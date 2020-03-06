StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. Drawn from our special coverage of the recent Future of Work 2020 conference, here are 50 gems of insight from a star-studded lineup of speakers. See our full coverage of the keynotes, panels and workshops here.





Growth is learning to reliably create a valuable outcome. - Sidu Ponappa, Gojek





Learning is here to stay. And the most important aspect of it is you have to learn, unlearn and relearn constantly. - Ranjit Radhakrishnan, BYJU'S





Try to put in teams that are multi-disciplinary, and you can expect some magic to happen. You need both depth and breadth approach to make innovation. - Sriram Iyer, Flipkart





If you don't understand your user, your competitor will. - Ekta Grover, InMobi





Every industry is hackable today. From the needle to the airplane, everything is hackable. - Vineet Kumar, Cyber Peace Foundation





Taking a step back can be the quickest way forward. - Tina Ngo, Influx Worldwide





Boredom is a great motivator. - Mukesh Bansal, CureFit





If you are scaling, scale it right. - Shivangi Srivastava, Khatabook





It all however starts with whether you adding something to the user’s life. - Viral Mehta, Pocket Aces





Payment is nothing but interaction between two different people. - Sumit Gwalani, EpiFi





Touch can offer only so much. Voice assistance has been gaining popularity, and the way people interact with devices has changed. - Vivekanand Pani, Reverie





Content is spread across a long tail of genres. To figure out what the user wants is an exciting problem. - Debdoot Mukherjee, ShareChat





It’s mind-boggling what technology has made possible. - Yaw Yeo, Alibaba Cloud





It’s very important in the space industry to make sure that the satellite functions the same way in its earth orbit as it functions during ground testing. - Richa Hukumchand, Pixxel





Web 3.0 can be the internet of resources – sharing resources in a trust-worthy platform and marketplace that also has all kinds of transactional needs. - Vikalp Sahni, Goibibo





AI is real. But is AI inclusive and free of bias? Engineers today have to figure that out and start with a hypothesis before claiming that AI is really transforming industries. - Rajashree Rao, Rolls-Royce





Tech leaders are very optimistic about the future of work. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a catalyst for more productivity. - Parvathi Menon, Innovation Alchemy





How many of us have built a culture where data is used to improve and not prove and disprove? - Aditya Jalan, Bounce





AI is only as good as the data. - Swapan Rajdev, Haptik





You have to remember today, that AI can be biased if you don't audit the algorithm. - Philip Varughese, Accenture





You have to ask the questions: ‘Do you need AI at all? What will you use it for?’ You have to plan it based on your objectives. - Hemanth Sheelvant, Bosch





It is critical to understand the problem before technologies like machine learning come into play. - Vineeth Narasimhan, Kristal.AI





The future of AI is about unlocking human potential. AI frees up humans from mundane tasks and leave them for more creative jobs. - Dale Vaz, Swiggy





There are virtual doctors, lawyers, etc., but actual lawyers and doctors are needed to build AI. Also, if AI reaches the wrong hands, it can cause complete devastation. - Philip Varughese Vayarakunnil, Accenture India





Pervasiveness of AI is ubiquitous, it’s being applied, adopted, and implemented across several genres of industries. - Sameer Dhanrajani, AIQRATE





Real-time continuous intelligence and the business value for consumers is becoming important for enterprises to capture. - Amitabh Misra, Adobe





Some of the best faculty in AI and ML across the globe are Indians, but not a lot of them are working in India. - Arnab Kumar, NITI Aayog





Financial inclusion is all about providing services such as credit, basic banking services, and insurance at affordable rates, and in a timely fashion. - Ravi Garikipati, Davinta Financial Services





Democratising fintech means, we have to ensure that the customer’s journey of sending money, spending money, managing money, and growing their wealth should happen as a trusted bridge on a single platform. - Rahul Chari, PhonePe





Urban challenges like worsening traffic conditions in the past seven to eight years, and conveniences like the introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have presented huge opportunities for startups. - Arvind Sanka, Rapido





If you dismantle the feudal structure that exists, India will grow faster than any other country. - Lalitesh Katragadda, Indihood





India will have its own social networks because of the many local languages. It depends on who understands what users want. - Ankush Sachdeva, ShareChat





We live in a very dichotomous time. On the one hand, we hear about unemployment and, on the other, we hear companies say that there are no skilled people who qualify for the jobs available. - Sandipan Chattopadhyaya, Xelpmoc Design





As long as customers see that you are genuinely trying to solve their problems and not repeating the same mistakes, they will forgive you. - Deepesh Agarwal, GetToWork





Product managers are at the centre of the business where they are talking to almost every stakeholder in the company. Hence they are at the heart of the collaboration. - Kapil Rathee, Junglee Games





Companies don’t always take feedback. Instead, they keep building products. - Ashish Agarwal, Kaleyra





A product manager must focus on being a problem owner and not a solution owner. - Rohan Choudhary, Glance





Listen to your consumer because s/he will invariably drive the product road map for you. - Rohan Choudhary, Glance





As a B2C consumer, you can visualise yourself as a consumer, so it's easy to design products for B2C consumer ecommerce. - Abhilash Pillai, Udaan









By observing how your users are engaging on other marketplaces you can build new use cases. - Prasun Jain, Gojek





While there are experts who handle the experience design and the whole UX, the onus on software developers to know about usability is much higher. - Hemant Khandelwal, Harness India





A framework is better than a process, as processes tend to be rigid, lead to complacency, and quickly become outdated. Frameworks, on the other hand, are strong guiding lines but can be flexible when needed, and are adaptable over time. - Dhruv Kapoor, Zilingo





Build trust by design. Increase trust through registries, attestations and signatures. - Pramod Varma, India Stack





Don't start with a long list of problems. Start with what the possibilities could be. It's a very, very simple switch. - Meeta Malhotra, The Hard Copy





The 10x Developer is someone who has 20 people around him to mentor and discuss things. - Vibhore Sharma, Info Edge





When you work in teams and harness the power of chaos, great things are possible. - Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Sequoia Capital





You cannot solve the world’s biggest problem, whether in healthcare, education, or anything, without being passionate. - Suman Bose, The Futures Project





Every engineer needs to have direct exposure to problems. - Amod Malviya, Udaan





