep at it, don’t let failure stop you. – Bobbi Brown, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics





We need to be prepared to take risks — risk to fail, to make mistakes, not to be accepted, or even to be ridiculed. – Roopa Moudgil, IPS





What defines us is how well we rise after falling. – Chinu Kala, Rubans





You have to develop strong resilience and the ability to get back up after a failure. – Akash Saxena, Hotstar





We will fall and fail many times, but eventually, we’ll find the ability within ourselves to build, create and empower. – Mubina Rattonsey, Zero Gravity





Pick your strength and work towards the goal. Fear of failure will never take you anywhere. – Esha Gupta





The best way to learn is by experimentation. You have to be okay with making mistakes. – Aditi Rakhe, TIFA Working Studios





Never stop experimenting, have a bindass attitude and come what may, don’t give up. – Sonali Mullick, Bayroute





What ultimately matters is your ability to bounce back and stay focused on achieving your goal. – Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth





If you have talent, grit, persistence, the virtue of hard work and the faith to be patient, you will survive not just hiccups, but heartbreaks too. – Prashantt Guptha





Inadaptability can prove to be fatal for survival. – Gagan Singla, AngelBroking

Causes of failure

Failure is a feeling long before it becomes an actual result. It’s vulnerability that breeds with self-doubt and then is escalated, often deliberately, by fear. – Michelle Obama





Data shows that 65 percent of startups fail because of leadership issues. – Paul Ravindranath G, Google India





Toxic co-founder relationship is one of the top three reasons for failures of startups. You can't sidestep the hard work that it takes to make a relationship work. – Sidharth Rao, Dentsu WebChutney





Five of the most common cognitive biases that impact an entrepreneurial trajectory are as follows: overconfidence bias, fundamental attribution error, confirmation bias, sunk-cost fallacy, and bandwagon effect. – Pavan Soni, Inflexion Point





Building a business brings lots of unexpected twists – people quit, products fail, you burn out. It’s not about getting it right the first time but getting it right eventually. – Beth Malatji, ReBeth Wines





It is okay to make mistakes as long as it does not make a huge impact on the overall company, on the value of the company, and you realise and correct it as soon as possible. – Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi





In entrepreneurship, the rules of failure are the same for both men and women, but the rules of success differ. – Kanika Gupta Shori, Square Yards





There is no failure in art. Everything which didn’t turn out the way you want teaches something and there is always the chance of a beautiful accident. – Suvidha Bolar





Coping with failure

The first step is saying ‘Yes I have failed’, embracing it, learning it and moving on. – Pragya Misra Mehrishi, WhatsApp





Never be afraid to show your vulnerable self. We all have those unseen parts and there is no shame in sharing them. – Nidhi Bala, Tanzeb





Keep honest critics who will always tell you what is going wrong with you. – Rajkummar Rao





Rejection is a thing you learn first in entrepreneurship. Nobody prepares you for rejections. The biggest thing about entrepreneurship is to deal with rejection on a constant basis and then still come out of it all right. – Naveen Tewari, InMobi





Asking for help is the hardest, but the best thing you can do for yourself. – Autola





Taking support is not a sign of failure. – Tejas Parulekar, SaffronStays





Learning from failure

To err is human. The lessons are priceless. – Robin Banerjee, 'Who Blunders and How'





It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure. – Bill Gates





Use your obstacles to learn more about yourself, and your failure as the fuel. – Garvita Gulhati





If you fail, you should analyse why you failed, take the lesson, and move on. – Nandan Nilekani, Fundamentum





Don’t avoid mistakes, but extract the maximum learning from your mistakes. – Sidu Ponnappa, Gojek India Engineering Centre





A bruise is a lesson… and each lesson makes us better. — Arya Stark





Never take any shutdown as a failure; it is a journey. One needs to enjoy this journey. Be curious and become a problem solver. – Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Ninjacart





Challenges provide us with new learnings. – Dianath Arshad, BREA





You just learn from mistakes and keep moving forward. – Manu Jain, Xiaomi India





You should not repeat the mistakes. Entrepreneurship is like going to uncharted territories, whether mines or gutters, you don't know. – Naveen Tewari, InMobi





Stories about the struggles and challenges you have had to overcome can become powerful ways to connect people to you and your brand. – Gabrielle Dolan, 'Stories for Work'





Tackling challenges

Every challenge is an opportunity if you flip it. – Geeta Goel, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation





Every roadblock or challenge is an opportunity to grow and learn. – Pinky Daga, Thriive Art & Soul





You can turn any challenge into an opportunity. – Vidushi Mallick, Coral Haze





There will always be challenges but they make you stronger, and this is all part and package of learning. – Dipna Anand, Brilliant Restaurant





Challenges are inevitable in any business and one must not step back. Instead, face them and grow. – Yatin Jain, Odhni





You can either be knocked down by the negative things, or you can take it in a positive way and learn from it. – Deepika Padukone





Reframe mistakes as stepping stones to success. – John Sweeney and Elena Imaretska, 'The Innovative Mindset'





Even if there is one percent chance to do something, you should always go for it because that one percent can change your life. – Priyanshi Choubey, Instacar





Fluidity is the key to conquering life. – Abhigna Kedia





The road ahead

Failure is nature’s beautiful tool. – Sameer Guglani, Madhouse





A winner is a dreamer who never gives up. – Nelson Mandela





Creativity takes courage. – Kushboo Rathod





You learn courage by couraging. – Marie Daly





A crisis often brings out the best in you and you discover qualities that you never knew existed within. – Rajeev Siddhartha





Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. – Simal Soin, Aayna





Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. – Marilyn Monroe





If winning is God’s reward, then losing is how he teaches us. – Serena Williams





You win some and lose some. It's all part of the game. You have to take it in a very positive way. – PV Sindhu





