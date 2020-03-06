‘Every engineer needs to have direct exposure to problems’ – 50 quotes from the Future of Work 2020 conference
If you missed the third edition of YourStory’s Future of Work conference last week, here are some outstanding quotes along with links to our articles that bring you the key insights.
StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. Drawn from our special coverage of the recent Future of Work 2020 conference, here are 50 gems of insight from a star-studded lineup of speakers. See our full coverage of the keynotes, panels and workshops here.
Growth is learning to reliably create a valuable outcome. - Sidu Ponappa, Gojek
Learning is here to stay. And the most important aspect of it is you have to learn, unlearn and relearn constantly. - Ranjit Radhakrishnan, BYJU'S
Try to put in teams that are multi-disciplinary, and you can expect some magic to happen. You need both depth and breadth approach to make innovation. - Sriram Iyer, Flipkart
If you don't understand your user, your competitor will. - Ekta Grover, InMobi
Every industry is hackable today. From the needle to the airplane, everything is hackable. - Vineet Kumar, Cyber Peace Foundation
Taking a step back can be the quickest way forward. - Tina Ngo, Influx Worldwide
Boredom is a great motivator. - Mukesh Bansal, CureFit
If you are scaling, scale it right. - Shivangi Srivastava, Khatabook
It all however starts with whether you adding something to the user’s life. - Viral Mehta, Pocket Aces
Payment is nothing but interaction between two different people. - Sumit Gwalani, EpiFi
Touch can offer only so much. Voice assistance has been gaining popularity, and the way people interact with devices has changed. - Vivekanand Pani, Reverie
Content is spread across a long tail of genres. To figure out what the user wants is an exciting problem. - Debdoot Mukherjee, ShareChat
It’s mind-boggling what technology has made possible. - Yaw Yeo, Alibaba Cloud
It’s very important in the space industry to make sure that the satellite functions the same way in its earth orbit as it functions during ground testing. - Richa Hukumchand, Pixxel
Web 3.0 can be the internet of resources – sharing resources in a trust-worthy platform and marketplace that also has all kinds of transactional needs. - Vikalp Sahni, Goibibo
AI is real. But is AI inclusive and free of bias? Engineers today have to figure that out and start with a hypothesis before claiming that AI is really transforming industries. - Rajashree Rao, Rolls-Royce
Tech leaders are very optimistic about the future of work. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a catalyst for more productivity. - Parvathi Menon, Innovation Alchemy
How many of us have built a culture where data is used to improve and not prove and disprove? - Aditya Jalan, Bounce
AI is only as good as the data. - Swapan Rajdev, Haptik
You have to remember today, that AI can be biased if you don't audit the algorithm. - Philip Varughese, Accenture
You have to ask the questions: ‘Do you need AI at all? What will you use it for?’ You have to plan it based on your objectives. - Hemanth Sheelvant, Bosch
It is critical to understand the problem before technologies like machine learning come into play. - Vineeth Narasimhan, Kristal.AI
The future of AI is about unlocking human potential. AI frees up humans from mundane tasks and leave them for more creative jobs. - Dale Vaz, Swiggy
There are virtual doctors, lawyers, etc., but actual lawyers and doctors are needed to build AI. Also, if AI reaches the wrong hands, it can cause complete devastation. - Philip Varughese Vayarakunnil, Accenture India
Pervasiveness of AI is ubiquitous, it’s being applied, adopted, and implemented across several genres of industries. - Sameer Dhanrajani, AIQRATE
Real-time continuous intelligence and the business value for consumers is becoming important for enterprises to capture. - Amitabh Misra, Adobe
Some of the best faculty in AI and ML across the globe are Indians, but not a lot of them are working in India. - Arnab Kumar, NITI Aayog
Financial inclusion is all about providing services such as credit, basic banking services, and insurance at affordable rates, and in a timely fashion. - Ravi Garikipati, Davinta Financial Services
Democratising fintech means, we have to ensure that the customer’s journey of sending money, spending money, managing money, and growing their wealth should happen as a trusted bridge on a single platform. - Rahul Chari, PhonePe
Urban challenges like worsening traffic conditions in the past seven to eight years, and conveniences like the introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have presented huge opportunities for startups. - Arvind Sanka, Rapido
If you dismantle the feudal structure that exists, India will grow faster than any other country. - Lalitesh Katragadda, Indihood
India will have its own social networks because of the many local languages. It depends on who understands what users want. - Ankush Sachdeva, ShareChat
We live in a very dichotomous time. On the one hand, we hear about unemployment and, on the other, we hear companies say that there are no skilled people who qualify for the jobs available. - Sandipan Chattopadhyaya, Xelpmoc Design
As long as customers see that you are genuinely trying to solve their problems and not repeating the same mistakes, they will forgive you. - Deepesh Agarwal, GetToWork
Product managers are at the centre of the business where they are talking to almost every stakeholder in the company. Hence they are at the heart of the collaboration. - Kapil Rathee, Junglee Games
Companies don’t always take feedback. Instead, they keep building products. - Ashish Agarwal, Kaleyra
A product manager must focus on being a problem owner and not a solution owner. - Rohan Choudhary, Glance
Listen to your consumer because s/he will invariably drive the product road map for you. - Rohan Choudhary, Glance
As a B2C consumer, you can visualise yourself as a consumer, so it's easy to design products for B2C consumer ecommerce. - Abhilash Pillai, Udaan
By observing how your users are engaging on other marketplaces you can build new use cases. - Prasun Jain, Gojek
While there are experts who handle the experience design and the whole UX, the onus on software developers to know about usability is much higher. - Hemant Khandelwal, Harness India
A framework is better than a process, as processes tend to be rigid, lead to complacency, and quickly become outdated. Frameworks, on the other hand, are strong guiding lines but can be flexible when needed, and are adaptable over time. - Dhruv Kapoor, Zilingo
Build trust by design. Increase trust through registries, attestations and signatures. - Pramod Varma, India Stack
Don't start with a long list of problems. Start with what the possibilities could be. It's a very, very simple switch. - Meeta Malhotra, The Hard Copy
The 10x Developer is someone who has 20 people around him to mentor and discuss things. - Vibhore Sharma, Info Edge
When you work in teams and harness the power of chaos, great things are possible. - Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Sequoia Capital
You cannot solve the world’s biggest problem, whether in healthcare, education, or anything, without being passionate. - Suman Bose, The Futures Project
Every engineer needs to have direct exposure to problems. - Amod Malviya, Udaan
