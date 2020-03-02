‘Speed is a differentiator’ – 65 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 65 gems and insights from the week of February 24–March 1 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top Entrepreneurship Quotes of 2019 here.





If you don't give yourself a chance, who will? - Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm





Confidence and ambition go hand in hand. - Geetika Dayal, TiE Delhi-NCR





While numbers are important, they are not everything. - Viraj Sheth, Monk-E





Ideas that seemed crazy or even imaginable just a few years ago are commonplace today. - Isaac Vas, KCCI





Make sure you really want to do it, and once you are sure, be the best at it. - John Wood, Kitchen CUT





As an entrepreneur, your product or service cannot be something that is not value for money. - Krishnan Ganeshan, GrowthStory





The tech industry is evolving at a rapid pace and the government as well as the educational institutes are also embracing this change. – Pankaj Raut, AjnaLens





With a mix of utilities, smartphones are only going to be bigger and better. - Prasanth Kumar, GroupM South Asia





Data is the next digital revolution, which will be bigger and more disruptive than the web. - Chethan KR, SynctacticAI





Medical imaging is one of the fields in healthcare where there is enough digitised data to turn the promise of AI into a reality. - Anjana Sasidharan, Sequoia Capital India





Pharmaceutical organisations can leverage AI in a big way to drive insightful decisions on all aspects of their business. - Sameer Dhanrajani, AIQRATE





As more people keep planning their journeys, the amount of cash they carry on the road continues to reduce. - Mohit Poddar, Shoes on Loose





Much like how we use the internet today, blockchain-powered applications will not be known for the fact that they’re built on the blockchain. - Nikola Stojanow, AE Ventures





We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft





The most attractive thing about fintech is that one has the ability to marry the best of technology with scalability of ecommerce. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital





Mobile operators today face twin pressure - from pricing pressure and rising costs, while also facing a shortage of data scientists. - Jin Jeong, Apis





Preserved leaves can resist extreme temperatures and hold more weight. – Tenith Adithyaa, Tenith Design





The coworking sector has become one of the most promising segments of the startup ecosystem and has attracted the attention of many leading investment firms. - Gabriel Mengin, Great Point Capital





Affordable housing finance presents a large untapped opportunity. - Nirav Mehta, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia





India has traditionally been a country of savers. Slowly, it is turning to borrowing very small amounts to be able to upscale and address its needs. - Varun Sridhar, PaySa





Global MNCs are looking for a 'China +1' alternative for a manufacturing hub. This puts India in a sweet spot to become a beneficiary of relocation for setting up complete manufacturing units. - Bindu Dalmia, Niti Aayog





Cash is still king. People haven’t yet been educated enough on the usage of digital payment options by banks and financial institutions, and there is an inherent distrust of digital payment options. - Adarsh Mehta, Creditt





Paperless technology is a game-changer for India and a key to the democratisation of finance. - Adhil Shetty, BankBazaar





For India’s middle-class households, gold has long been a favourite way to save and invest. - Hans Tung, GGV Capital





The opportunity that we have for India, really, is the opportunity to become the premier digital society in the world. - Mukesh Ambani





India has one of the largest B2B SaaS startup ecosystems in the world, and it is growing exponentially. - Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India





Innovation is severely lacking in the real money gaming segment in India. Most game developers are looking to copy existing successful formats with minor variations. - Vaibhav Gupta, Rein Games





We have to uplift lakhs of farmer families, not just one. - Karan Hon, Farmpal





The biggest hindrance to a farmer becoming prosperous or having a consistent source of income is not having consistent source of water. - Maithili Appalwar, Avana





It's fantastic to see Indian destinations making their presence felt on the world map. - Nikhil Ganju, TripAdvisor





Indian mixologists are making most of the flavour profiles available to them and creating newer variants each day. - Greg Benson, Dewar’s India





Helping the street culture grow in India is a vital element for the growth of streetwear brands in the country. - Yash Gangwal, Urban Monkey





The Indian condiments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13 percent, to reach $1,340.5 million by 2024. - Griffith David, Habanero





We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity. – Barbara De Angelis





In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I’ll miss it everyday. - Maria Sharapova





Inclusion is a pre-requisite for a diverse workforce to function effectively. - Archana Sasan, Dell Technologies





If India has to become a $5 trillion economy, companies need to hire more female workers. - Jyoti Nath, Claricent Partners





We may be working and 'Swiggying' our food, but there still are many role biases we follow even today. - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari





You need to be at your best every single moment, otherwise you will be criticised and mocked by anyone and everyone. - Swathi Bavanaka, Evibe.in





It is important to achieve our goals, but not at any cost. - Mukesh Ambani





Every physical exercise has a positive and negative side to it. - Yamuna Zake, Yamuna Body Rolling





The three hardest words in the world are: “I don’t know.” - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato





Keep asking why, keep going deeper into each level, and you will discover something new, and find a solution nobody else has. - Varun Agni, Bounce





You can be an umpire, or you can be a player - but you can't be both. - Senator Elizabeth Warren





Stick to your originality and let your work be your unique expression of experiences. - Nivedita Gouda





Art definitely speaks to you, because what the artist expresses on a canvas may be his own experience or idea, but the viewer can interpret it differently. - M G Doddamani, 'Oorja'





Indian art is like an ocean, and with growing audiences in the country and overseas, everyone’s vision and interests in art can be realised. - Nanda Ediga





Acting is natural. It cannot be taught. In acting institutes, you only improvise on the technique of acting. - Jatin Sarna





Beauty and aesthetics can't be learned, rather felt and experienced. - Sandilya Theuerkauf, ‘Trail of Thorns’





Somebody’s waste can be a resource for someone else. - Nakul Kumar, Cashify





Food is a great example of people coming together. - Anshumala Behl, Conosh





Remote working is gaining widespread prominence. This fast-evolving trend permits both the personal and professional aspects of the employee to co-exist in mutual harmony. - Anuj Saxena, Skootr





Many brands make a mistake of compromising on quality for short-term gains. - Manoj Gyanchandani, Red Chief





Parents do not think it is very impactful if it is just online tutoring. - Minal Anand, GuruQ





SMEs don’t have clear visibility of their orders and their tracking status on a single platform. - Shivadeep Mahadi, eShipz





It is the collective responsibility of the citizenry to save water. - Nitin Sharma, GO Waterless





More than 95 percent of our daily consumption of water is not for drinking and cooking. - Sandeep Nadukkandy, WaterScience





Whenever you start feeling that you have become so mighty and you are bigger than the rest of the world, you should start traveling because that is when you realise that you are a tiny dot in this entire universe. - Richa Maheshwari





Established entrepreneurs and business owners need to give back, by mentoring and supporting upcoming startups. - Umesh Uttamchandani, DevX





It is very important to continue to reinvent yourself. Talk to your core customers, find out what is your strategy and build on that. - Jagrati Shringi, Voylla





Startups need to keep a laser focus on customers’ perspective in mind. - Erik Azulay, Nexus





For the vast majority of consumers, convenience is the key differentiating factor between shopping online and in person. - Naman Vijay, ClickPost





The biggest question people have is why funding is so tough. It's not tough, it's misunderstood. - Asutosh Upadhyay, Axilor Ventures





To create a strong impact, people need to be equipped with an entrepreneurial mindset and skillset, more than ever before. - Darshan Doshi, FLAME University





Building a startup is like sending a rocket ship to the moon. - Vikram Vaidyanathan, Matrix India Partners





Run when you can, walk if you have to, and crawl if you must, just never stop moving ahead. - Yosha Saluja





Speed is a differentiator, and the kind of learning you go through in a startup is phenomenal. - Amod Malviya, Udaan





